East Rutherford, NJ

Filming in NJ: AMC’s The Walking Dead Spin-Off Starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iljy1_0h37p72B00
Morristown Minute

A Walking Dead spin-off series is coming to the garden state, filming at the Meadowlands, and plans to be released on AMC in 2023.

-

AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise expands its universe to the Meadowlands Arena and North Jersey locations for its upcoming spin-off series starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

This is the fifth series in The Walking Dead franchise and will follow Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they explore a postapocalyptic New York City.

Eli Jorné, who writes, and co-executive produces the original series, will serve as the showrunner, while Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead franchise, will oversee the series. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers.

The first six-episode season is expected to debut on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

Filming began in late July and will continue through the fall at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, formerly known as the Izod Center and once home to the New Jersey Devils and New Jersey Nets.

Previously, the NBC prime-time series The Enemy Within and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector were filmed at the arena, as well as the CBS drama The Equalizer. Additional filming will take place in a variety of North and Central Jersey locations.

“We are pleased that this AMC Studios production at the Meadowlands Arena is furthering the Murphy Administration’s goal of making New Jersey a premiere destination for motion picture and television production,” said Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “AMC is joining the many networks, studios, independent production companies, and streaming services that are flocking to the state, creating vital economic and image enhancement.”
“The Meadowlands Arena continues to bring forth economic growth to the region as crew and cast members of The Walking Dead franchise and other hit series patronize local businesses,” said Vincent Prieto, President and CEO of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. “The great popularity of the Arena as a production spot is evidence that the Governor’s Film Tax Credit Program is working strongly, and a tribute to the Governor’s shaping of New Jersey’s reputation as a hospitable, friendly location to do business.”
"New Jersey is the place where movies were born, where the world saw dreams come to life on screen for the very first time. Bringing The Walking Dead to life in the Garden State is a dream in and of itself – and we're happy to begin this new adventure with Governor Murphy, Secretary Way, and the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission,” said Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead franchise.

This latest expansion of the Walking Dead Universe and more than 100 productions to date have recently been attracted to New Jersey by the state’s Film Tax Credit Program, which offers eligible production companies up to 35% transferrable tax credit on qualified film production expenses, plus an additional 2% or 4% diversity bonus for qualified productions.

Since the revival of the tax credit program, production has been booming in the Garden State, unlocking opportunities for thousands of businesses, residents, and filming locations across New Jersey.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# entertainment# film# tv# local# celebrity

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
3981 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Updated Rules for NJ Cannabis, Public Invited to Comment

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission proposes updated rules, and invites the public to weigh in during the comment period ending September 30. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has submitted updated rules for the state’s personal-use cannabis market for public comment.

Read full story

Additional Pandemic Food Assistance Benefits

Food assistance benefits are now available to eligible parents of children under 6; eligible parents of school-aged children will receive benefits in September. Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman yesterday announced the Department is delivering Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits to children under age 6 and will be sending benefits to school-age children in September.

Read full story
4 comments

Electric School Bus Program Comes to NJ

Governor Murphy signed legislation requiring the establishment of an electric school bus program; up to $45M over 3 years will fund the purchase of electric school buses and charging stations.

Read full story
1 comments

Outdoor Dining Will Continue in NJ

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Extending Permissions for Outdoor Dining to Support Restaurant Industry. Outdoor dining will continue in New Jersey; Governor Murphy signed a bill on August 3 (S-2364) extending the pandemic-era permissions for restaurant restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries to serve customers outdoors “in private areas, on sidewalks, and in other municipally-designated outdoor areas.”

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your Organization

The F. M. Kirby Foundation invests in communities in specific areas – the Greater Morris County area, being one – through grants for education, arts, health, environment, religion, and more organizations.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9

What to expect when you step outside. Today, an air quality alert and a high of 96 degrees by 5pm. More extreme heat and some rainy weather coming our way. We are going to reach nearly 100 degrees today, Thursday, August 4. The rest of the week and into the weekend will be between 70 and 90 degrees with a potential for rain Friday through Sunday.

