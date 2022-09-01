Emotional Testimonials by Recovering Addicts and Families on International Overdose Awareness Day

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeFza_0heKpulr00
MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Morris County residents observe International Overdose Awareness Day, Share personal stories of addiction, and remember those we've lost.

-

With heart-wrenching personal stories, parents who lost loved ones to overdoses and recovering addicts today joined Morris County and state officials, as well as nonprofit groups to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, as drug-related deaths continued to surge around the nation.

The annual event, observed worldwide for 21 years to focus on the lives lost to drug deaths, was recognized during a ceremony on the lawn of the Morris County Addiction Center off Central Avenue, in Parsippany, where Morris County planted a weeping cherry tree in 2020 to mark the county’s inaugural recognition of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sb5Vs_0heKpulr00
MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Among those who talked of struggling with addiction and a need for understanding in the community were Mark and Maria Broadhurst of Long Valley, who lost a son to addiction and opened a nonprofit in his name, Joshua’s Peace,” to advocate for support, treatment, prevention and to help others struggling with addiction.

On Dec. 6, 2019, a day before my birthday and what was supposed to be a special weekend of celebration, our son, Joshua, the oldest of our five children, died from an accidental overdose. I say accidental overdose because we know he wanted to live. We know he fought his addiction hard. We know more than anything else in his 24 years, his family was the most important thing in his life,” Maria Broadhurst said in a tearful speech.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Htm0_0heKpulr00
Mark and Maria Broadhurst of Long Valley talk about losing their son, Joshua.MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Both Broadhurst's said the public must understand that addiction is a disease that can be overcome, that people with problems must know they can ask for help, and that the road to recovery is hard, but it is not impossible.

Unless you are wearing these shoes yourself, struggling with addiction, you have no idea,” said Mark Broadhurst, holding up a pair of red sneakers that were Joshua’s favorite footwear. “You can’t truly understand how devastating, how all-encompassing and life-threatening this disease is. If we are going to help our children and those struggling, we must never forget this fact.

Overdose deaths spiked again across the nation in 2021, hitting 107,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That marks another record high, with records being set nearly every year for the past decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ouqM_0heKpulr00
Mark and Maria Broadhurst display Joshua's favorite sneakers as they make a point.MorrisCountyNJ.gov
Abuse and addiction don’t have to end in tragedy. Help is available and effective. The message must be for those wrestling with demons: Do not give up. Talk to somebody. Get help. Utilized the support of your friends, family, and loved ones,” said State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, who moderated the event.

Sen. Bucco's office hosted the ceremony with Morris County Commissioners Tayfun Selen and Deborah Smith, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, members of the Morris County Department of Human Services, Brad Seabury of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn.

Morris County Commissioner Director Selen noted the national death toll due to overdose appears unabated, despite an increase in awareness, education, and programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lY3kS_0heKpulr00
Director Tayfun Selen addresses the group at the podiumMorrisCountyNJ.gov
What troubles me today, however, is that our nation seems to be accepting this terrible toll as a fact of life – and I am not sure why,” said Director Tayfun Selen.

He cited two Pew Research surveys released this year, one showing the number of Americans who say drug addiction is a major problem in their local community dropped from 42 percent in 2018 to 35 percent last year. It also showed that the decline in concern is even in areas where overdose deaths are highest.

This is terrible to learn, my friends, because when our fellow Americans no longer care, how can we expect our federal government to care? A separate Pew study this year showed that dealing with drug addiction ranked lowest out of 18 priorities for the President and Congress to address this year,” Selen explained. “Now, I know we have a lot of problems to solve in America. We live in tough times. But I think the death of more than 107,000 friends, neighbors, and family members each year to overdoses should at least be among America’s top 10 national concerns.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45X0gx_0heKpulr00
MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Cheryl Semiz, Frances Harrington, and Michael Dickerson, all recovering addicts, spoke to the Overdose Awareness Day gathering of nearly 100 people about turning from their personal struggles toward helping others to overcome addiction. Each also explained how they lost friends to overdoses and watched others become addicted.

