New Liquor Laws in NJ Brings Cocktails to Your Doorstep

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCdLT_0hXnOnNH00
Morristown Minute

Alcohol Beverage Control issues a special ruling allowing third-party delivery services to deliver alcoholic beverages to NJ customers’ doorsteps.

-

The Division of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) issued a special ruling Friday, Aug. 26, that allows third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex to deliver alcoholic beverages – including cocktails “to go” – from restaurants, bars, and liquor stores to customers’ doorsteps.

“The demand for delivery services exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Third-Party Delivery Permit expands that market in New Jersey and allows retail licensees to tap into it,” said Acting Attorney General Platkin. “This new permit strikes a balance that has been the hallmark of the Murphy Administration to continue innovation and growth in business but without sacrificing or jeopardizing public safety. This is also a boon for consumers who have grown accustomed to using smartphone delivery apps to order everything from groceries to gourmet meals.”

Currently, Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) regulations only permit licensed retailers and transporters to deliver alcoholic beverages in New Jersey. 

This new special ruling, the Third-Party Delivery Permit which carries an annual cost of $2,000, updates previous regulations to allow independent contractors to use their personal vehicles (without transportation insignia) to deliver alcoholic beverages to customers’ homes on behalf of New Jersey retail licenses and charge a fixed fee for their delivery services.

In order to qualify for a Third-Party Permit, an applicant must submit a method of operation as part of the application process that describes in detail the applicant's operating procedures, including procedures for:

  • conducting initial and recurring background checks of delivery workers, including criminal history and driving record;
  • providing alcohol-compliance training and certification to delivery workers who are eligible to deliver alcoholic beverages;
  • verifying that receiving customers are of legal age and not visibly intoxicated; and
  • refusing delivery and returning alcoholic beverages to the retail licensee when necessary, such as when a customer is underage or intoxicated, refuses to sign for the delivery, or there is reason to suspect the customer is accepting delivery on behalf of an underage person.

Additionally, an applicant must submit a sample formal agreement with a retail licensee as well as a sample formal agreement with a delivery worker. A Third-Party Delivery Permittee will be required to have formal agreements with retail licenses and delivery workers before any deliveries are made.

Only restaurants, bars, and liquor stores – which operate under retail licenses that have statutory privileges to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages – have the option of using a Third-Party delivery service.

Currently, businesses operating under manufacturing licenses – such as craft breweries and distilleries – do not have statutory delivery privileges and therefore cannot utilize these new third-party delivery services.

Under the new special ruling, a Third-Party Delivery Permittee will be responsible for ensuring that its delivery workers comply with its approved method of operation and the permit’s conditions and restrictions.

These include the following prohibitions:

  • leaving alcoholic beverages unattended or storing alcoholic beverages overnight;
  • subcontracting a delivery of alcoholic beverages;
  • delivering alcoholic beverages to customers who are actually or apparently intoxicated or under the legal age to purchase or consume alcohol; and
  • delivering alcoholic beverages to the campus of any college or university.

Violations of any of the above rules could result in suspension or revocation of the Third-Party Delivery Permit.

The application for a Third-Party Delivery Permit will be available exclusively on the Division of Alcohol Beverage Control’s licensing system (POSSE) beginning October 1, 2022.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# alcohol# liquor# delivery# entertainment# law

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4256 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Apartments Coming Over South Street Storefronts

Municipal approval was secured to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of Dehart and South Streets in downtown Morristown. After seven virtual meetings by Morristown, NJs zoning board, Joseph Milelli finally secured municipal approval to add three floors of apartments above storefronts at the corner of South and Dehart Streets in downtown Morristown.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Emotional Testimonials by Recovering Addicts and Families on International Overdose Awareness Day

Morris County residents observe International Overdose Awareness Day, Share personal stories of addiction, and remember those we've lost. With heart-wrenching personal stories, parents who lost loved ones to overdoses and recovering addicts today joined Morris County and state officials, as well as nonprofit groups to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, as drug-related deaths continued to surge around the nation.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Drug Overdose Kills Over 100 Americans Every Day, Mostly from Prescription Drugs

International Overdose Awareness Day Spreads the Message about the Tragedy of Drug Overdose Death. Yesterday, August 31, was International Overdose Awareness Day. The day of awareness was initiated in 2001 by Sally J Finn at The Salvation Army in St. Kilda, Melbourne.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

September is Library Card Sign-up Month!

Each September, at the beginning of the school year, the American Library Association unites with libraries nationally to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Schedule Changes, Discounts, and More From NJT This Labor Day Weekend

Kids Ride Free This Labor Day Weekend with NJ Transit - NJT kicks off the Labor Day weekend with a variety of discounts for riders and additional service lines. Read on for discounts and service changes.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake shook parts of Morris County, focused near Morristown, NJ, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On Tuesday evening around 5:14 pm, a magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of Morris County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Read full story
1 comments

New Statewide School Security Initiative, Mapping K-12 NJ School

NJ Gov. unveils a statewide security initiative funded by $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds that aims to protect NJ students and teachers. A new school safety initiative in New Jersey, funded by $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds, aims to collect and digitize school building blueprints and make them available to first responders.

Read full story

Gas Tax Decreases 1 Cent per Gallon Effective October 1

NJ gas tax will decrease by 1 cent per gallon beginning October 1, 2022. A 2016 Law Mandates Adjustments to Ensure Funding for Critical Infrastructure Projects. After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the Department of the Treasury announced on Monday that.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Adopt Today During National Dog Day! Pets for Adoption in Morristown, NJ

It’s National Dog Day! Celebrate our furry friends! Adopt one of these pets in need!. Today is National Dog Day! To celebrate (besides spoiling my own two dogs) I’ve compiled a list of dogs up for adoption within Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
1 comments

Backpacks Bring Back Pain for School-Aged Children

Research points to heavy backpacks as the main cause of a growing number of children with back pain complications. How heavy should your child’s backpack be?. Spine, a biweekly peer-reviewed medical journal, published a study in 2003 investigating the relationship between backpack use and back pain in children.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown, NJ 5-Day Weather Forecast: Tues, Aug 30 - Sat, Sep 3

MORRISTOWN, NJ - A high of 89 degrees today, Monday, August 29, 2022. Partly cloudy today, clearing up by around 6 PM. A warm, humid day with no rain in the forecast. Keep reading for an overview of this week's weather forecast.

Read full story
1 comments
Hamilton Township, NJ

Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 Death

Investigation into Trenton Water Works, which serves drinking and water uses in Hamilton Township, after two cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported, 1 death. Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia contracted from breathing in aerosolized water containing Legionella bacteria, were reported this month in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, served by Trenton Water Works (TWW).

Read full story
9 comments

Novavax Vaccine Available in NJ

N.J. Vaccine Sites Now Offering Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Option for Adolescents. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 through 17 is now available in New Jersey, giving parents another vaccine option as children head back to school.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

IRS Refunds $1.2B in Late Penalties to 1.6M Taxpayers

COVID-19 Tax Relief: IRS provides broad-based penalty relief for certain 2019 and 2020 returns; $1.2 billion in penalties being refunded to 1.6 million taxpayers. To help struggling taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service today issued Notice 2022-36, which provides penalty relief to most people and businesses who file certain 2019 or 2020 returns late.

Read full story
1 comments

NJ Supreme Court Lifts Social Distancing and Mask Requirements for Jury Duty

In response to updates from the CDC, social distancing and mask requirements for jury proceedings will no longer be required. In response to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social distancing and masks will no longer be required for jury proceedings in New Jersey courtrooms.

Read full story

Forbes Names NJ Transit Best Transportation Employer in the State

New Jersey Transit ranks first in the State in the “Transportation and Logistics” category, named by Forbes as one of NJs best employers for the second year in a row. For the second year in a row, Forbes has once again named NJ Transit as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 in a list powered by the data site Statista.

Read full story
Ocean County, NJ

NJ Confirms First Case of West Nile Virus

NJ Department of Health Officials Urge Precautions to Protect Against West Nile Virus. The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year.

Read full story
1 comments

Hundreds of Thousands of New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find Yours

1 in every 10 people have unclaimed property such as financial accounts or other items of value that the owner has not claimed. Search the Treasury’s website to find out if you’re one of ten.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for Years

Lawsuits concern a variety of severe environmental health hazards at sites spanning across the state.Morristown Minute. NJ Files 7 Environmental Lawsuits concerning a broad array of chemical pollutants in sites across Newark, Linden, Ewing, Rahway, Elmwood Park Borough, and Middlesex Borough.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy