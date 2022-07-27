Palmer Rd Bridge Close for 8-month Replacement in Denville & Randolph

Deteriorating beam on Palmer Rd Bridge MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Detours are in place for the eight-month reconstruction of the c.1917 Palmer Road Bridge over Mill Brook in Denville and Randolph.

The Palmer Road Bridge over Mill Brook, located in the townships of Denville and Randolph, is now closed for replacement construction that began yesterday and will continue for eight months.

Built in 1917, the bridge is a single-span steel beam structure that sees average daily traffic of 5,400 vehicles.

Palmer Road Bridge looking west. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

The bridge has fallen into bad condition due to the deterioration of structural steel beams, which prompted the replacement project.

Several structural beams on the bridge are rusting away and posing a significant threat to the bridge’s stability. Additionally, rusting and rot on bridge fascia – an outside covering designed for architectural effect and, in this case, to add strength and rigidity to the bridge – poses a threat to the integrity of the roadway.

Deteriorating beam on Palmer Rd. Bridge. Morristown Minute

Construction is underway, and the road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured onto Franklin Road, Route 10, and South Salem Street while construction is underway.

The bridge’s overall structure length is 26 feet, and the deck width is 34.6 feet.

The proposed bridge replacement will consist of a precast concrete, three-sided rigid frame on cast-in-place concrete foundations. A painted four-bar steel railing will be placed across the structure between the stone-faced pylons.

Rusting and rot on bridge fascia. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

The guide rail along the approach roadway will be stained with a brown finish to aid in blending the structure into the surrounding area.

The contractor on this project is CMS Construction of Plainfield, NJ. The estimated cost of $1.1 million will be funded by both the state and county.

