Morris Parks Skating Education Program #1 in New Jersey

National “Learn To Skate USA” organization honors the “Mennen Arena Learn To Skate” Program as the #1 skating education program in NJ.

The Morris County Park Commission’s skating program at the Mennen Sports Arena is being honored by the national Learn to Skate USA organization, which has ranked it No. 1 in New Jersey.

Learn to Skate announced the ranking in an Aug. 4, 2022, letter noting the Morris County skating program enrolled 1,242 skaters this year into the affiliated Mennen Learn to Skate program.

The achievement will land the Mennen Arena program a highlight in the Winter Issue of the Learn to Skate USA Magazine and the October Issue of SKATING Magazine, where the Morris County program will be shared with all members of U.S. Figure Skating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfuTf_0hDL8esb00
MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Learn to Skate USA is a world-recognized educational program that promotes skating nationally. It is supported by U.S. Figure Skating, USA Hockey, and U.S. Speedskating, as well as the Special Olympics, the Professional Skaters Association, and the U.S. Ice Rink Association.

Learn to Skate USA offers a standardized curriculum designed to help skaters of all ages and abilities master the basics of ice skating through specially formulated pathways for preschoolers, older children, adults, and skaters with disabilities.

The William G. Mennen Sports Arena was built in 1973 on donated land in Morris Township and it was opened to the public on January 12, 1975, with only one ice surface and permanent seating for 2,500 spectators. In 1986, a second ice surface was completed and in 2002, a third ice surface was completed.

Mennen Sports Arena now receives over 1 million visitors annually. It has hosted everyone from National Hockey League players and Olympic champion skaters to world-class tennis players and pop-music stars at the many events held in nearly 50 years of operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qioCR_0hDL8esb00
MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Learn more about the Mennen Arena at MorrisParks.Net.

-

