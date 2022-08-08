8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week

Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax.

-

Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.

S-481/A-4291 (Scutari, Bramnick/Greenwald, Conaway, Stanley) - Requires automobile insurance policies to provide certain minimum amounts of liability, uninsured motorist, and underinsured motorist coverage.

S-521/A-3661 (Cruz-Perez, Pou/Spearman) - Expressly authorizes medical cannabis patients under 18 years of age to have up to four designated caregivers.

S-525/A-280 (Ruiz, Singleton/Umba, Sawyer, Wirths) - Enhances, and allocates funds for, pre-apprenticeship programs.

S-1368/A-2687 (Scutari/Mukherji) - Requires business owners and rental unit owners to maintain certain liability insurance policies for negligent acts and omissions in an amount of no less than $500,000 for combined property damage and bodily injury to or death of one or more persons.

S-1535/A-2-861 (Greenstein, Turner/Benson, Verrelli, Reynolds-Jackson, Thomson) - Permits counties to operate airports as county utilities; provides that bonds for county and municipal airport purposes be issued in accordance with provisions of "Local Bond Law."

S-1603/A-3771 (Smith/Mukherji) - Removes restriction on receipt of retirement annuities by certain members of JRS who file for deferred retirement.

S-2843/A-4293 (Scutari, Bramnick/Mukherji, Quijano, Wimberly) - Requires certain insurers to disclose policy limits upon request by an attorney under certain circumstances.

A-4239/S-2424 (Lopez, Atkins, Moen/Gopal) - Concerns imposition and collection of sales and use tax for fabrication and installation of signs.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.