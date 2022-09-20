Horror Movie ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Filmed in Somerset County Premiered September 16

Horror movie ‘Goodnight Mommy’ was filmed in Somerset County. New York Times

‘Goodnight Mommy’ the upcoming horror-thriller with Naomi Watts was filmed entirely at a house in Bedminster.

The upcoming thriller "Goodnight Mommy" with Naomi Watts was filmed entirely at a house in Bedminster.

The movie, a remake of the 2014 Austrian movie of the same name, follows twin brothers who arrive at their mother’s country home and begin to suspect that something isn’t right.

This Animal Kingdom production is directed by Matt Sobel and written by Kyle Warren. Joshua Astrachan, Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, V.J. Guibal, and David Kaplan serve as producers with Watts as executive producer.

The movie was released on September 16th on Amazon Prime.

"Goodnight Mommy" stars twin brothers Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti (Big Little Lies), Peter Hermann (Blue Bloods), Jeremy Bobb (The Outsider), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (The Last O.G.).

Somerset County has welcomed other projects to its area, including Steven King’s Apple TV+ series "Lisey’s Story," filmed at the historic Van Liew-Suydam House in Franklin Township in 2019.

In 2021, the Somerset County Film Commission was created to market the county’s landscapes and diverse communities and attract film production. The effort has yielded immediate results as the Yale productions movie “Bucky Dent,” written, directed, and starring David Duchovny, is now shooting in Franklin Twp., Bridgewater, Dunellen, and other nearby locations.

“Motion picture and television production continue to spread throughout the state,” according to Steven Gorelick, Executive Director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission. “We are delighted that producers and directors are now discovering the many beautiful and diverse locations that Somerset County has to offer.

“Goodnight Mommy is one of many productions filmed in New Jersey over the past year, illustrating our ability to attract a variety of projects and grow our film and television industry,” said Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “These projects generated in excess of $500 million for the state economy in 2021 alone.”

The production company, Animal Kingdom, spent more than $11 million in New Jersey for labor, goods, and services.

Other projects recently filmed in the state include Universal Pictures’ “Bros,” the Apple TV+ feature “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and Paramount Pictures’ “Smile,” all set to be released on September 30th.

