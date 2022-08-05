The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your Organization

The F. M. Kirby Foundation invests in communities in specific areas – the Greater Morris County area, being one – through grants for education, arts, health, environment, religion, and more organizations.

What is the F. M. Kirby Foundation?

The F. M. Kirby Foundation is a family foundation that aims to make thoughtful and prudent philanthropic commitments to highly selective grantee partners. The goal of the foundation is to invest in opportunities that foster self-reliance or otherwise create strong, healthy communities.

Where did it come from?

Fred Morgan Kirby, a five-and-dime merchant, opened his first store in Wilkes-Barre, PA, in 1887. He merged his business with Frank Woolworth’s in 1912, bringing 94 stores to the merger and becoming one of the founders of the F.W. Woolworth Company.

The F. M. Kirby Foundation was endowed by Fred Morgan Kirby in 1931 and funded with approximately nine million dollars with the intention of continuing in perpetuity through generations of the family. Fred Morgan Kirby served as president of the Foundation until 1940 at which point his son, Allan P. Kirby, already well-established in the business world through the Alleghany Corporation, succeeded his father as president.

In 1967, Allan’s son, Fred M. Kirby II, assumed leadership. Through the management of assets, Fred M. Kirby II greatly enlarged the Foundation’s endowment and stature in the communities served over the course of forty years. After an incredibly successful term spanning more than 56 years as the leader of the Foundation, Fred M. Kirby II passed away on February 8, 2011. His son, S. Dillard Kirby, succeeded him as President in April of 2010.

In 2015, an important initiative, referred to as the “Kirby Alliance,” resulted in the allocation of approximately ⅓ of the Foundation’s corpus to three “cousin” Donor Advised Funds/Foundations. This has reunited mutual philanthropy efforts among the broader Kirby family.

Fred M. Kirby and Allan P. Kirby initiated the Foundation’s funding during the 1930s and 1940s with less than a dozen organizations with very focused interests. Much of the early focus was on education, health, public policy, and religion, with additional support to a small group of organizations important to the family.

Under Fred M. Kirby II’s leadership, the Foundation expanded support to non-profit organizations in education, the arts and humanities, human services, and medical research, among others.

Importantly, these same programmatic areas and emphasis on the family philanthropic interest remain at the core of the Foundation’s support today.

What are they up to today?

Today, the Foundation operates out of the historic Sansay House in downtown Morristown, New Jersey.

Where does the money go?

The F. M. Kirby Foundation largely donates to organizations serving communities within geographic areas of interest to the family.

The geographic areas of interest are listed below:

New Jersey

The greater Morris County area

Statewide programs

Pennsylvania

Luzerne County

Northampton County

North Carolina

The Research Triangle region of Durham, Raleigh, and Chapel Hill

New York

Adirondack Park

Grantees from other regions tend to have a prior familial affiliation.

What kind of organizations are eligible?

The F. M. Kirby Foundation donates to organizations within 8 major funding program areas, listed below with brief descriptions:

Arts, Culture, & Humanities

Funding in Arts, Culture, and Humanities includes performing arts centers and programs, cultural community arts development, historical and educational museums, and fine art museums.

Education

The Foundation’s Educational interests include family alma mater support, equitable educational access, school choice, special education and educational support services, civics and history education, and programs fostering entrepreneurship.

Environment & Animals

Areas of interest in Environment and Animals include land conservation and stewardship, environmental law/advocacy organizations, and environmental community development.

Health

Cancer research, neuroscience and neurodegenerative disease research, Type I Diabetes research, and general biomedical research are all included in Foundational research interests. Also included in Health funding is support for medical centers in geographic areas of interest.

Human Services

Support in Human Services includes emergency and disaster services, child protection and domestic violence support, homeless services, food pantries, housing assistance programs, drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs, mental health services, adoption, health services, cancer support services, youth and family development programs, physical and cognitive disability services, veteran affairs, and community development.

Public Affairs & Society Benefit

Public policy areas of interest include higher education reform, drug and alcohol prevention policy, sexuality and reproductive health and rights, democratic capitalism, free enterprise think tanks, individual rights and free speech policy, immigration reform, and public news media support.

Religion

The F. M. Kirby Foundation provides support for select religious organizations and churches that are of familial special interest.

Mutual Membership Benefit

The F. M. Kirby Foundation belongs to several membership organizations that serve the non-profit and philanthropic sectors.

When should I apply?

Applications for grants are accepted throughout the year and grants are issued at convenient intervals thereafter. Requests should be submitted as soon as the organization’s most recent audit is approved.

Solicitations after October 31st will be held for consideration until the following year.

What are the Application Requirements?

For Invited and Returning Grantees –

Hard copy applications for invited and returning grants may be sent via mail to the following address:

F. M. Kirby Foundation

17 DeHart Street – PO Box 151

Morristown, NJ 07963-0151

Or via email to the following address: fmkf@fmkirby.com.

All grant applications must include the following information in order to be considered:

Signed Cover Letter Report on Previous Grants (returning grantees only) Grant Request Narrative Roster of Directors Current Annual Budget Independent Audit IRS Tax Exemption Letter

For unsolicited requests –

Organizations who wish to submit an unsolicited request and who feel that their organization aligns with the Foundation’s funding and geographic areas of interest may do so in the form of a letter of inquiry. The 1–2-page letter of inquiry should be sent via mail to the following address:

F. M. Kirby Foundation, Inc.

17 DeHart Street – PO Box 151

Morristown, NJ 07963-0151

Are there any funding restrictions?

Yes.

No grants are made to individuals.

No grants are made to public foundations which would, as a result thereof, become private foundations.

No loans are made.

No grants are made to underwrite fundraising activities such as benefits, dinners, performances, or sporting events.

Who won in 2022?

MATHCORPS

MathCorps was selected as the winner of the 2021-2022 Fred Morgan Kirby Prize for Scaling Social Impact.

Watch the CASE Announcement

MathCorps was launched in 2008 by an AmeriCorps-partner organization named Serve Minnesota.

Now working in four states, the program aims to quickly expand its high-quality tutoring to another twelve states in the next three years, in service of students in grades 4-8 in need of remediation for math.

As CASE reports, “With a robust evidence base, proven impact, and a scaling strategy that leverages the power of federal AmeriCorps funding, scaling MathCorps is part of the national solution to longstanding inequities in education, as well as the immediate challenges presented by interrupted instruction.”

The prize, consisting of $100,000 in unrestricted funds, is designed to help amplify and accelerate an enterprise’s impact on social or environmental problems around the world.

In 2021, five finalists were chosen from a pool of 130 applicants. The five finalists include both nonprofit and for-profit enterprises working across India, Africa, and the U.S., focusing on impact areas such as economic growth, poverty, education, health and wellbeing, housing, and reduced inequalities.

Read more about MathCorps and the five finalists.

Who is getting the money?

In 2021, the F. M. Kirby Foundation awarded the following grant totals by category:

Arts, Culture, Humanities : 34 grants, totaling $1,571,500

: 34 grants, totaling $1,571,500 Education : 49 grants, totaling $3,672,250

: 49 grants, totaling $3,672,250 Environment and Animals : 36 grants, totaling $1,572,500

: 36 grants, totaling $1,572,500 Health : 22 grants, totaling $2,310,000

: 22 grants, totaling $2,310,000 Human Services : 71 grants, totaling $3,717,500

: 71 grants, totaling $3,717,500 Mutual Membership Benefit : 3 grants, totaling $96,000

: 3 grants, totaling $96,000 Public Affairs and Society Benefit : 29 grants, totaling $1,090,000

: 29 grants, totaling $1,090,000 Religion: 4 grants, totaling $106,500

Total: 248 grants, and $14,136,250.

Since 2001, the F. M. Kirby Foundation has donated over 650 grants to 63 separate organizations based in Morristown, NJ, totaling over $39 million.

Is your organization next?

