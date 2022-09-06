Your Morristown Weather Forecast (Wed., Sep 7 - Sun., Sep 11)

Morristown, NJ weather forecast. Morristown Minute

-

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM NOON - in northern NJ counties of Morris, Sussex, and Warren. Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

The rain will continue today into all day Wednesday, tapering off by 10 pm Wednesday night.

Today is rainy and wet with a flood watch in effect and a high temperature of 74 degrees.

Read on for Morristown, NJ's five-day weather forecast.

...

Weather outlook for Wednesday, Sep 7 - Sunday, Sep 11

Wednesday, September 7

Light rain until 10 pm. Humid and cloudy. Don't forget the umbrella!

High: 71° Low: 61° with a 86% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the NE.

Thursday, September 8

Partly cloudy throughout the day, but clear overnight and dry throughout the day. A mild and humid day, but the UV index will reach a high of 6 by noon and last until 2 pm.

High: 77° Low: 59° with a 30% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the NNE.

Friday, September 9

Clear throughout the day. Friday looks like a beautiful day, outside the high humidity. Mild winds, limited cloud cover, and a UV index of 7 from noon to 2 pm. (SUNSCREEN!)

High: 80° Low: 61° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 5 mph winds from the NE.

Saturday, September 10

Clear throughout the day. Another beautiful day. Mild winds, and high humidity in the early morning hours but falling to a comfortable 50% around 2 pm. UV index reaches a high of 7 from noon to 2 pm.

High: 80° Low: 63° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 5 mph winds from the NNE.

Sunday, September 11

Overcast throughout the day, but little to no chance of rain and mild winds. High humidity early morning and a UV index reaching a high of 4 from noon to 2 pm.

High: 79° Low: 65° with a 15% chance of precipitation with 4 mph winds from the E.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

-

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to the Morristown local Mental Health Accessibility Fund today!

Text "MORRISTOWNMH" to 53-555.

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The purpose of the program is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.