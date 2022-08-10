Strengthening Voter Accuracy: NJ Joins Electronic Registration Information Center

New Jersey joins Electronic Registration Information Center and cites that membership in ERIC will strengthen NJ voter file accuracy.

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way announced that she and the New Jersey Division of Elections have taken steps to ensure the integrity of the state voter files by joining the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC).

ERIC is a nonpartisan non-profit organization with the sole mission of assisting states in increasing access to voter registration for all eligible citizens and improving the accuracy of America’s voting rolls. ERIC is governed and managed by its member states.

Participation in ERIC as a member state will help New Jersey election officials identify and conduct outreach to eligible but unregistered voters. New Jersey will also be able to identify voters who have moved, have duplicate registrations, or have died.

“We have witnessed repeated attacks on our democracy at the national level. The many states who are members of ERIC are working toward creating easy and equitable access to voter registration, and I am glad to join them,” said Governor Murphy.

“Joining ERIC is a powerful step to strengthen New Jersey’s elections by increasing our ability to support eligible voters while also improving the accuracy of our voting rolls,” said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, who serves as the state’s chief election official. “This partnership will help more New Jerseyans participate in democracy while giving all our voters greater confidence in the integrity of our elections.”

“ERIC is the best tool available to improve the accuracy and integrity of America’s voter rolls,” said ERIC Executive Director Shane Hamlin. “We’re thrilled New Jersey has joined and we look forward to working with Secretary Way and her team.”

Last year, Governor Murphy signed legislation authorizing the Secretary of State and the Motor Vehicle Commission to share voter information with ERIC.

New Jersey joins the following as members of ERIC: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

