Apply for Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Program Before Oct. 31

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4AzO_0hmzjrKh00
Property Tax Reimbursement available to qualifying applicants.Morristown Minute

Checks have already begun to be issued to qualified early applicants.

- *Not sponsored or affiliate content, Morristown Minute is not affiliated with, and does not benefit from participation in, these programs.

Residents eligible for the Senior Freeze property tax reimbursement program should apply for these benefits before the October 31, 2022, deadline.

New Jersey’s Senior Freeze Program reimburses eligible senior citizens and disabled individuals for increases in property taxes or mobile home park site fees on their personal residences.

In recent years, the State has expanded eligibility for the Senior Freeze program by increasing the income limit by more than 30% since 2017, with many reimbursements topping out at over $1,000.

"The Senior Freeze program effectively protects qualified seniors and disabled New Jerseyans from facing property tax increases, making it easier for them to stay in the communities where many have spent decades," said Treasurer Muoio. "For those living on a fixed income, it can make all the difference. We encourage all eligible residents to take advantage of this important resource. We also encourage everyone to check out the eligibility requirements, even those who did not qualify in the past, because the increased income limit has made many more people eligible in recent years."

The Senior Freeze program is designed to “freeze” the burden of increasing real estate taxes for qualified applicants by establishing a base year of eligibility and comparing that base year with any subsequent year. The difference is then refunded by the State annually.

In order to qualify for the reimbursement, taxpayers must meet all eligibility requirements for each year from the base year through the current application year. Eligibility must be continuous otherwise a new base year must be established.

To be eligible for the Senior Freeze Program:

  • Age/Disability: 65years and older; or receiving federal Social Security disability benefit payments.
  • Residency: Lived in New Jersey continuously since December 31, 2010, or earlier as a homeowner or renter.
  • Home Ownership: You own and lived in your home since December 31, 2017, or earlier, and continue to do so. (Or) you leased a site in a mobile home park and owned that mobile home since December 31, 2017. (Or) you moved from one NJ property to another and received reimbursement for your previous residence for the last full year you lived there, you may qualify for an exception to re-applying to the Senior Freeze program.
  • Property Taxes: The 2020 property taxes due on your home must have been paid by June 1, 2021, and 2021 property taxes must have been paid by June 1, 2022. (Mobile Home site fees must have been paid by December 31 of each year respectively.)
  • Income Limit: Your total annual income (combined if you were married or in a civil union and live in the same home) was $92,696 or less for 2020, and $94,178 or less for 2021.

The Division of Taxation began issuing payments on July 15 and will continue to do so on an ongoing basis as applications are received. Applicants can check the status/amount of their Senior Freeze reimbursement for 2019, 2020, and 2021 online.

Click here to learn How to Apply.

Click here to learn more about the many other New Jersey property tax relief programs available.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to the Morristown Local Mental Health Accessibility Fund today!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# property taxes# tax relief# real estate# homeowner# renter

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4308 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Uber Pays $100M to NJ After Misclassification of Nearly 300k Drivers

Uber Pays $100M in Driver Misclassification Case with NJ Department of Labor.Morristown Minute. Audit reveals Uber improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors, depriving them of crucial benefits like unemployment, temporary disability and family leave insurance, and more.

Read full story

Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax Relief

Over 1.2 Million NJ Homeowners and More Than 900K Renters Eligible for up to $1,500 in Property Tax ReliefMorristown Minute. Under the ANCHOR program, both the size of the benefit and the number of people eligible for property tax relief in NJ will increase substantially. Here's what you need to know...

Read full story
10 comments
Paterson, NJ

Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False Reports

Six Paterson, NJ police officers arrested.Morristown Minute. Six Paterson police officers were sentenced to prison this week for a string of charges related to violating civil rights, filing false reports, and using excessive force.

Read full story
6 comments

Two New Laws Tackle Food Insecurity in NJ Schools

Gov Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among NJ students.Morristown Minute. Gov Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among NJ students. On September 9, 2022, Governor Murphy signed two bills aimed at combatting food insecurity in New Jersey’s students.

Read full story

New Law Establishes New Jersey Black Heritage Trail, Highlights Black History in NJ

NJ Black Heritage Trail and Commission established in NJ.Morristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs bill establishing Black heritage trail – highlighting remarkable achievements and legacies of New Jersey’s African American figures.

Read full story

A New Website for Medical Cannabis Patients, and Updated Rules from the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission

NJCRC launches new website, updates rules for medical patients.Morristown Minute. Patients will be able to make a purchase at a medicinal dispensary with only authorization from their doctor or nurse practitioner - rather than waiting to receive their ID card in the mail.

Read full story
1 comments
Middlesex County, NJ

Pilot Program to Provide Mental Health Screening & Support to Inmates on Pretrial Release

Inmates with mental health issues in NJ.Morristown Minute. The program is voluntary & available to recently released individuals with serious mental illness in Camden, Essex & Middlesex counties.

Read full story
Hudson County, NJ

Monkeypox Vaccination Sites in Hudson, Union Counties, 26% of NJ Cases Come From Hudson County

Monkeypox Vaccination Sites Open in Hudson, Union.Morristown Minute. September 7 to 16, Monkeypox vaccination sites will open in Union and Hudson Counties at Braddock Park, USS Juneau Center, and Warinanco Sports Center.

Read full story

New Jersey Students Enter First School Year with Required K-12 Climate Change Education

Climate Change Education Now Required Across NJ K-12 Public Schools.Morristown Minute. New Jersey Officially Becomes the First State in the Nation to Integrate Climate Change Education Across its K-12 Schools.

Read full story
4 comments
Hanover, NJ

New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJ

JMF Properties & RD Management Break Ground on 7-ELEVEN with Gas in Hanover Township, NJ; 4,000 SF Store, Eight-Pump Gas Station Slated to Open by End of Year. HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ – JMF Properties, a leading New Jersey development company specializing in transit-oriented projects, urban retail centers, and suburban commercial properties, and partner RD Management LLC, one of the nation’s largest privately held real estate development and management organizations, announced today that construction of a new 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station is underway in Hanover Township.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Court Decision Endangers Addiction & Mental Health Coverage for Everyone

Court decision endangers mental health and addiction coverage for all.Morristown Minute. A stunning reversal of a landmark court decision places mental health and addiction coverage in jeopardy for all.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Your Morristown Weather Forecast (Wed., Sep 7 - Sun., Sep 11)

What to expect when you step outside from Wednesday, September 7 - Sunday, September 11. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM NOON - in northern NJ counties of Morris, Sussex, and Warren. Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morgan Stanley, Zelis Lease 170k sq ft in Downtown Morristown at Former AT&T Campus

340 Mt Kemble Ave, Former AT&T Campus.Morristown Minute. Morgan Stanley and Zelis will move into the building at 340 Mount Kemble Ave next year following a $50 million gut renovation and modernization of the former AT&T campus.

Read full story

Gov Murphy Reveals Legislation to Change How Remote Workers Are Taxed by Out-of-State Companies

Income tax changes are proposed for remote workers of out-of-state companies.Morristown Minute. Gov. Murphy announced last week proposed legislation that would change how remote NJ workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed.

Read full story
5 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural Gas

Energy aggregation allows the Township to pool all residents electric accounts to negotiate with a third-party electricity generator for a more favorable rate than that offered by JCP&L.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Pay Just $3 for a Movie Ticket Today at Select Theaters.

Today, Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day. Here’s how you can pay just $3 for a movie ticket at AMC, Regal, and more theaters today. Today. Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day, a newly created event that attempts to revive a struggling industry by dropping ticket prices to a level we haven’t seen in decades: $3.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Apartments Coming Over South Street Storefronts

Municipal approval was secured to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of Dehart and South Streets in downtown Morristown. After seven virtual meetings by Morristown, NJs zoning board, Joseph Milelli finally secured municipal approval to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of South and Dehart Streets in downtown Morristown.

Read full story
2 comments
Morris County, NJ

Emotional Testimonials by Recovering Addicts and Families on International Overdose Awareness Day

Morris County residents observe International Overdose Awareness Day, Share personal stories of addiction, and remember those we've lost. With heart-wrenching personal stories, parents who lost loved ones to overdoses and recovering addicts today joined Morris County and state officials, as well as nonprofit groups to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, as drug-related deaths continued to surge around the nation.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Drug Overdose Kills Over 100 Americans Every Day, Mostly from Prescription Drugs

International Overdose Awareness Day Spreads the Message about the Tragedy of Drug Overdose Death. Yesterday, August 31, was International Overdose Awareness Day. The day of awareness was initiated in 2001 by Sally J Finn at The Salvation Army in St. Kilda, Melbourne.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy