NJ Transit Offers Promotional Discounts for College Students Returning to Campus

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZxcG_0hHytMLO00
Morristown Minute

“Buy 3 Months, Get One 1 Month Free” Promotion Headlines Variety of Plans Offered with Participating New Jersey Colleges and Universities.

-

NJ TRANSIT is welcoming students back to class with the continuation of the popular Student Pass discount program.

Students heading back to class this fall semester on NJ TRANSIT’s bus, rail, or light rail systems can enjoy as much as a 60-percent saving on fares.

The Student Pass, in partnership with participating regional colleges and universities, offers full-time students a 25 percent discount off an already-discounted monthly rail, bus, or light rail pass when they buy it via the NJ TRANSIT mobile app for commuting to and from a qualifying school.

“This program encourages students to use environmentally friendly transit services as they continue their educational journey,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “We are pleased to be able to continue this discount program, which makes traveling to class even more affordable and convenient.”
“By continuing our popular Student Pass program, NJ TRANSIT is working to incentivize transit use and make it as easy and affordable as possible for students to use NJ TRANSIT to get to class,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “Getting New Jersey’s college students familiar with the convenience of transit today will hopefully lead to winning them over as tomorrow’s commuters.”

In addition to the 25 percent Student Pass discount, NJ TRANSIT will also welcome back students with the continuation of the Buy 3 Months, Get 1 Month Free promotion. To qualify, a student at a partner college or university must buy a student monthly pass via the NJ TRANSIT mobile app for three consecutive months: September, October, and November of 2022. They will receive a December pass in their account for free!

For a student to be eligible, a school must offer Student Pass registration via their website and verify a student’s eligibility each semester. Once verified, Student Pass will appear each month as a ticket option during NJ TRANSIT’s usual monthly pass purchase period, beginning on the 19th of the preceding month through the 10th of the travel month.

After the third qualifying purchase, a monthly pass, good for the month of December 2022, will appear during the December monthly pass purchase window.

The free month’s pass will be equal to the lowest-priced purchase made in the previous three months and is valid for December 2022 use only. The free December 2022 pass is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Through this promotion, students can save more than 60 percent off transportation to campus during the Fall 2022 semester (September – December) when compared to purchasing one-way transportation.

NJ TRANSIT also offers other flexible options for college students traveling to campus:

  • FLEXPASS – College students needing more flexibility in their commute may choose FLEXPASS as their best option. FLEXPASS offers customers 20 one-way trips at a 20 percent discount off full-fare tickets. Learn more at njtransit.com/flexpass.
  • Student Tickets – College students attending NJ TRANSIT-accredited post-secondary schools, colleges, and universities can complete an application to purchase a rail monthly pass at a 25-percent discount from rail ticket offices. Applications must be verified by the respective school/college. This offer is available only for a rail pass.
  • For a list of participating colleges and universities and information on how your school can participate, please visit https://www.njtransit.com/studentpass

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# education# transportation# college# discount# school

Comments / 1

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4152 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Worker Exploitation at NJ Job Sites

NJ DOL Uses Expanded Powers, granted by NJ Gov., to Stop Worker Exploitation at Several NJ Job Sites. In the three years since Governor Murphy signed a law expanding the NJ Department of Labor’s powers to stop work at job sites exploiting workers, the DOL has issued 71 stop-work orders, finding nearly $1 million in back wages owed to 235 NJ workers.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

DCA Wants Your Opinion on Hurricane Ida Recovery Plan to Utilize Over $228M in Fed Funds

DCA Opens Public Comment Period for Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan and Announces Two Public Hearings. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs yesterday announced the opening of a 30-day public comment period for NJ residents to provide their thoughts on how to utilize the Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan.

Read full story

NJ Pay It Forward Program Prepares Students for Good-Paying Jobs in Health Care, IT, and Clean Energy

First-in-Nation Program Will Provide Zero-Interest, No-Fee Loans to Enable Students to Train for Family-Sustaining Careers and Power NJ’s Economy. Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance today announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that assists residents in obtaining quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers in New Jersey.

Read full story
Union City, NJ

$44.6 Million For Union City Bus Garage and Terminal Project

Senators Booker and Menendez announce $44.6 million for the Union City Bus Garage and Terminal Project. Today, U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez (both D-NJ) announced $44,677,500 in Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funding for the Union City Garage and Bus Terminal Reconstruction Project.

Read full story
Salem County, NJ

NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting Bribe

Salem County Correctional Officer admits to accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner. A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility yesterday (Tuesday, August 16, 2022) admitted to accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a federal detainee, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting Minor

A New Jersey man tried to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old Texas girl, according to federal prosecutors. A Newark, NJ man was indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill a female minor, U.S. Attorney Phillip R. Sellinger announced Tuesday, August 16.

Read full story
2 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

New Jersey Department of Agriculture Makes Jersey Fresh Peach Visit!

Eastmont Orchards in Monmouth County, NJ.NJ Department of Agriculture. Monmouth County farm stop by NJ Department of Agriculture highlights National Peach Month in NJ!. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher yesterday visited Eastmont Orchards in Monmouth County, NJ to celebrate National Peach Month in NJ.

Read full story

NJ Treasury: July Revenue Collections on Target as New Fiscal Year Gets Underway

Revenue collection review from the New Jersey Department of Treasury. The Department of the Treasury reported today that July revenue collections for the major taxes totaled $2.792 billion, an increase of $301.1 million, or 12.1 percent above last July.

Read full story

Over 100 New Laws Passed in NJ in 2022

Who is passing laws in New Jersey and what laws are they enacting? Let’s look at which party, and representatives, introduced the most legislation that became law this year and last.

Read full story
1 comments
Gloucester County, NJ

ExxonMobil Will Pay $9.5 Million For Natural Resource Damages in NJ

ExxonMobil Lail Property East Greenwich Township and Borough of Paulsboro, Gloucester County, New JerseyMorristown Minute. NJ’s six-count complaint centered on harmful PCB contamination of wetlands and waterways in Gloucester County caused by the company’s petroleum product dumping.

Read full story
1 comments

Gov. Murphy Signs Executive Order Dropping COVID Testing Requirements

No more routine COVID testing for school districts, childcare settings, and state contractors.Morristown Minute. No more routine COVID testing for school districts, childcare settings, and state contractors.

Read full story
Warren County, NJ

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border

HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.

Read full story
16 comments
Morris County, NJ

Work Begins on 5 Historic Preservation Projects in Morris County

Morris County Board of Commissioners approves grant agreements for 5 historic preservation sites allowing work to commence shortly. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners approved agreements that will allow restoration and preservation work to begin on five historic properties just four weeks after the board approved the projects - and 25 others – to receive $2.65 million in grants fromthe county’s Preservation Trust Fund.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

New Morris County Small Business App Launched

App creator receives $15,000 as Morris County Small Business Grant Program surpasses 600 approvals. A new, free Morris County small business app was officially launched in Parsippany Township today by Zoomus Marketing, which simultaneously received a $15,000 grant under the Morris County Small Business Grant Program.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic

Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.

Read full story
4 comments

Room to Grow in NJ Recreational Cannabis Market

More dispensaries in more locations for lower prices as NJ recreational cannabis industry has room to grow. Tax revenue from sales of recreational cannabis in New Jersey from April 21, when the market opened, through to the end of June totaled $4,649,202. That amount includes $219,482 in Social Equity Excise Fees and is based on $79,698,831 in total sales of recreational cannabis in licensed cannabis businesses across the state.

Read full story
2 comments

New Jersey's Teachers of the Year

New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) yesterday announced the 21 educators who have been named the state of NJ’s 2022-2023 County Teachers of the Year. New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) yesterday announced the 21 educators who have been named the state of NJ’s 2022-2023 County Teachers of the Year.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Attacked with a Brick at the Morristown Train Station - 18 Years in Connection with 2021 Homicide

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announces the sentence of 18 years in prison for Lamar Harris, 34, in connection with a 2021 homicide at the Morristown Train Station. At approximately 12:29 am on March 29, 2021, police received information of a deceased male at the Morristown Train Station, Morris Street, Morristown, New Jersey.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Sales Tax Holiday for School, Sports Supplies, Aug. 27 - Sept. 5

Retail sales tax of certain school and sports supplies is exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday, from August 27, 2022 – September 5, 2022. P.L. 2022, c.21, establishes a Sales Tax Holiday for certain retail sales of computers, school supplies, and sports or recreational equipment when sold to an individual purchaser for non-business use.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy