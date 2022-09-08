A New Website for Medical Cannabis Patients, and Updated Rules from the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission

NJCRC launches new website, updates rules for medical patients. Morristown Minute

Patients, caregivers, and health care providers participating in New Jersey’s Medicinal Cannabis Program will find a sleek, updated portal when they log into their accounts on Monday, September 12.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission is introducing a user-friendly, comprehensive platform to allow patients to better manage their care.

“The current medicinal cannabis registry which we inherited from the Department of Health has been in use for 10 years,” said NJ-CRC deputy executive director Kelly Anderson-Thomas. “In addition to being easier to navigate, the new platform will give patients access to their purchase and enrollment history and will allow new applicants to track their application process.”

The new platform puts more of patients’ information at their own fingertips.

By logging into their accounts, they will be able to check the status of their ID card application, view the authorization from their healthcare practitioner, view their purchase history, and add or change caregivers without calling the NJ-CRC.

Patients will also be able to make a purchase at a medicinal dispensary with only authorization from their doctor or nurse practitioner - rather than waiting to receive their ID card in the mail as they do now.

The current registry will cease to be operational as of Thursday, September 8, but services to patients should be only minimally impacted during the transition.

“Our customer service unit will be available through the transition period to assist patients with account needs as usual and will be able to answer questions about the new platform,” noted Anderson-Thomas. “Instructions for how patients can set up their new accounts will also be on our website.”

During the transition:

Terminal patients or others needing account services between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9 should call the Medicinal Cannabis Program customer service line at 609-292-0424.

All patients will be limited to up to one ounce of cannabis products at dispensaries over that weekend, until Monday, September 12.

The Medicinal Cannabis Program’s customer service line will be unavailable every day from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Monday, September 12 while the staff is in training.

Patients with applications and renewals in process should complete them or call customer service for assistance. Applications and renewals incomplete on September 8 will need to be restarted on the new platform

Patients do not need to set up their account until it is time to renew, or they would like to access their purchase, status history, or change their ATC (Alternative Treatment Center, i.e., Dispensary).

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission establishes and enforces the rules and regulations governing the licensing, cultivation, testing, selling, and purchasing of cannabis in the state.

