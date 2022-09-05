Gov Murphy Reveals Legislation to Change How Remote Workers Are Taxed by Out-of-State Companies

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VV2Up_0hinB8Yj00
Income tax changes are proposed for remote workers of out-of-state companies.Morristown Minute

Gov. Murphy announced last week proposed legislation that would change how remote NJ workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed.

-

During the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started working from home, remote work opportunities skyrocketed. Remote work seems like it’s here to stay, and Governor Murphy wants to make changes to how out-of-state employers tax New Jersey residents.

The Governor revealed a proposal for bipartisan legislation on September 1st designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents “facing unfair taxation from other states where their employer is based.”

The legislation is designed to confront the longstanding issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the State billions in foregone revenue, according to the Office of the Governor of New Jersey.

The proposed legislation, according to Governor Murphy, would “promote long-term fiscal stability and provide relief to taxpayers while combatting aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.”

This is an issue that warrants no debate; on both sides of the aisle, we can all agree that we must protect our residents from unfair and inordinate taxation from other states,” said Governor Murphy.The proposals I’m announcing today, while supporting our hard-working residents in their efforts to dispute such taxation, will help promote employment in New Jersey and counteract lost tax revenue to our neighbors. Amid profound political divisions across the country, I look forward to achieving bipartisan support for legislation that will ensure a fiscally healthier and fairer New Jersey.”

Initially, three proposals were drafted attempting to address the issue of NJ resident taxes paid to other jurisdictions – an issue laid bare at the onset of the pandemic. The Murphy administration filed a U.S. Supreme Court amicus brief in late 2020 in support of New Hampshire’s challenge to a similar situation with Massachusetts. The Supreme Court ultimately declined to take up the case, and the Murphy Administration has been working to develop other forms of relief options since.

Under the first initiative, New Jersey would adopt its own “Convenience of Employer” provision, which would allow the State to tax employees of New Jersey firms if they “work from home” in other states for their own convenience (instead of the employer’s need).

According to the governor, this first initiative would create parity with New York, which has its own provision that it uses to tax New Jersey residents working for New York firms from home (for their own convenience).

Under the second initiative, the State of New Jersey would award tax credits to incentivize New Jersey residents to file legal actions against other states that collect taxes from employees for services performed while physically in New Jersey.

The third initiative would establish a one-time $10 million pilot program that would provide grants to certain businesses that assign their employees to New Jersey locations, “incentivizing job growth and capital investments throughout the state,” according to Governor Murphy.

Recent actions by neighboring states to add exorbitant congestion fees, on top of what New Jerseyans already pay in other states' taxes, makes the need for this initiative indisputable,” said Senator Joseph Lagana. “New Jersey is already fighting an uphill battle when it comes to drawing back federal tax dollars; we cannot afford to continue losing revenue to neighboring states too. These proposals will help NJ residents reap the full benefits of what our own state has to offer.”

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to our campaign today!

Text "MORRISTOWNMH" to 53-555 to donate to the Morristown, NJ, local mental health accessibility fund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDpX8_0hinB8Yj00
Click or Scan the QR code to donate.Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The purpose of the program is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# employment# taxation# work# business# politics

Comments / 5

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4267 followers

More from Morristown Minute

New Law Establishes New Jersey Black Heritage Trail, Highlights Black History in NJ

NJ Black Heritage Trail and Commission established in NJ.Morristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs bill establishing Black heritage trail – highlighting remarkable achievements and legacies of New Jersey’s African American figures.

Read full story

A New Website for Medical Cannabis Patients, and Updated Rules from the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission

NJCRC launches new website, updates rules for medical patients.Morristown Minute. Patients will be able to make a purchase at a medicinal dispensary with only authorization from their doctor or nurse practitioner - rather than waiting to receive their ID card in the mail.

Read full story

Apply for Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Program Before Oct. 31

Property Tax Reimbursement available to qualifying applicants.Morristown Minute. Checks have already begun to be issued to qualified early applicants. - *Not sponsored or affiliate content, Morristown Minute is not affiliated with, and does not benefit from participation in, these programs.

Read full story
Middlesex County, NJ

Pilot Program to Provide Mental Health Screening & Support to Inmates on Pretrial Release

Inmates with mental health issues in NJ.Morristown Minute. The program is voluntary & available to recently released individuals with serious mental illness in Camden, Essex & Middlesex counties.

Read full story
Hudson County, NJ

Monkeypox Vaccination Sites in Hudson, Union Counties, 26% of NJ Cases Come From Hudson County

Monkeypox Vaccination Sites Open in Hudson, Union.Morristown Minute. September 7 to 16, Monkeypox vaccination sites will open in Union and Hudson Counties at Braddock Park, USS Juneau Center, and Warinanco Sports Center.

Read full story

New Jersey Students Enter First School Year with Required K-12 Climate Change Education

Climate Change Education Now Required Across NJ K-12 Public Schools.Morristown Minute. New Jersey Officially Becomes the First State in the Nation to Integrate Climate Change Education Across its K-12 Schools.

Read full story
1 comments
Hanover, NJ

New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJ

JMF Properties & RD Management Break Ground on 7-ELEVEN with Gas in Hanover Township, NJ; 4,000 SF Store, Eight-Pump Gas Station Slated to Open by End of Year. HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ – JMF Properties, a leading New Jersey development company specializing in transit-oriented projects, urban retail centers, and suburban commercial properties, and partner RD Management LLC, one of the nation’s largest privately held real estate development and management organizations, announced today that construction of a new 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station is underway in Hanover Township.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Court Decision Endangers Addiction & Mental Health Coverage for Everyone

Court decision endangers mental health and addiction coverage for all.Morristown Minute. A stunning reversal of a landmark court decision places mental health and addiction coverage in jeopardy for all.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Your Morristown Weather Forecast (Wed., Sep 7 - Sun., Sep 11)

What to expect when you step outside from Wednesday, September 7 - Sunday, September 11. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM NOON - in northern NJ counties of Morris, Sussex, and Warren. Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morgan Stanley, Zelis Lease 170k sq ft in Downtown Morristown at Former AT&T Campus

340 Mt Kemble Ave, Former AT&T Campus.Morristown Minute. Morgan Stanley and Zelis will move into the building at 340 Mount Kemble Ave next year following a $50 million gut renovation and modernization of the former AT&T campus.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural Gas

Energy aggregation allows the Township to pool all residents electric accounts to negotiate with a third-party electricity generator for a more favorable rate than that offered by JCP&L.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Pay Just $3 for a Movie Ticket Today at Select Theaters.

Today, Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day. Here’s how you can pay just $3 for a movie ticket at AMC, Regal, and more theaters today. Today. Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day, a newly created event that attempts to revive a struggling industry by dropping ticket prices to a level we haven’t seen in decades: $3.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Apartments Coming Over South Street Storefronts

Municipal approval was secured to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of Dehart and South Streets in downtown Morristown. After seven virtual meetings by Morristown, NJs zoning board, Joseph Milelli finally secured municipal approval to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of South and Dehart Streets in downtown Morristown.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Emotional Testimonials by Recovering Addicts and Families on International Overdose Awareness Day

Morris County residents observe International Overdose Awareness Day, Share personal stories of addiction, and remember those we've lost. With heart-wrenching personal stories, parents who lost loved ones to overdoses and recovering addicts today joined Morris County and state officials, as well as nonprofit groups to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, as drug-related deaths continued to surge around the nation.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Drug Overdose Kills Over 100 Americans Every Day, Mostly from Prescription Drugs

International Overdose Awareness Day Spreads the Message about the Tragedy of Drug Overdose Death. Yesterday, August 31, was International Overdose Awareness Day. The day of awareness was initiated in 2001 by Sally J Finn at The Salvation Army in St. Kilda, Melbourne.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

September is Library Card Sign-up Month!

Each September, at the beginning of the school year, the American Library Association unites with libraries nationally to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Schedule Changes, Discounts, and More From NJT This Labor Day Weekend

Kids Ride Free This Labor Day Weekend with NJ Transit - NJT kicks off the Labor Day weekend with a variety of discounts for riders and additional service lines. Read on for discounts and service changes.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake shook parts of Morris County, focused near Morristown, NJ, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On Tuesday evening around 5:14 pm, a magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of Morris County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Read full story
1 comments

New Statewide School Security Initiative, Mapping K-12 NJ School

NJ Gov. unveils a statewide security initiative funded by $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds that aims to protect NJ students and teachers. A new school safety initiative in New Jersey, funded by $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds, aims to collect and digitize school building blueprints and make them available to first responders.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy