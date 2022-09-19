TEDxMorristown

TEDx Morristown is looking for Event Speakers on October 25th at the Madison Community Arts Center. Read on if you are interested in speaking, and submit the form (link below) by Today, September 19th.

TEDx Morristown is looking for event speakers on October 25th at the Madison Community Arts Center in Madison, NJ. If you are interested in speaking submit this form by the end of the day today.

About the Event:

TEDx Morristown will discuss how successful individuals have found and used their own creativity.

Share your experience with a community that is thriving and eager to learn from experts and accomplished leaders.

This is a Morris County Economic Development Alliance (MCEDA) event in collaboration and partnership with Don Jay Smith of LKS Entertainment.

About Your Talk:

Each speaker will talk for no longer than 15 minutes. Keep it short and sweet and to the point.

Be sure to study the TEDx Speaker Guide which will be sent to you via email, if accepted as a speaker.

Develop an idea for your talk based on the overall Event Theme, check out other speakers here.

Send TEDx Morristown a title and one or two sentences on your proposed talk (and share your story with Morristown Minute, we’d love to feature you in a story!)

Write a 15-minute script for TEDx to review prior to your presentation (this isn’t required until after you’ve been accepted as a speaker, so don’t let it discourage you from applying)

Create slides if you need them or other visual cues to aid your presentation. Check out some past TEDx talks to see how they used visuals to guide their stories.

Rehearse your talk. PRACTICE! (but don’t stress, you’ll be amazing!)

Things to remember:

no selling

no politics

no religion

rely on good science

Apply while you still can! Good luck Morristown!

