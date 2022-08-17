NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting Bribe

Salem County Correctional Officer admits to accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner.

A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility yesterday (Tuesday, August 16, 2022) admitted to accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a federal detainee, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court to one count of attempted extortion under color of official right.

In May 2022, Kidd agreed with a federal pretrial detainee housed at the Salem County Correctional Facility to smuggle a phone into the jail and provide the phone to the detainee in exchange for a $5,000 bribe.

Kidd met with an associate of the detainee at a parking lot in Elmer, New Jersey, and accepted $5,000 in cash and a cell phone. The plan was to smuggle the cell phone into the prison to an unnamed inmate in exchange for the cash.

The count of "attempted extortion under color of official right" to which Kidd pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents with FBI, Philadelphia Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire, and Newark Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