But Sheriff Gannon offered some hope, noting the news is not all dismal. Morris County’s community response over the years to addiction, through numerous nonprofits and county programs such as Hope One, Navigating Hope, and a “Stigma Free” campaign, appears to have had some impact, although tragic overdoses continue.

As of right now in Morris County, we’ve had 71 suspected fatal overdoses so far this year – that’s a 16 percent decrease,the Sheriff said.We’ve had a decrease in suicides and a decrease in fatal overdoses. It could change on a dime … But we’ve also seen an increase in the number of calls for service to our police officers for emotionally disturbed persons and mental illness. I have to believe that there is something going on.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLkEj_0heKpulr00
MorrisCountyNJ.gov

However, nationally the problem is increasing.

Twenty-three and a half million individuals across our nation are in need of addiction treatment for alcohol and drugs – 23-1/2 million. Unfortunately, only around 11 percent of those individuals struggling with the disease of addiction will seek treatment. Eleven percent,” said Brad Seabury, Chief Assistant Prosecutor in Morris County. “That is why we are seeing the deaths that we are seeing in this nation and why so much of that is because of the stigma associated with this disease … I would suggest to you that it is the barrier to us beating this and we have an obligation to tear down that stigma.

On the state level, New Jersey overdose deaths have been increasing until this year, although there are four months yet to go.

Overdose deaths are higher than ever before in New Jersey, increasing by more than six percent – 204 more lost lives. Emergency room visits for substance abuse disorders increased nearly 30 percent,” said Assemblywoman Dunn. “For those loved ones who must live on with the pain, today we have the opportunity to turn that pain into purpose.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npc0Q_0heKpulr00
Drug Overdose Deaths in US by year.Morristown Minute

New Jersey confirmed 2,914 drug overdoses in 2019, compared to 3,050 suspected drug overdose deaths in 2020 and 3,124 suspected overdose deaths in 2021. However, to date, the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner lists 1,894 suspected overdose death, putting the state on track to actually have a decline for 2022.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

-

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Our reporters will be dedicating time and resources to investigating the roadblocks to mental health accessibility in our town.

Donate to our campaign today!

Text "MORRISTOWNMH" to 53-555.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bexz0_0heKpulr00
Click or Scan the QR code to donate.Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The purpose of the program is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mental health# addiction# overdose# awareness# recovery

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4260 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Your Morristown Weather Forecast (Wed., Sep 7 - Sun., Sep 11)

What to expect when you step outside from Wednesday, September 7 - Sunday, September 11. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM NOON - in northern NJ counties of Morris, Sussex, and Warren. Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morgan Stanley, Zelis Lease 170k sq ft in Downtown Morristown at Former AT&T Campus

340 Mt Kemble Ave, Former AT&T Campus.Morristown Minute. Morgan Stanley and Zelis will move into the building at 340 Mount Kemble Ave next year following a $50 million gut renovation and modernization of the former AT&T campus.

Read full story

Gov Murphy Reveals Legislation to Change How Remote Workers Are Taxed by Out-of-State Companies

Income tax changes are proposed for remote workers of out-of-state companies.Morristown Minute. Gov. Murphy announced last week proposed legislation that would change how remote NJ workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed.

Read full story
5 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural Gas

Energy aggregation allows the Township to pool all residents electric accounts to negotiate with a third-party electricity generator for a more favorable rate than that offered by JCP&L.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Pay Just $3 for a Movie Ticket Today at Select Theaters.

