Major Network Security Breach at Two NJ Hospitals Exposes Patient Information

An unauthorized individual gained limited access to patients protected health records at Trenton Psychiatric and Anne Klein Forensic Center.

"The New Jersey Department of Health, Division of Behavioral Health Services takes its commitment to protecting patient health records very seriously. Therefore, this press release is meant to notify certain New Jersey residents of a recent Network Security Incident (“Incident”) that may have involved their Protected Health Information (“PHI”)." - from NJ Department of Health.

On June 30, 2022, Trenton Psychiatric Hospital and Anne Klein Forensic Center (the “hospitals”) received notification of an alleged Incident experienced by their third-party vendor. The vendor provides medical translation and dictation services to New Jersey’s State psychiatric hospitals.

The investigation to date indicates that an unauthorized individual gained limited access to the vendor’s system and obtained limited protected health records of certain current and former patients of the hospitals. In response, among other things, the hospitals immediately launched an investigation to address and resolve the Incident.

"We regret this incident occurred and are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused." - said Hospital representatives.

While the hospitals will mail a notification letter to those New Jersey residents who may have been affected, individuals may contact a specially established and confidential call center to determine if they were among those affected, and if they have additional questions.

The call center can be reached at 1-800-405-6102 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm ET, Monday through Friday.

