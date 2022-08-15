NJ Transit Offers Promotional Discounts for College Students Returning to Campus

“Buy 3 Months, Get One 1 Month Free” Promotion Headlines Variety of Plans Offered with Participating New Jersey Colleges and Universities.

NJ TRANSIT is welcoming students back to class with the continuation of the popular Student Pass discount program.

Students heading back to class this fall semester on NJ TRANSIT’s bus, rail, or light rail systems can enjoy as much as a 60-percent saving on fares.

The Student Pass, in partnership with participating regional colleges and universities, offers full-time students a 25 percent discount off an already-discounted monthly rail, bus, or light rail pass when they buy it via the NJ TRANSIT mobile app for commuting to and from a qualifying school.

“This program encourages students to use environmentally friendly transit services as they continue their educational journey,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “We are pleased to be able to continue this discount program, which makes traveling to class even more affordable and convenient.”

“By continuing our popular Student Pass program, NJ TRANSIT is working to incentivize transit use and make it as easy and affordable as possible for students to use NJ TRANSIT to get to class,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “Getting New Jersey’s college students familiar with the convenience of transit today will hopefully lead to winning them over as tomorrow’s commuters.”

In addition to the 25 percent Student Pass discount, NJ TRANSIT will also welcome back students with the continuation of the Buy 3 Months, Get 1 Month Free promotion. To qualify, a student at a partner college or university must buy a student monthly pass via the NJ TRANSIT mobile app for three consecutive months: September, October, and November of 2022. They will receive a December pass in their account for free!

For a student to be eligible, a school must offer Student Pass registration via their website and verify a student’s eligibility each semester. Once verified, Student Pass will appear each month as a ticket option during NJ TRANSIT’s usual monthly pass purchase period, beginning on the 19th of the preceding month through the 10th of the travel month.

After the third qualifying purchase, a monthly pass, good for the month of December 2022, will appear during the December monthly pass purchase window.

The free month’s pass will be equal to the lowest-priced purchase made in the previous three months and is valid for December 2022 use only. The free December 2022 pass is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Through this promotion, students can save more than 60 percent off transportation to campus during the Fall 2022 semester (September – December) when compared to purchasing one-way transportation.

NJ TRANSIT also offers other flexible options for college students traveling to campus:

FLEXPASS – College students needing more flexibility in their commute may choose FLEXPASS as their best option. FLEXPASS offers customers 20 one-way trips at a 20 percent discount off full-fare tickets. Learn more at njtransit.com/flexpass.

– College students needing more flexibility in their commute may choose FLEXPASS as their best option. FLEXPASS offers customers 20 one-way trips at a 20 percent discount off full-fare tickets. Learn more at njtransit.com/flexpass. Student Tickets – College students attending NJ TRANSIT-accredited post-secondary schools, colleges, and universities can complete an application to purchase a rail monthly pass at a 25-percent discount from rail ticket offices. Applications must be verified by the respective school/college. This offer is available only for a rail pass.

– College students attending NJ TRANSIT-accredited post-secondary schools, colleges, and universities can complete an application to purchase a rail monthly pass at a 25-percent discount from rail ticket offices. Applications must be verified by the respective school/college. This offer is available only for a rail pass. For a list of participating colleges and universities and information on how your school can participate, please visit https://www.njtransit.com/studentpass

