Work Begins on 5 Historic Preservation Projects in Morris County

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxkaa_0hGtC2JI00
Morristown Minute

Morris County Board of Commissioners approves grant agreements for 5 historic preservation sites allowing work to commence shortly.

-

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners approved agreements that will allow restoration and preservation work to begin on five historic properties just four weeks after the board approved the projects - and 25 others – to receive $2.65 million in grants from the county’s Preservation Trust Fund.

The grant agreements are a necessary first step toward preservation work actually commencing under the grants approved by the board on July 13. The largest funding agreement of the five cleared Wednesday night involves a $172,600 grant for a gatehouse at the Loyola Retreat House in Morristown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6Vx3_0hGtC2JI00
The Loyola Gatehouse. The grant agreement involves only exterior preservation work.MorrisCountyNJ.gov

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SejRI_0hGtC2JI00
The Loyola Gatehouse. The photographs demonstrate the deceiving nature of the historic building, which is much more expansive insideMorrisCountyNJ.gov

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTgfa_0hGtC2JI00
The Loyola Gatehouse.MorrisCountyNJ.gov

The grounds were once the estate of a wealthy entrepreneur, Robert D. Foote, whose Gilded Age mansion was built in 1906 and called the Spring Brook House before his death. 

The property was donated in 1927 to a religious order and has since been known as the Loyola Retreat House. The unique gatehouse was constructed in 1855 and is a wood-framed building that includes a dramatic concave and flared mansard roof. 

The current project involves restoration of the exterior, including masonry repair and repointing work at the foundation and repairs to the wood siding and trim. The project also includes the replacement of windows and doors.

The other grant agreements approved this week include two projects that applied for county grants for the first time: The Boonton Civil War Memorial and the Dr. John Taylor House in Boonton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pU8Cy_0hGtC2JI00
The Boonton Civil War MemorialMorrisCountyNJ.gov

The Boonton Civil War Memorial was approved last month for a $4,950 non-construction grant that will allow for a conditions assessment, including recommendations and cost estimates for restoration. The monument was erected in 1876 to honor the local citizens who volunteered to fight for the Union in the Civil War.

Known as the Soldier’s Monument, the granite obelisk with four brass cannons on the monument base is certified eligible as contributing to the Boonton Main Street Historical District.

The Dr. John Taylor House also was approved last month for a non-construction grant of $24,000 to assist with the completion of a preservation plan. The c. 1897-98 Taylor House was built as a private residence and medical office and is currently used as the Town Museum and headquarters of the Boonton Historical Society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dtE7_0hGtC2JI00
The Dr. John Taylor House in Boonton.MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Grant agreements also were cleared Wednesday for The Growing Stage in Netcong, which is home to the Children’s Theater of New Jersey, and Acorn Hall in Morristown.

The Growing Stage was originally built in 1919 as the Palace Theatre, an early venue for screening motion pictures. The current $8,000 grant will provide for the completion of construction documents for structural upgrades to the stage, the replacement of the stage flooring, and replacing exterior lighting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s49QQ_0hGtC2JI00
The Growing Stage in Netcong.MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Acorn Hall, home to the Morris County Historical Society, was constructed as an Italianate residence in 1853 and expanded in 1860. The current $36,000 grant will assist with foundation stabilization including preparation of construction documents, installation of brick, and repointing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Yj6y_0hGtC2JI00
Acorn Hall in Morristown.MorrisCountyNJ.gov

As of last month, Morris County has awarded 512 grants amounting to $45,945,925 to assist in the preservation, protection, and restoration of 122 historic properties since 2003, when grants were first issued for protecting historic sites through Morris County’s Preservation Trust Fund. The sites are located in 34 towns around Morris County.

The Commissioners approved 30 grants last month that will go toward 29 specific historic sites.

See the Full List of Projects Considered This Year for Preservation Funds

Learn More About All Historic Preservation Projects in Morris County

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# preservation# history# local# construction# community

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
4151 followers

More from Morristown Minute

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

In 2020, Congress designated the new 988 dialing code to operate through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. *From the American Psychological Association, sent to Morristown Minute for editing, formatting, and publishing.

Read full story
2 comments

Strengthening Voter Accuracy: NJ Joins Electronic Registration Information Center

New Jersey joins Electronic Registration Information Center and cites that membership in ERIC will strengthen NJ voter file accuracy. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way announced that she and the New Jersey Division of Elections have taken steps to ensure the integrity of the state voter files by joining the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC).

Read full story

$10.8M Towards Zero Emissions Vehicles in NJ

NJ will invest nearly $7 million towards medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles including school buses, garbage trucks, and shuttle buses, and nearly $4 million towards 62 fast-charging stations.

Read full story
2 comments

Statewide Drought Watch, Residents Urged to Conserve Water

Murphy Administration urges residents to conserve water as persistent dry and hot conditions continue to stress water supplies throughout the state. New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection issued a statewide drought watch as of August 9, 2022. Additionally, the governor’s administration is urging residents and businesses to conserve water as persistent dry and hot conditions continue to stress water supplies throughout the state.

Read full story
Montclair, NJ

FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National Champions

FC Motown wins their first Championship after topping Crossfire Redmond, 4-3, at Montclair State University. By Matt Reed - sent to Morristown Minute for editing and publishing. *not sponsored or affiliate content.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds Down

Being Mindful of the Following Tips Can Ensure the Remainder of Your Summer is a Safe One. As we approach the latter part of the summer, the Division of Fire Safety is encouraging residents to remain vigilant when it comes to summer fire safety. As we spend time with family and friends during outdoor activities including barbecues, parties, travel to summer homes, and camping, it is important to be aware of the following tips to keep you and your family safe.

Read full story

$10M Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Aims to Reduce Gun Violence

$10M Supports Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs to Reduce the Cycle of Gun Violence in NJ Communities. Governor Murphy and New Jersey Attorney General Platkin yesterday announced that $10 million in federal American Recovery Plan (ARP) funds will be allocated towards the State’s Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs, which aim to help gun violence victims and break the cycle of gun violence in NJ communities.

Read full story

New Laws Target Predatory Financial Practices in NJ

Governor Murphy signed a package of bills into law that aims to toughen New Jersey’s Antitrust Laws. Will They? You decide. The Governor of New Jersey signed three bills into law last Friday, S-891/A-1557, S-902/A-1559, and A-1556/S-901, that include measures to toughen New Jersey’s antitrust laws.

Read full story

Lawsuit Tackles Years of Environmental Contamination of NJ Rivers, Lakes, Forests

Acting AG Platkin, DEP Commissioner LaTourette Announce Natural Resource Damages Lawsuit against Monsanto and other Corporate Defendants over PCB Contamination. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has filed a lawsuit against Monsanto Co. (bought by Bayer in 2018) and two other corporate defendants over extensive damage to New Jersey’s natural resources caused by contamination from toxic chemical compounds known as PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls).

Read full story
1 comments

8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week

Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.

Read full story
28 comments

Why Is It So Hard to Find Quality Mental Health Care in the U.S.?

Our Mental Health Care System is set up to prevent people from accessing it, and the problem is only getting worse. Humans have been notoriously bad at talking about and caring for our mental health. We’ve feared mental illness, disorders, and neurodiversity. We’ve locked people in institutions with archaic policies.

Read full story
1 comments

Updated Rules for NJ Cannabis, Public Invited to Comment

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission proposes updated rules, and invites the public to weigh in during the comment period ending September 30. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has submitted updated rules for the state’s personal-use cannabis market for public comment.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Benefits

Food assistance benefits are now available to eligible parents of children under 6; eligible parents of school-aged children will receive benefits in September. Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman yesterday announced the Department is delivering Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits to children under age 6 and will be sending benefits to school-age children in September.

Read full story
4 comments

Electric School Bus Program Comes to NJ

Governor Murphy signed legislation requiring the establishment of an electric school bus program; up to $45M over 3 years will fund the purchase of electric school buses and charging stations.

Read full story
2 comments

Outdoor Dining Will Continue in NJ

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Extending Permissions for Outdoor Dining to Support Restaurant Industry. Outdoor dining will continue in New Jersey; Governor Murphy signed a bill on August 3 (S-2364) extending the pandemic-era permissions for restaurant restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries to serve customers outdoors “in private areas, on sidewalks, and in other municipally-designated outdoor areas.”

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your Organization

The F. M. Kirby Foundation invests in communities in specific areas – the Greater Morris County area, being one – through grants for education, arts, health, environment, religion, and more organizations.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9

What to expect when you step outside. Today, an air quality alert and a high of 96 degrees by 5pm. More extreme heat and some rainy weather coming our way. We are going to reach nearly 100 degrees today, Thursday, August 4. The rest of the week and into the weekend will be between 70 and 90 degrees with a potential for rain Friday through Sunday.

Read full story
Watchung, NJ

Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung

AUGUST 3, 2022 – As a result of loss of water pressure from a main break along Carrar Drive between Mountain Blvd. and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung, New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory to customers within the following communities:

Read full story

Funding For Spotted Lanternfly Treatment Available in All NJ Counties

Funds of potentially over $15,000 is available for all 21 NJ counties to put towards the use of Spotted Lanternfly treatment control. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly.

Read full story
6 comments
Middlesex County, NJ

Newest School Safety Updates: Clear Backpacks

A Middlesex County, NJ, school district introduces new mandates that require clear backpacks for all students. South River School District, of Middlesex County, New Jersey, will require students to use clear backpacks in all South River district schools beginning this upcoming school year.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy