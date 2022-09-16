Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022). Morristown Minute

Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.

Yesterday, Governor Murphy signed the following bills and resolutions into law:

A-2021/S-1138 (Conaway, Benson/Gopal) - Requires embryo storage facilities to record and report health information of patients in a manner that is consistent with certain federal laws.

A-3329/S-994 (McKnight/Ruiz) - Requires BPU to conduct a study of the effect of the coronavirus 2019 pandemic on local and public utility services and to quarterly collect and publish certain local and public utility service and customer information.

A-3694/S-1800 (Moen, McKnight/Gopal, Stanfield) - Establishes the “Purple Star Schools Program” in DOE to recognize schools that emphasize the importance of assisting children of military families.

A-4127/S-2743 (Stanley, Spearman, Murphy/Greenstein, Singleton) - Mandates access to periodic cancer screening examinations for professional firefighters not enrolled in SHBP; makes an appropriation.

A-4254/S-2852 (Coughlin, Karabinchak, Kennedy, Lopez/Diegnan) - Excludes electricity supplied to recycled materials manufacturing facilities from renewable energy portfolio standards.

A-4373/S-2900 (Calabrese, Speight/Sarlo) - Permits municipal emergency management coordinators to reside within reasonable proximity to the municipality in which they are employed.

AJR-57/SJR-47 (Moen, Mukherji, Dancer/Beach, Cruz-Perez) - Expresses support for commissioning of SSN-796, U.S.S. New Jersey, in New Jersey.

The Governor vetoed the following bills:

A-793/S-1427 (Timberlake, Tucker, Reynolds-Jackson/Gill, Turner) – CONDITIONAL - Creates “Community Wealth Preservation Program”; expands access for certain buyers to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. (Copy of Statement)

A-3149/S-438 (McKeon, Dancer, Benson/Smith, Codey) - CONDITIONAL - Changes the entity responsible for the management of NJ School of Conservation to a nonprofit organization and directs DOE to request funding for the center annually. (Copy of Statement)

A-4101/S-2666 (Lopez, Coughlin/Vitale, Corrado) - CONDITIONAL - Requires MVC to prompt applicants for certain documents to enter information into the "Next-of-Kin Registry." (Copy of Statement)

A-4107/S-2768 (Schaer, Conaway, Verrelli/Vitale, Singer) - CONDITIONAL - Makes various changes concerning regulation of emergency medical services; establishes mobile integrated health program and new State Emergency Medical Services Medical Director in DOH. (Copy of Statement)

A-2676/S-1212 (McClellan/Testa) – ABSOLUTE - Revises permitting thresholds for certain types of development requiring a CAFRA permit from DEP. (Copy of Statement)

There you have it, strictly the facts. Let us know what you think of the governor's actions in the comments below.

