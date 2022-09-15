Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2

Morristown Festival on the Green returns on October 2, 2022. Morristown Minute

This fall, Morristown NJ’s premier fall festival, the Morristown Festival on the Green, will return on October 2nd from 12 to 5 PM, rain or shine!

The event will offer a wide variety of entertainment and activities for all ages including four stages with live music, kids' place amusements, carnival games, and a beer tent.

Washington Street will be home to the Rising Star Stage and showcase two bands, Due South (12 to 2 p.m.) and Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns (3 to 5 p.m.). Right next door, pull up a seat at the always popular Beer Tent (Schuyler Place), courtesy of sponsor MMU, Operators of Morristown Airport, watch football, socialize, and guests 21 and older can enjoy a cold beer.

For families and the younger crowd, try your luck at the carnival games and visit Kids' Place children’s amusements. Activities will include an inflatable corn maze, double lane slide, Rock Em’ Sock Em’, archery, and mini car racing.

Family-friendly entertainment can also be enjoyed at the Family Stage (Morris Street and Dumont Place) with performers throughout the day including Wallaby Tales (noon to 12:45 p.m.), Polka Dot! (1 to 3 p.m.), and the TropyBand Orquesta (3:30 to 5 p.m.)

Last but not least, wander across the historic Morristown Green to the Concert on the Green and enjoy classical favorites by the Stone Soup Symphony Orchestra (noon to 1:30 p.m.) and traditional American tunes by the Morris Plains Community Band & The Swing Tones (2 to 3:30 p.m.).

“This year promises to be our best yet to showcase Morristown’s exceptional community, unique historic setting, and its wide range of outstanding restaurant, retail and service businesses,” said Cassidy Champi, Program Manager for the Morristown Partnership. “The scene will be set for all ages to come out, enjoy the day and see why Morristown has become the destination of choice for northern New Jersey.”

Morristown Partnership, host of the fall festival, would like to thank their long-standing and new event sponsors in 2022!

40NORTH Restaurants, Advocare Morristown Pediatric Associates, Atlantic Health Systems/Morristown Medical Center, Bayer, BMW of North America, Chambers Center for Well-Being, Compass, County College of Morris, Kidz World Pediatric Dentistry, Lakeland Bank, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Morris Animal Inn, Morris County Tourism Bureau, MMU – Operators of Morristown Airport, Nielsen Auto Group, TD Bank, and Valley National Bank.

