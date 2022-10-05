Children, Adults Enrolled at Daycare Facilities May Be Eligible for Free Meals

Children and adults enrolled in daycare facilities may be eligible for free meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Morristown Minute

Children and adults enrolled in daycare facilities may be eligible for free meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program, according to New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher.

The Child and Adult Care Food Program is a federally funded program that reimburses sponsoring agencies that provide healthy meals and snacks at no charge to children and adults enrolled in licensed or approved daycare facilities or family daycare homes.

Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants in the Child and Adult Care Food Program and are served without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Following are the Income Eligibility Guidelines used in determining eligibility for free- and reduced-price meals for the period from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023:

ELIGIBILITY INCOME SCALE - Effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023

Family Size - Free Yearly Income - Reduced Yearly Income

1 - $17,677 - $25,142

2 - $23,803 - $33,874

3 - $29,939 - $42,606

4 - $36,075 - $51,338

Each Additional Family Member - +$6,136 - +$8,732

The Child and Adult Care Food Program is a federal program of the Food and Nutrition Service, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Find out more about the Child and Adult Care Food Program here.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by the USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audio, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online here, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to the USDA and provide in the letter all the information requested in the form.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to the USDA by (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

-

