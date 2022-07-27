$28 million Investment in NJ Arts for All 21 Counties

New Jersey State Council on the Arts Approves Over $28 million in Grants, Announces New Grant Program and Services.

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts announced yesterday that it has awarded more than $28 million in grants to over 700 arts organizations, projects, and artists throughout the state.

The announcement was made yesterday during the NJ Arts Council’s 56th Annual Meeting where the grants were given final approval.

Council Chair Elizabeth Mattson noted, “Of the $28.3 million announced today, roughly 70% is to support the general operations of organizations in all 21 counties. As the largest arts funder in the state, we know this is the most challenging type of support for nonprofits to come by, and it’s critical to their success. Operating dollars allow arts businesses to create and sustain tens of thousands of jobs, present hundreds of thousands of events, and attract and serve millions of people year-round.”

In addition to the grants voted on yesterday, nearly $3 million will be distributed later this year through new grant programs for nonprofit organizations and a new professional development initiative for individual artists.

Round two of the Council’s Capital Arts Program, which was launched last year with a focus on resiliency, will be released this fall.

Council Executive Director Allison Tratner spoke to the significance of these new programs, “The changes the Council makes – whether it’s the creation of new grant opportunities or services, or adapting current programs or practices – are the direct result of public feedback. The programs the Council launches this year allow us to build on successes and lessons learned, and set us up to serve the sector in meaningful, more equitable ways. We intend to continue to learn and evolve this year as we dive into the development of our next strategic plan.”

The Council will begin a year-long strategic planning process this fall, with public feedback from the broadest possible audiences influencing their planning. Attendees at the meeting were encouraged to sign up for the Council’s mailing list (which can be found at artscouncil.nj.gov), as the Council will be sharing important information on how to participate in the strategic planning process over the coming months.

FY23 Grants for Morris County: (Click here for a full list in all 21 NJ counties)

Gonzalez, Magdalena (Philippine Bandurria) - $4,000, located in Morristown

Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of NJ - $51,900, located in Netcong

Mayo Performing Arts Center - $274,700, located in Morristown

McNabb, Jessie (Irish Flute) - $4,000, located in Morris Plains

Morris Arts - $340,200, located in Morristown

Morris Museum - $198,500, located in Morristown

New Jersey Ballet Company - $114,700, located in Florham Park

New Jersey Theatre Alliance - $208,700, located in Morristown

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (Cultural Access Network) - $95,000, located in Morristown

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (Playwright's Showcase) - $27,000, located in Morristown

Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - $209,800, located in Madison

Total awarded to Morris County: $1,528,500

Total awarded to all 21 NJ Counties: $28,314,247

