$10.8M Towards Zero Emissions Vehicles in NJ

NJ will invest nearly $7 million towards medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles including school buses, garbage trucks, and shuttle buses, and nearly $4 million towards 62 fast-charging stations.

Proceeds from New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) will fund an additional $10.8 million investment in zero-emission electric vehicles and charging stations.

This latest round of funding will increase the number of electric trucks and buses traversing communities overburdened by air pollution and expand the number of community fast-charging locations.

The total investment of $10.8 million includes $6.9 million from the RGGI quarterly auction proceeds for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles – like school buses, garbage trucks, transit, and shuttle buses. $3.9 million for the purchase of 62 fast-charging stations will be funded by New Jersey’s share of the nationwide Volkswagen Settlement.

To date, New Jersey has invested more than $100 million - $57 million in RGGI proceeds and $60 million in Volkswagen Settlement funds – for 370 electric vehicles operating in overburdened communities (~$270k/vehicle).

“While medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are fewer in number than passenger cars, they contribute a much larger share of emissions per vehicle, so there is a major benefit to the environment when we electrify them,” Commissioner LaTourette said. “In addition, RGGI proceeds have also funded four electric ride-sharing projects which increased clean mobility options for our urban residents. We will continue to look for opportunities to develop and fund those types of projects to ensure that all residents benefit from electrification investments.”

Along with New Jersey, 16 states, Washington D.C., and the Canadian province of Quebec began in late July to convert medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to electric through the release of a multi-state strategic plan.

New Jersey’s Electric Vehicle Law, signed in 2020, establishes a goal of having at least 1,000 community charging locations in a town center, commercial area, retail center, or near concentrations of multi-unit dwellings by 2025. The latest competitive solicitation issued by the DEP this spring yielded an unprecedented 214 applications for fast-charging stations throughout the state.

The 62 dual port fast-chargers will be installed at 31 locations – two per site -- including town centers and commercial areas. Of the 31 locations chosen for the fast-chargers, 16 applicants were government entities and 15 were private entities.

Locations that were not selected for this round of funding will be considered as part of the State’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.

To date, the DEP has awarded just over $6 million for 1,126 chargers that have 1,938 plugs at 212 locations statewide.

For a list of projects funded in this latest round of RGGI auction proceeds, visit NJDEP - StopTheSoot.org.

For more information on NJ’s vehicle electrification goals and strategies, visit www.drivegreen.nj.gov.

