5th Annual Ballot Bowl on National Voter Registration Day

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnkQv_0i4fkkPn00
Secretary Way Kicks Off 5th Annual Ballot Bowl on National Voter Registration Day.NJ Department of State

Yesterday, Secretary of State Tahesha Way celebrated National Voter Registration Day at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), where she helped students kick off the 5th Annual New Jersey Ballot Bowl.

The New Jersey Ballot Bowl is a statewide non-partisan voter registration and engagement competition. Collegiate-based teams compete within divisions based upon campus size to see who can register the most voters and obtain the most commitments to vote.

Each year, thousands of young people across New Jersey participate and help their peers on campus and people in the surrounding communities become New Jersey voters. The competition ends on Election Day, November 8, 2022.

The program featured remarks from Secretary Way, TCNJ President Kathryn Foster, and TCNJ Student Government Vice President Jared Williams.

“I’m thrilled to kick off the New Jersey Ballot Bowl at The College of New Jersey,” said Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “We look forward to cheering on the efforts across the 27 campuses participating in the Ballot Bowl this fall. I’m so proud of all the students who are stepping up this season to help more people become New Jersey voters!”
“TCNJ has made great strides increasing the number of our students who are engaged in the voting process,” said TCNJ President Kathryn Foster. “In the 2020 general election, 83 percent of registered TCNJ students voted compared to a rate of 66 percent at colleges and universities nationwide. Our TCNJ VOTES! initiative, through the Center for Community Engagement and the Office of Leadership, has encouraged students to become educated and involved through voter registration drives, educational and informational sessions, film screenings and other events and programs.”

New York Giant Casey Kreiter provided a video calling on students to “get in the game” by joining the annual Ballot Bowl and working to register voters.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08f0Uo_0i4fkkPn00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The purpose of the program is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vote# voter registration# politics# sports# education

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4329 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Morristown To Undergo Property Tax Revaluation

The Town of Morristown recently confirmed that it will be undertaking a municipal-wide revaluation of all properties in the Town, for the first time since a 2004 revaluation was performed. Anthony Delle Pelle, a principal in the Morris Township firm ofMcKirdy, Riskin, Olson & DellaPelle, P.C, explains.

Read full story
Bergen County, NJ

Check Your Trees for Beech Leaf Disease, Confirmed in 12 New Jersey Counties

Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.

Read full story
Denville, NJ

Den Brook Trail Opens in Denville

Den Brook Trail Opens in Denville, a one-mile recreational trail created in the heart of suburban Morris County.MorrisCountyNJ.gov. Denville’s Den Brook Trail, a one-mile recreational trail created in the heart of suburban Morris County, has officially opened!

Read full story

$7.75M Settlement with Chipotle Over Child Labor Law Violations

Historic $7.75M Settlement of Child Labor Law Violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill.Morristown Minute. NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Attorney General’s Office Announce Historic $7.75M Settlement of Child Labor Law Violations with Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Read full story
1 comments

NJ Minimum Wage Increase to $14.13/Hour on Jan. 1

New Jersey’s minimum wage for hourly employees will increase by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour effective January 1, 2023.Morristown Minute. New Jersey’s minimum wage for hourly employees will increase by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour effective January 1, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Somerset County, NJ

Horror Movie ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Filmed in Somerset County Premiered September 16

Horror movie ‘Goodnight Mommy’ was filmed in Somerset County.New York Times. ‘Goodnight Mommy’ the upcoming horror-thriller with Naomi Watts was filmed entirely at a house in Bedminster.

Read full story
5 comments
Morristown, NJ

Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in Morristown

Roadway milling and paving Sept. 20-26; water service repairs throughout the month.Morristown Minute. Various road closures and parking restrictions around Morristown for road milling and paving begin today, and SMCMUA and others make repairs and updates to water service lines.

Read full story

Nine NJ Schools Earn National Blue Ribbon Award for Student Achievement

Nine NJ Schools Earn National Blue Ribbon Award for Student Achievement.Morristown Minute. *Updated 9.20.2022 for punctuation and clarity. 2 Bergen County, 1 Camden, 1 Essex, 1 Mercer, 1 Middlesex, 1 Monmouth, 1 Morris, and 1 Union County school – earn the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Award for high student success.

Read full story
Madison, NJ

TEDx Morristown is Looking for Event Speakers

TEDx Morristown is looking for Event Speakers on October 25th at the Madison Community Arts Center. Read on if you are interested in speaking, and submit the form (link below) by Today, September 19th.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Man Battling Glaucoma Implanted Microscopic Stents to Prevent Blindness

Bill W., a 66-year-old Morristown resident battling glaucoma, had watched both his father and brother lose their vision from Glaucoma.Morristown Minute. A Morristown man battling glaucoma, who, after watching his father and brother lose their vision, was determined not to meet the same fate.

Read full story

NJ Increases Annual Payments to Veterans with Disabilities, $750 to $1,800

Annual payments for disabled veterans increase from $750 to $1,800.Morristown Minute. With rising costs of living, and in honor of NJ veterans, Governor Murphy signed bill A-1477, increasing annual payments from the State to veterans with disabilities from $750 to $1,800.

Read full story
1 comments

NJ Add Jobs, Employment Growth Continues for 21st Straight Month in State

21st month of consecutive job growth, according to preliminary estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.Morristown Minute. The Garden State added an average of 12,700 jobs per month over the past 3 months.

Read full story

Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law

Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.

Read full story
15 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2

Morristown Festival on the Green returns on October 2, 2022.Morristown Minute. The Morristown Fall Festival on the Green Returns October 2nd from 12-5 PM, Rain or Shine!. This fall, Morristown NJ’s premier fall festival, the Morristown Festival on the Green, will return on October 2nd from 12 to 5 PM, rain or shine!

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Meet the New Garrison Commander of Picatinny Arsenal

Morris County Officials Meet New Garrison Commander of Picatinny ArsenalMorrisCountyNJ.gov. The new Garrison commander of Picatinny Arsenal, Lt. Col. Alex Burgos joined the Morris County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 14 to talk about ongoing partnerships between the community and the military base.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.

Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting Sept. 13.Morristown Minute. The most recent Morristown Town Council meeting took place on September 13, 2022, at 7:30 PM. The council introduced nearly a dozen ordinances and nine resolutions and voted to appoint a nominee to the Morristown Housing Authority.

Read full story
1 comments

Uber Pays $100M to NJ After Misclassification of Nearly 300k Drivers

Uber Pays $100M in Driver Misclassification Case with NJ Department of Labor.Morristown Minute. Audit reveals Uber improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors, depriving them of crucial benefits like unemployment, temporary disability and family leave insurance, and more.

Read full story

Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax Relief

Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax ReliefMorristown Minute. Under the ANCHOR program, both the size of the benefit and the number of people eligible for property tax relief in NJ will increase substantially. Here's what you need to know...

Read full story
12 comments
Paterson, NJ

Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False Reports

Six Paterson, NJ police officers arrested.Morristown Minute. Six Paterson police officers were sentenced to prison this week for a string of charges related to violating civil rights, filing false reports, and using excessive force.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy