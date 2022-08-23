Morristown, NJ

Morristown Festival of Books Coming Oct. 7-8

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRaNj_0hS0ftXt00
Morristown Festival of Books

MFOB: A literary event for all is coming back to Morristown for two days in October!

Created by and for people who love books, MFOB has become a destination event for authors and readers.

Since its inception, the fest has established itself among the top book festivals nationwide, drawing thousands of annual attendees to enjoy:

  • In-person or live virtual talks by world-class authors
  • A diverse roster that has grown to more than 300 authors over the festival’s tenure
  • Proudly boasting multiple Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winners, Newbury and Caldecott medalists, and New York Times bestselling fiction and non-fiction luminaries along with emerging voices across all genres
  • Unique engagement opportunities between readers and writers
  • Special events for children, teens, and YA fans of all ages

Learn more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mO48_0hS0ftXt00
Morristown Festival of Books

What is the mission of the Festival?

The Morristown Festival of Books celebrates the power of the written word to challenge, transport, and transform us as individuals and to bring us together in conversation as a community.

What exactly is a festival of books?

Book festivals happen all over the world and can take many shapes and sizes. Our particular festival is wonderfully unique. A two-day event that takes place in the autumn, it features in-person talks by world-class authors across every genre for all ages. The opening night is a ticketed Keynote Event featuring an amazing headline speaker. The Main Festival and KidFest take place on Saturday, rain or shine, at beautiful, historic locations in the heart of historic downtown Morristown, NJ. All events are open to the public and, aside from select ticketed talks, are free of charge.

We are thrilled to join together with our supporters and sponsors to bring the Morristown Festival of Books back to the full glory of a two-day, multi-author, in-person event in October 2022!

Please mark your calendar to save the dates: October 7 & 8, 2022

Why Morristown?

Morristown is an ideal location for a Festival of Books. It is accessible for both authors and attendees throughout the NJ/NY/Pennsylvania area and beyond. Several of Morristown’s iconic historic locations have embraced the Festival and opened their doors to host the author venues. Our vibrant and diverse community has a bustling town center, an active arts community, and avid readers from all walks of life. And finally, in Morristown and surrounding communities, we have an abundance of dedicated book lovers to volunteer, organize, and support this ground-breaking event.

Where will the authors speak?

For in-person events, Festival venues have included the Morristown and Morris Township Library, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, St. Peter’s Parish Hall, The Parish House of the Presbyterian Church, Church of the Redeemer, and the lawn at Vail Mansion.

These prominent local landmarks are located within a one-block area, making it easy to travel from venue to venue. The Festival center is on the lawn in front of the historic Vail Mansion (110 South Street, Morristown 07960).

Please note that the festival is not held on the Morristown Green.

Who is the Festival for?

The Festival is for everyone! Our author selections are designed to appeal to a variety of ages and reading interests. Included in the line-up will be both fiction and non-fiction writers in various genres. Join us for one author, or make a day of it and listen to multiple authors. You may find your favorite author or have fun learning about others not as familiar to you.

How do I get involved?

We’d love your help! We welcome donors at any level. A number of area book clubs have pooled individual member donations in order to become sponsors. We also welcome volunteers with planning skills and those willing to work the day of the event. Please click here to let us know how you would like to help.

See the MFOB 2022 Author Lineup here.

Vail Mansion (& Various Locations)
110 South Street
Morristown, NJ 07960

-

# community# books# festival# events# education

