Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax Relief

Under the ANCHOR program, both the size of the benefit and the number of people eligible for property tax relief in NJ will increase substantially. Here's what you need to know...

-

Application instructions are currently being mailed to some of the thousands of NJ residents eligible for property tax relief under the new Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program.

Today, Monday, September 12, 2022, officially marks the launch of the largest property tax relief program in New Jersey history.

Under the ANCHOR program, both the dollar amount of property tax relief and the number of eligible applicants will increase substantially, compared to the previous Homestead Benefits (which ANCHOR now replaces), including double the number of homeowners eligible and adding nearly a million renters who were not previously eligible for property tax relief.

Over 870,000 homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief; over 290,000 homeowners with incomes between $150-250,000 will receive $1,000; and over 900,000 renters with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $450 to help offset rent increases.

To be eligible for this year’s benefit, homeowners and renters must have occupied their primary residence on October 1, 2019, and file or be exempt from NJ income taxes.

Payments will be issued in the form of checks or direct deposits and sent no later than May 2023 to allow time for application processing and validation. Payments will not be subject to federal or State income tax.

Eligible homeowners can apply online, by phone, or via paper application, which can be downloaded online and returned by mail.

Renters can apply online or download the application from the Taxation website and return by mail (there is no phone option for tenants, as this is the first time this group will be eligible for property tax relief).

The deadline for filing is December 30, 2022.

For more information, click here, or call the ANCHOR hotline at 1-888-238–1233.

The Division of Taxation will also be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, September 14, covering ANCHOR and other available State property tax relief programs, including eligibility requirements, benefit amounts, and how to apply. Anyone interested must register in advance.

-

-

Comments / 12

