Monkeypox Vaccination Sites in Hudson, Union Counties, 26% of NJ Cases Come From Hudson County

September 7 to 16, Monkeypox vaccination sites will open in Union and Hudson Counties at Braddock Park, USS Juneau Center, and Warinanco Sports Center.

Sites in Hudson and Union counties will be hosting community-based pop-up sites to administer the monkeypox (hMPXV) vaccine over the next weeks as part of a new series of short-term sites to increase access in target communities, the New Jersey Department of Health announced today.

Although monkeypox (hMPXV) cases have been identified in communities across New Jersey, to date, 26% of confirmed monkeypox hMPXV cases (155 people) have been among those who live in Hudson County and 8.9% (50 people) have been among those who live in Union County.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is available for the prevention of Monkeypox (hMPXV) for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.

The sites in Kearny, North Bergen, and Roselle are in addition to the community partner sites statewide and local health departments already administering the vaccine.

The Hudson County sites are:

Braddock Park

9300 Bergenline Ave., Bruin Stadium Parking Lot, North Bergen

Wednesday, September 7 - Friday, September 9, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-ins only

USS Juneau Center:

110 Hackensack Ave., Kearny

Wednesday, September 7 - Friday, September 9, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Advance registration is highly encouraged at vaxhudson.org. Walk-ins will be accepted.

In Union County, vaccinations will take place at:

Warinanco Sports Center:

1 Park Dr., Roselle, NJ 07203

Wednesday, September 14, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, September 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, September 16, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Advance Registration is highly encouraged (Click on JYNNEOS in the drop-down menu); walk-ins will be accepted.

“Community-based pop-up sites continue to increase the availability and accessibility of the monkeypox (hMPXV) vaccine," said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. "Thank you to our partners in Hudson and Union counties for making these pop-up community sites available."

For residents with known exposure to a person with monkeypox, the two-dose regimen for PEP continues to be available through their local health department. Anyone with known exposure within the past 14 days should contact their health care provider or local health department regarding testing and vaccine eligibility.

Local health departments will continue to conduct contact tracing and offer the JYNNEOS vaccine to anyone identified as a close contact.

NJDOH continues to work to expand community partner sites as well as additional pop-up vaccination sites.

For more information on monkeypox (hMPXV) and other community vaccination sites, visit nj.gov/health/monkeypox.

