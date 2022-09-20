Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in Morristown

Roadway milling and paving Sept. 20-26; water service repairs throughout the month. Morristown Minute

Various road closures and parking restrictions around Morristown for road milling and paving begin today, and SMCMUA and others make repairs and updates to water service lines.

There will be a lot of street closures, parking restrictions, and detours in place around the Morristown area beginning today, September 20 through September 26.

Here is a full rundown of where paving and milling work is taking place, what roads will be closed when, and which streets will have adjusted parking rules through the week as road maintenance wraps up and onward as construction on water service lines begins.

Traffic Advisory!

PSE&G pavement restorations (roadway milling and paving on various streets) by contractor Tilcon will begin today, September 20. Construction workers and heavy equipment will be on the following roadways, impacting parking; expect road closures as well.

Morristown/Twsp - Work Date - Street - From - To

Morris Township - 9/20/22 - Ellsworth Ave - Locust St - End

Morris Township - 9/20/23 - Locust St - Western Ave - Hillcrest Ave

Morris Township - 9/20/24 - Center Ave - Locust St - Ellsworth Ave

Morris Township - 9/20/25 - Midland Ave - East Lake Blvd - Springview Dr

Morris Township - 9/20/26 - Springview Dr - Burnham Pkwy - Hillcrest Ave

Morris Township - 9/21/22 - Hillcrest Ave - East Lake - Town Line

Morristown - 9/21/22 - Hillcrest Ave - Rt 24 - Town Line

Morristown - 9/21/22 - Wallace Ave - Hillcrest Ave - Dead End

Morristown - 9/21/22 - Burnham Pkwy - Rt 24 - Town Line

Morristown - 9/21/22 - Parking lot - Burnham Pkwy

Morris Township - 9/22/22 - Rt 24 - Kahdena Rd - Conklin Ave

Morristown - 9/22/23 - Miller St - Budd St - 325' East

Morristown - 9/22/24 - Overlook Rd - Ogden Pl - Town line

Morristown - 9/22/25 - Vanderpool Dr - Ogden Pl - Cul-de-sac

Morristown - 9/22/26 - Gillespie Lane - Vanderpool Dr - Cul-de-sac

Morristown - 9/23/22 - Ogden Pl - Overlook Rd - Wetmore Ave

Morristown - 9/23/22 - Ogden Pl - Rt 202 - Wetmore Ave

Morristown - 9/23/22 - Schuyler Ave - Wetmore Ave - Dead End

Morristown - 9/23/22 - Wetmore Ave - Schuyler Ave - Mac Culloch Ave

Morristown - 9/26/19 - Wetmore Ave - Schuyler Ave - Mac Culloch Ave

Morristown - 9/26/20 - Oak St - Maple Ave - Mac Culloch Ave

Morristown - 9/26/21 - Mac Culloch Ave - Miller Rd - Wetmore Ave

Morristown - 9/26/22 - Miller Rd - Ogden Pl - Mac Culloch Ave

Water Service Repairs:

Pocahontas Dam Maintenance

Contractor: RSA

Work Locations: Pocahontas Dam

Work Hours: 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Work to Start September 20, 2022

Duration September into October; weather contingent.

Special Conditions: Contractors and minor equipment staging from the east side of the dam. Water lowering (up to 1’) via NJDEP Permit to occur in late September 2022 to afford dry working areas for some of the minor maintenance called out below: Maintenance of concrete surfaces

Budd Street Playground Water Service Work

Contractor: SMCMUA

Work Location: Budd St Playground (Miller Street side at walkway entrance by the playground)

Work Hours: 7:30 am –3:30 pm

Estimated Work Duration of one day: start/complete on 9-23-22 (weather permitting); walkway restorations by others.

Special Conditions: Budd Street Playground walkway entrance off Miller St will not be accessible during water service work. Water valve to be replaced near/under walkway entrance. Construction workers and equipment in/along Miller Street and near Budd Street Playground of Miller Street side. No road closures. The Park facility will remain open for use.

Sports Courts Improvements

Contractor: Ralph Checchio, Inc.

Work Location: Jersey Avenue Playground and Budd St Playground

Work Hours: 7:30 am - 5:00 pm

Estimated Work Completion: September 2022 (weather permitting)

Special Conditions: Asphalt courts are to be closed while work is ongoing. Court color coating will be in June due to temperature requirements. On-street parking may be restricted at select times. Restrictions will be posted at least 3 days in advance.

Speedwell Dam Maintenance

Contractor: RSA

Work Locations: Speedwell Dam off Speedwell Avenue

Work Hours: 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Work to Start September 16, 2022

Duration September into October; weather contingent.

Special Conditions: Contractors and minor equipment staging from the parking lot area. Water Lowering (up to 2’) via NJDEP Permit to occur later September 2022 to afford dry working areas for some of the minor maintenance called out below: Maintenance of Mortar Joints on Gatehouse Foundation Walls, Spillway Wing Walls, and Exit Channel Walls.

Curb Sidewalk and Drainage Improvements Project - 2022

Contractor: Jo-Med Contracting Corp

Work Locations: Various Location

Work Hours: 7:30 am – 4:30 pm

Work to Start on or about September 21, 2022

Special Conditions: Construction workers and equipment in/along roadways and at/in Town parks and playgrounds. No Parking signs will be placed for any required short-duration parking restrictions at select work locations.