Read full story
Watchung, NJ

Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung

AUGUST 3, 2022 – As a result of loss of water pressure from a main break along Carrar Drive between Mountain Blvd. and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung, New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory to customers within the following communities:

Read full story

Funding For Spotted Lanternfly Treatment Available in All NJ Counties

Funds of potentially over $15,000 is available for all 21 NJ counties to put towards the use of Spotted Lanternfly treatment control. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly.

Read full story
4 comments
Middlesex County, NJ

Newest School Safety Updates: Clear Backpacks

A Middlesex County, NJ, school district introduces new mandates that require clear backpacks for all students. South River School District, of Middlesex County, New Jersey, will require students to use clear backpacks in all South River district schools beginning this upcoming school year.

Read full story
5 comments
Bedminster Township, NJ

Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.

Ivana Trump was buried last month at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, NJ – her resting place might provide massive tax benefits for the former president. Ivana Trump died on July 14, 2022, from an accidental fall in her Manhattan residence.

Read full story
1 comments

New Law Requires NJ Public Schools to Develop Threat Assessment Teams

New NJ law requires all state public schools to develop a Threat Assessment Team to identify students that pose a potential threat to others. Governor Murphy signed another new law today, A4075/3229, requiring the board of education in each school district in NJ to develop a threat assessment team.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Year 3 of Charge Up NJ Unveils New Residential Charger Program

Governor Murphy announces year 3 of Charge UP NJ with second-round grantees and launches the application window for Clean Fleet, EV Tourism, and Multi-Unit Dwelling Charger Programs.

Read full story
5 comments

Infrastructure Improvements on the Local Level

Murphy Administration announces $161.25 million in FY23 County Aid to help make infrastructure improvements on a local level. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti today announced the release of $161.25 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 County Aid to help make infrastructure improvements on the local level.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

August is National Immunization Awareness Month

NJ recognizes August as National Immunization Awareness Month, Health Department announces NJ Hot Shots for Tots Immunization Campaign. In recognition of August as National Immunization Awareness Month, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is encouraging everyone, especially children heading back to school, to stay up to date on all vaccinations, including their COVID-19 vaccines.

Read full story

NJs $305 Million Investment in CTE Education

An additional $57 million funds the improvement and expansion of career and technical education programs in NJ schools. Another new bill was signed into law in New Jersey!. Yesterday Governor Murphy signed bills A4224/S2830 and A4225/S2831.

Read full story
Delaware State

Settlement with Trident Mortgage Co LP and Fox & Roach LP over Allegations of Race-Based ‘Redlining’

NJ entered a +$20M settlement with the former mortgage lender and real estate broker for engaging in racially discriminatory “redlining.”. Earlier this week NJ Attorney General announced that New Jersey has entered into a historic settlement agreement with the former home mortgage lender Trident Mortgage Company LP and the real estate brokerage Fox & Roach LP after they illegally engaged in racially discriminatory “redlining” in their lending practices.

Read full story

Murphy Signs 7 New Election Bills into Law

Gov. Murphy yesterday signed 7 bills into law that focuses on reforms to New Jersey's voting process – including automatic voter registration, in-person early voting, and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11, 2022, at 6 pm with guest speaker FDNY Firefighter Carl F. Asaro Jr., whose father died responding to the 9/11 attacks. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners is inviting residents of Morris County and beyond to join them on Sept. 11, 2022, Sunday, at 6 p.m. to observe the 21st Anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County’s Veterans of Forgotten Wars

As Morris County works to identify local veterans of “Forgotten Wars,” the public has been invited to name those who served in the endless Korean conflict. The signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement 69 years ago today, 10 a.m. on July 27, 1953, officially ended the brutally destructive, large-scale military actions that defined the Korean War, which left more than 5 million dead after three years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy