Nine NJ Schools Earn National Blue Ribbon Award for Student Achievement.

*Updated 9.20.2022 for punctuation and clarity.

2 Bergen County, 1 Camden, 1 Essex, 1 Mercer, 1 Middlesex, 1 Monmouth, 1 Morris, and 1 Union County school – earn the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Award for high student success.

-

The New Jersey Department of Education awarded nine New Jersey schools with the national Blue Ribbon award for high student achievement this past Friday, September 16.

The award from the NJ DOE recognizes schools for students’ overall high academic performance.

“New Jersey is one of the top states for education because our schools focus on improving the outcomes for all students,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education. “I applaud the nine newest Blue Ribbon Schools for their focus on students’ well-being and achievement.”

National Blue Ribbon Schools are honored at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., where each receives a plaque and flag to signify its exemplary status. Details of the schools that received the Blue Ribbon designation are provided on the U.S. Department of Education's website.

The nine New Jersey schools receiving the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools designation include:

– *County, district, school –

Bergen, Cliffside Park School District, School #4

Bergen, Englewood Cliffs School District, Upper School

Camden, Gloucester Township Public Schools, Glendora Elementary School

Essex, West Orange Public Schools, Redwood Elementary School

Mercer, Hopewell Valley Regional School District, Stony Brook Elementary School

Middlesex, Metuchen Public School District, Edgar Middle School

Monmouth, Marlboro Township School District, Frank Defino Central Elementary School

Morris, Randolph Township School District, Center Grove School

Union, Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District, McGinn Elementary School

-

