Secretary Way Kicks Off 5th Annual Ballot Bowl on National Voter Registration Day. NJ Department of State

Yesterday, Secretary of State Tahesha Way celebrated National Voter Registration Day at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), where she helped students kick off the 5th Annual New Jersey Ballot Bowl.

The New Jersey Ballot Bowl is a statewide non-partisan voter registration and engagement competition. Collegiate-based teams compete within divisions based upon campus size to see who can register the most voters and obtain the most commitments to vote.

Each year, thousands of young people across New Jersey participate and help their peers on campus and people in the surrounding communities become New Jersey voters. The competition ends on Election Day, November 8, 2022.

The program featured remarks from Secretary Way, TCNJ President Kathryn Foster, and TCNJ Student Government Vice President Jared Williams.

“I’m thrilled to kick off the New Jersey Ballot Bowl at The College of New Jersey,” said Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “We look forward to cheering on the efforts across the 27 campuses participating in the Ballot Bowl this fall. I’m so proud of all the students who are stepping up this season to help more people become New Jersey voters!”

“TCNJ has made great strides increasing the number of our students who are engaged in the voting process,” said TCNJ President Kathryn Foster. “In the 2020 general election, 83 percent of registered TCNJ students voted compared to a rate of 66 percent at colleges and universities nationwide. Our TCNJ VOTES! initiative, through the Center for Community Engagement and the Office of Leadership, has encouraged students to become educated and involved through voter registration drives, educational and informational sessions, film screenings and other events and programs.”

New York Giant Casey Kreiter provided a video calling on students to “get in the game” by joining the annual Ballot Bowl and working to register voters.

