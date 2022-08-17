New Jersey Department of Agriculture Makes Jersey Fresh Peach Visit!

Eastmont Orchards in Monmouth County, NJ. NJ Department of Agriculture

Monmouth County farm stop by NJ Department of Agriculture highlights National Peach Month in NJ!

-

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher yesterday visited Eastmont Orchards in Monmouth County, NJ to celebrate National Peach Month in NJ.

Secretary Fisher, along with state and local officials, toured Eastmont orchards to inform the public that locally grown peaches and other farm products are readily available around the state, and many are available for picking!

“Jersey Fresh peaches are delicious as ever this year and we are proud to be among the leaders in the country in peach production,” Secretary Fisher said. “We encourage consumers to visit locations that sell New Jersey local produce so they can be assured of finding the highest quality goods grown right here in the Garden State.”

New Jersey was ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for production value for peaches in 2021 according to data from the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service. New Jersey growers harvested 27.5 million pounds of peaches on 3,600 acres for $36 million last year.

Eastmont Orchards is approximately 100 acres, which includes approximately 2,200 peach trees. The farm has been owned and operated by the Barclay family since 1923, with the current owner David Barclay, and is managed by Kyle and Ashley Reese.

Eastmont sells all its products retail, direct to the consumer via “pick-your-own.”

The peach varieties they grow include Glengold and Sentry in July; Cresthaven, Fantasia, Flavortop, Glohaven, Jerseyqueen, Lady Nancy, Loring, Raritan Rose, Redhaven, Sugar Giant, Summer Beauty, and Sunglo in August; and Encore in September.

The farm also offers pick-your-own apples from mid-August through September as well as nectarines, watermelons, and sunflowers from mid-July to early September, and pumpkins and hayrides in October.

The peach season for New Jersey lasts through the end of September.

There are approximately 80 peach orchards in New Jersey with growers producing more than 100 different varieties of peaches.

Go to www.FindJerseyFresh.com to find locally available Jersey Fresh peaches and tasty recipes.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.