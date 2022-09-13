Uber Pays $100M to NJ After Misclassification of Nearly 300k Drivers

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kDAB_0htfq1mG00
Uber Pays $100M in Driver Misclassification Case with NJ Department of Labor.Morristown Minute

Audit reveals Uber improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors, depriving them of crucial benefits like unemployment, temporary disability and family leave insurance, and more.

-

Uber Technologies Inc. and a subsidiary have paid $100 million to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Unemployment Trust Fund after an audit discovered that the ride-share company improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors.

This designation deprived Uber drivers of crucial safety-net benefits such as unemployment, temporary disability, and family leave insurance. Additionally, Uber failed to make required contributions toward unemployment, temporary disability, and workforce development.

This $100 million payment follows NJDOL audits that assessed Uber and its subsidiary Raiser LLC a combined $78 million in past-due contributions plus penalties and interest of $22 million. This is the largest such payment ever received in New Jersey, covering 297,866 drivers.

These companies often repeat the false premise that being an employee stifles flexibility, which is just not true,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Let’s be clear: there is no reason temporary, or on-demand workers who work flexible hours, or even minutes at a time can’t be treated like other employees in New Jersey or any other state.”

When a worker is misclassified as an independent contractor, they lose the rights that employees are entitled to including minimum wage, overtime pay, workers’ compensation coverage, unemployment insurance, earned sick leave, family leave, or other benefits. Additionally, misclassification means these workers are not protected by workplace safety laws, equal pay protections, and a host of other employment-related rights often taken for granted.

Employers who misclassified employees as independent contractors skip their contributions to the Unemployment Insurance trust fund, leaving every other employer in the state to pay for their delinquency.

Per federal standards, New Jersey and every other state is required to audit one percent of businesses each year for compliance with unemployment insurance contribution requirements. The Department of Labor may also audit a company if a complaint is filed, or if workers seek unemployment or disability benefits and there is no record of their employer having contributed to those benefit funds.

In the audit of Uber and its subsidiary, NJDOL examined the companies’ books over a five-year period, 2014-2018. Uber was originally assessed a combined $523 million in past-due contributions plus penalties and interest of up to $119 million, but those figures were based on rough estimates of incomplete data because Uber did not cooperate and share its complete payroll during the audit.

Uber and its subsidiary contested the NJDOLs findings, and the case was transferred to New Jersey’s Office of Administrative Law. The companies have now paid a revised assessment of $100 million, based on additional information provided by Uber and Rasier post-initial assessment.

All contributions, penalties, and interest received as a result of this payment are returned to the funds used to pay worker benefits and to cover related expenses of administering and protecting the trust fund for all NJ workers and employees.

Three years ago, Gov. Murphy signed a package of bills expanding NJDOL’s authority to combat worker misclassification. More recently, the Legislature and Governor Murphy again expanded the agency’s powers by allowing it to impose a penalty requiring employers to pay misclassified workers an additional 5 percent of their gross wages from the previous 12 months.

This historic case serves as a reminder to employers and workers that New Jersey law applies to anyone doing business and working in New Jersey.

Misclassified workers are not at fault and can find information about their rights and protections here.

Businesses can learn about legal requirements and services provided to them here.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GzrU_0htfq1mG00
Scan the QR Code or click to donate!Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The purpose of the program is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# employment# employee rights# work# jobs# uber

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4334 followers

More from Morristown Minute

NJ Increases Annual Payments to Veterans with Disabilities, $750 to $1,800

Annual payments for disabled veterans increase from $750 to $1,800.Morristown Minute. With rising costs of living, and in honor of NJ veterans, Governor Murphy signed bill A-1477, increasing annual payments from the State to veterans with disabilities from $750 to $1,800.

Read full story

NJ Add Jobs, Employment Growth Continues for 21st Straight Month in State

21st month of consecutive job growth, according to preliminary estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.Morristown Minute. The Garden State added an average of 12,700 jobs per month over the past 3 months.

Read full story

Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law

Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.

Read full story
10 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2

Morristown Festival on the Green returns on October 2, 2022.Morristown Minute. The Morristown Fall Festival on the Green Returns October 2nd from 12-5 PM, Rain or Shine!. This fall, Morristown NJ’s premier fall festival, the Morristown Festival on the Green, will return on October 2nd from 12 to 5 PM, rain or shine!

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Meet the New Garrison Commander of Picatinny Arsenal

Morris County Officials Meet New Garrison Commander of Picatinny ArsenalMorrisCountyNJ.gov. The new Garrison commander of Picatinny Arsenal, Lt. Col. Alex Burgos joined the Morris County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 14 to talk about ongoing partnerships between the community and the military base.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.

Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting Sept. 13.Morristown Minute. The most recent Morristown Town Council meeting took place on September 13, 2022, at 7:30 PM. The council introduced nearly a dozen ordinances and nine resolutions and voted to appoint a nominee to the Morristown Housing Authority.

Read full story
1 comments

Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax Relief

Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax ReliefMorristown Minute. Under the ANCHOR program, both the size of the benefit and the number of people eligible for property tax relief in NJ will increase substantially. Here's what you need to know...

Read full story
12 comments
Paterson, NJ

Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False Reports

Six Paterson, NJ police officers arrested.Morristown Minute. Six Paterson police officers were sentenced to prison this week for a string of charges related to violating civil rights, filing false reports, and using excessive force.

Read full story
23 comments

Two New Laws Tackle Food Insecurity in NJ Schools

Gov Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among NJ students.Morristown Minute. Gov Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among NJ students. On September 9, 2022, Governor Murphy signed two bills aimed at combatting food insecurity in New Jersey’s students.

Read full story

New Law Establishes New Jersey Black Heritage Trail, Highlights Black History in NJ

NJ Black Heritage Trail and Commission established in NJ.Morristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs bill establishing Black heritage trail – highlighting remarkable achievements and legacies of New Jersey’s African American figures.

Read full story

A New Website for Medical Cannabis Patients, and Updated Rules from the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission

NJCRC launches new website, updates rules for medical patients.Morristown Minute. Patients will be able to make a purchase at a medicinal dispensary with only authorization from their doctor or nurse practitioner - rather than waiting to receive their ID card in the mail.

Read full story
1 comments

Apply for Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Program Before Oct. 31

Property Tax Reimbursement available to qualifying applicants.Morristown Minute. Checks have already begun to be issued to qualified early applicants. - *Not sponsored or affiliate content, Morristown Minute is not affiliated with, and does not benefit from participation in, these programs.

Read full story
Middlesex County, NJ

Pilot Program to Provide Mental Health Screening & Support to Inmates on Pretrial Release

Inmates with mental health issues in NJ.Morristown Minute. The program is voluntary & available to recently released individuals with serious mental illness in Camden, Essex & Middlesex counties.

Read full story
Hudson County, NJ

Monkeypox Vaccination Sites in Hudson, Union Counties, 26% of NJ Cases Come From Hudson County

Monkeypox Vaccination Sites Open in Hudson, Union.Morristown Minute. September 7 to 16, Monkeypox vaccination sites will open in Union and Hudson Counties at Braddock Park, USS Juneau Center, and Warinanco Sports Center.

Read full story

New Jersey Students Enter First School Year with Required K-12 Climate Change Education

Climate Change Education Now Required Across NJ K-12 Public Schools.Morristown Minute. New Jersey Officially Becomes the First State in the Nation to Integrate Climate Change Education Across its K-12 Schools.

Read full story
4 comments
Hanover, NJ

New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJ

JMF Properties & RD Management Break Ground on 7-ELEVEN with Gas in Hanover Township, NJ; 4,000 SF Store, Eight-Pump Gas Station Slated to Open by End of Year. HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ – JMF Properties, a leading New Jersey development company specializing in transit-oriented projects, urban retail centers, and suburban commercial properties, and partner RD Management LLC, one of the nation’s largest privately held real estate development and management organizations, announced today that construction of a new 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station is underway in Hanover Township.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Court Decision Endangers Addiction & Mental Health Coverage for Everyone

Court decision endangers mental health and addiction coverage for all.Morristown Minute. A stunning reversal of a landmark court decision places mental health and addiction coverage in jeopardy for all.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Your Morristown Weather Forecast (Wed., Sep 7 - Sun., Sep 11)

What to expect when you step outside from Wednesday, September 7 - Sunday, September 11. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM NOON - in northern NJ counties of Morris, Sussex, and Warren. Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morgan Stanley, Zelis Lease 170k sq ft in Downtown Morristown at Former AT&T Campus

340 Mt Kemble Ave, Former AT&T Campus.Morristown Minute. Morgan Stanley and Zelis will move into the building at 340 Mount Kemble Ave next year following a $50 million gut renovation and modernization of the former AT&T campus.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy