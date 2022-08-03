Filming in NJ: AMC’s The Walking Dead Spin-Off Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

A Walking Dead spin-off series is coming to the garden state, filming at the Meadowlands, and plans to be released on AMC in 2023.

-

AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise expands its universe to the Meadowlands Arena and North Jersey locations for its upcoming spin-off series starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

This is the fifth series in The Walking Dead franchise and will follow Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they explore a postapocalyptic New York City.

Eli Jorné, who writes, and co-executive produces the original series, will serve as the showrunner, while Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead franchise, will oversee the series. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers.

The first six-episode season is expected to debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

Filming began in late July and will continue through the fall at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, formerly known as the Izod Center and once home to the New Jersey Devils and New Jersey Nets.

Previously, the NBC prime-time series The Enemy Within and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector were filmed at the arena, as well as the CBS drama The Equalizer. Additional filming will take place in a variety of North and Central Jersey locations.

“We are pleased that this AMC Studios production at the Meadowlands Arena is furthering the Murphy Administration’s goal of making New Jersey a premiere destination for motion picture and television production,” said Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “AMC is joining the many networks, studios, independent production companies, and streaming services that are flocking to the state, creating vital economic and image enhancement.”

“The Meadowlands Arena continues to bring forth economic growth to the region as crew and cast members of The Walking Dead franchise and other hit series patronize local businesses,” said Vincent Prieto, President and CEO of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. “The great popularity of the Arena as a production spot is evidence that the Governor’s Film Tax Credit Program is working strongly, and a tribute to the Governor’s shaping of New Jersey’s reputation as a hospitable, friendly location to do business.”

"New Jersey is the place where movies were born, where the world saw dreams come to life on screen for the very first time. Bringing The Walking Dead to life in the Garden State is a dream in and of itself – and we're happy to begin this new adventure with Governor Murphy, Secretary Way, and the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission,” said Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead franchise.

This latest expansion of the Walking Dead Universe and more than 100 productions to date have recently been attracted to New Jersey by the state’s Film Tax Credit Program, which offers eligible production companies up to 35% transferrable tax credit on qualified film production expenses, plus an additional 2% or 4% diversity bonus for qualified productions.

Since the revival of the tax credit program, production has been booming in the Garden State, unlocking opportunities for thousands of businesses, residents, and filming locations across New Jersey.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.