Today, Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day. Here’s how you can pay just $3 for a movie ticket at AMC, Regal, and more theaters today. Today. Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day, a newly created event that attempts to revive a struggling industry by dropping ticket prices to a level we haven’t seen in decades: $3.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Apartments Coming Over South Street Storefronts

Municipal approval was secured to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of Dehart and South Streets in downtown Morristown. After seven virtual meetings by Morristown, NJs zoning board, Joseph Milelli finally secured municipal approval to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of South and Dehart Streets in downtown Morristown.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Drug Overdose Kills Over 100 Americans Every Day, Mostly from Prescription Drugs

International Overdose Awareness Day Spreads the Message about the Tragedy of Drug Overdose Death. Yesterday, August 31, was International Overdose Awareness Day. The day of awareness was initiated in 2001 by Sally J Finn at The Salvation Army in St. Kilda, Melbourne.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

September is Library Card Sign-up Month!

Each September, at the beginning of the school year, the American Library Association unites with libraries nationally to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Schedule Changes, Discounts, and More From NJT This Labor Day Weekend

Kids Ride Free This Labor Day Weekend with NJ Transit - NJT kicks off the Labor Day weekend with a variety of discounts for riders and additional service lines. Read on for discounts and service changes.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake shook parts of Morris County, focused near Morristown, NJ, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On Tuesday evening around 5:14 pm, a magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of Morris County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Read full story
1 comments

New Statewide School Security Initiative, Mapping K-12 NJ School

NJ Gov. unveils a statewide security initiative funded by $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds that aims to protect NJ students and teachers. A new school safety initiative in New Jersey, funded by $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds, aims to collect and digitize school building blueprints and make them available to first responders.

Read full story

Gas Tax Decreases 1 Cent per Gallon Effective October 1

NJ gas tax will decrease by 1 cent per gallon beginning October 1, 2022. A 2016 Law Mandates Adjustments to Ensure Funding for Critical Infrastructure Projects. After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the Department of the Treasury announced on Monday that.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Adopt Today During National Dog Day! Pets for Adoption in Morristown, NJ

It’s National Dog Day! Celebrate our furry friends! Adopt one of these pets in need!. Today is National Dog Day! To celebrate (besides spoiling my own two dogs) I’ve compiled a list of dogs up for adoption within Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
1 comments

Backpacks Bring Back Pain for School-Aged Children

Research points to heavy backpacks as the main cause of a growing number of children with back pain complications. How heavy should your child’s backpack be?. Spine, a biweekly peer-reviewed medical journal, published a study in 2003 investigating the relationship between backpack use and back pain in children.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown, NJ 5-Day Weather Forecast: Tues, Aug 30 - Sat, Sep 3

MORRISTOWN, NJ - A high of 89 degrees today, Monday, August 29, 2022. Partly cloudy today, clearing up by around 6 PM. A warm, humid day with no rain in the forecast. Keep reading for an overview of this week's weather forecast.

Read full story
1 comments
Hamilton Township, NJ

Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 Death

Investigation into Trenton Water Works, which serves drinking and water uses in Hamilton Township, after two cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported, 1 death. Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia contracted from breathing in aerosolized water containing Legionella bacteria, were reported this month in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, served by Trenton Water Works (TWW).

Read full story
9 comments

New Liquor Laws in NJ Brings Cocktails to Your Doorstep

Alcohol Beverage Control issues a special ruling allowing third-party delivery services to deliver alcoholic beverages to NJ customers’ doorsteps. The Division of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) issued a special ruling Friday, Aug. 26, that allows third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex to deliver alcoholic beverages – including cocktails “to go” – from restaurants, bars, and liquor stores to customers’ doorsteps.

Read full story

Novavax Vaccine Available in NJ

N.J. Vaccine Sites Now Offering Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Option for Adolescents. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 through 17 is now available in New Jersey, giving parents another vaccine option as children head back to school.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

IRS Refunds $1.2B in Late Penalties to 1.6M Taxpayers

COVID-19 Tax Relief: IRS provides broad-based penalty relief for certain 2019 and 2020 returns; $1.2 billion in penalties being refunded to 1.6 million taxpayers. To help struggling taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service today issued Notice 2022-36, which provides penalty relief to most people and businesses who file certain 2019 or 2020 returns late.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy