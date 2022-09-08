Apply for Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Program Before Oct. 31

Property Tax Reimbursement available to qualifying applicants. Morristown Minute

Checks have already begun to be issued to qualified early applicants.

Residents eligible for the Senior Freeze property tax reimbursement program should apply for these benefits before the October 31, 2022, deadline.

New Jersey’s Senior Freeze Program reimburses eligible senior citizens and disabled individuals for increases in property taxes or mobile home park site fees on their personal residences.

In recent years, the State has expanded eligibility for the Senior Freeze program by increasing the income limit by more than 30% since 2017, with many reimbursements topping out at over $1,000.

"The Senior Freeze program effectively protects qualified seniors and disabled New Jerseyans from facing property tax increases, making it easier for them to stay in the communities where many have spent decades," said Treasurer Muoio. "For those living on a fixed income, it can make all the difference. We encourage all eligible residents to take advantage of this important resource. We also encourage everyone to check out the eligibility requirements, even those who did not qualify in the past, because the increased income limit has made many more people eligible in recent years."

The Senior Freeze program is designed to “freeze” the burden of increasing real estate taxes for qualified applicants by establishing a base year of eligibility and comparing that base year with any subsequent year. The difference is then refunded by the State annually.

In order to qualify for the reimbursement, taxpayers must meet all eligibility requirements for each year from the base year through the current application year. Eligibility must be continuous otherwise a new base year must be established.

To be eligible for the Senior Freeze Program:

Age/Disability : 65years and older; or receiving federal Social Security disability benefit payments.

: 65years and older; or receiving federal Social Security disability benefit payments. Residency : Lived in New Jersey continuously since December 31, 2010, or earlier as a homeowner or renter.

: Lived in New Jersey continuously since December 31, 2010, or earlier as a homeowner or renter. Home Ownership : You own and lived in your home since December 31, 2017, or earlier, and continue to do so. (Or) you leased a site in a mobile home park and owned that mobile home since December 31, 2017. (Or) you moved from one NJ property to another and received reimbursement for your previous residence for the last full year you lived there, you may qualify for an exception to re-applying to the Senior Freeze program.

: You own and lived in your home since December 31, 2017, or earlier, and continue to do so. (Or) you leased a site in a mobile home park and owned that mobile home since December 31, 2017. (Or) you moved from one NJ property to another and received reimbursement for your previous residence for the last full year you lived there, you may qualify for an exception to re-applying to the Senior Freeze program. Property Taxes : The 2020 property taxes due on your home must have been paid by June 1, 2021, and 2021 property taxes must have been paid by June 1, 2022. (Mobile Home site fees must have been paid by December 31 of each year respectively.)

: The 2020 property taxes due on your home must have been paid by June 1, 2021, and 2021 property taxes must have been paid by June 1, 2022. (Mobile Home site fees must have been paid by December 31 of each year respectively.) Income Limit: Your total annual income (combined if you were married or in a civil union and live in the same home) was $92,696 or less for 2020, and $94,178 or less for 2021.

The Division of Taxation began issuing payments on July 15 and will continue to do so on an ongoing basis as applications are received. Applicants can check the status/amount of their Senior Freeze reimbursement for 2019, 2020, and 2021 online.

Click here to learn How to Apply.

Click here to learn more about the many other New Jersey property tax relief programs available.

