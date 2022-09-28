Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.

The most recent Morristown Town Council meeting took place on September 27, 2022, at 7:30 PM. Morristown Minute

The most recent Morristown Town Council meeting took place on September 27, 2022, at 7:30 PM. The council introduced one ordinance and adopted three ordinances and seven resolutions. Here’s what Morristown residents need to know.

-

Tuesday, September 27, 2022at 7:30 PM, the Morristown Town Council met to discuss several new ordinances and resolutions. Below is a quick rundown of what’s happening in Morristown, NJ.

Here’s what Morristown residents need to know…

The council introduced one (1) new ordinance, No. O-33-2022, which concerns the relocation of one (1) dedicated handicapped parking space for a Morristown resident.

Morristown’s Town Council adopted three (3) ordinances:

1. Ordinance No. O-30-2022 – Authorizes the town of Morristown to hire entry-level law enforcement officers exempt from the entry-level examination requirements.

Phil Murphy signed a bill into law in January of this year removing the New Jersey Civil Service Commission examination requirement for entry-level law enforcement officers if the new hire successfully completes a full Basic Course for Police Officers training course approved by the New Jersey Police Training Commission within nine months from the date of hire.

This law authorized municipalities throughout the state to allow their local police departments to hire entry-level officers exempt from the examination.

The Council amended the Town of Morristown’s “Qualifications and Training Requirements for Bureau of Police Protection Entry-level Law Enforcement Officer Applicants” to read…

“All entry-level law enforcement officer applicants shall be exempt from the New Jersey Civil Service Commission examination upon successful completion of a training course approved by the New Jersey Police Training Commission. All entry-level law enforcement officer applicants shall complete the approved training course within nine months from the date of hire. Until an entry-level law enforcement officer completes an approved training course, said officer shall be hired on a temporary basis. After completion of the training course, said officer shall be appointed to a permanent position. All applicants for appointment must still complete other pre-employment requirements including but not limited to a physical and psychological examination.”

2. Ordinance No. O-31-2022 – changes payment rates for part-time School Traffic Guards to $50 per day.

This new pay rate went into effect on September 1, 2022. This ordinance was introduced at the last Morristown Town Council meeting on September 13, 2022.

3. Ordinance No. O-32-2022 – revises parking rules for Harrison and Morton streets.

Originally introduced at the previous Morristown Town Council meeting, this ordinance removes the two-hour parking eligibility from Harrison Street and Morton Street and establishes parking on the streets in the following manner:

Parking shall be limited to two-hour parking, at all times, on…

Harrison Street – East side: from the northern curb line of grant street to a point 300 feet north therefrom. West side: entire length.

Morton Street – Entire length.

The Town Council adopted seven (7) Resolutions.

R-150-2022 – authorizes the Town of Morristown to sell surplus property by auction using Sourcewell, an online auction website. R-151-2022 – requests approval for the addition of a “special item” into the Morristown budget. This special item is a $35,238.09 grant appropriated under the caption 2022 FEMA Fire Equipment Grant. R-152-2022 – authorizes an agreement between First Night Morris Inc and the Town of Morristown. This resolution continues to allow First Night Morris to supply entertainment activities within the Town of Morristown on December 31, 2022. R-153-2022 – concerns the certification and delivery of the annual audit of the Town of Morristown for the year December 31, 2021. R-154-2022 – authorizes the purchase of electricity supply services for the Town of Morristown from the EMEX Reverse Auction. “any electricity contract proffered by the participating supplier that submits the winning bid in the EMEX Reverse Auction if the auction achieves a price of $0.1185/kWh or less for a 12-month term, a price of $0.1150/kWh or less for an 18-month term, a price of $0.1155/kWh or less for a 24-month term; Town of Morristown may award a contract to the winning supplier for the selected term.” R-155-2022 – authorizes the purchase of a replacement carpet for the Building and Zoning Department for an amount of $25,161.00. R-156-2022 – opposing the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Special Conditions on Limited Brewery Licenses and requests that the conditions be removed immediately.

Under the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s (NJABC) new special conditions issued July 1, 222, craft breweries are limited to holding 25 on-site activities for the general public annually, as well as 52 private parties annually. Breweries may also only attend 12 off-premises events, such as town, charitable, and holiday celebrations annually.

These provisions also limit the types of television programming breweries are allowed to air in tasting rooms, the types of live or recorded music played, the food options made available to customers, as well as prohibit the sale of coffee, soft drinks, or other non-alcoholic beverages not made onsite at the brewery.

Morris County, NJ is home to six craft breweries, including Glenbrook Brewery located at 95 Morris Street in Morristown, NJ. The Morristown Town Council argued that Glenbrook Brewery, as well as other breweries in the county that often aid local businesses and provide safe places for residents, is unjustly limited by these special conditions. The council seeks to have these special conditions, current law, to be removed immediately.

-

That’s everything you need to know from the most recent Morristown Town Council Meeting. What do you think about the happenings around Morristown? Happy with the job our Town Council is doing? Let your fellow residents know in the comments below.

-

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

Scan the QR Code or click to donate! Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The purpose of the program is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.