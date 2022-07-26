Protests at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club Over Saudi-Backed Golf Event

9/11 Family Members & Survivors Plan Protest at Trump’s Bedminster golf club over Saudi-backed LIV Golf event.

Over a hundred family members and survivors of the September 11th terrorist attack are expected to attend a protest at former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club this weekend during the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf event.

The LIV Golf Invitational in Bedminster will take place July 29 to 31 and hosts a 48-person field heading to the tourney – including big-name golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson.

Brett Eagleson, a founder of the group 9/11 Justice, told Politico the group will hold a press conference Friday morning on the opening day of the tournament down the street from the exclusive Bedminster golf club.

The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster is the next site for a planned series of Saudi Arabian-funded golf tournaments. Eagleson’s group plans to call attention to the Saudi government’s connection to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and call out the 48-person roster of pro-golfers for “choosing to take Saudi payouts and look the other way on the country’s human rights abuses and role in the worst terrorist attacks on American soil.”

The protestors will have the support of members of Congress like Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Sen Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), though it is not clear if the senators will attend the protest.

The tournament and protest place another spotlight on Trump’s often criticized connection to the Saudi government and LIV.

LIV Golf is a professional golf tour financed by the Public Investment Fund, also known as the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Trump’s family and business connection with Saudi Arabian officials is now highlighted against the backdrop of an ever-increasing effort to distance the U.S. from Saudi Arabia due to the country’s human rights violations. President Joe Biden also recently faced criticism over his visit to Saudi Arabia after vowing to make the nation a “pariah.”

According to Eagleson, a Trump representative called Eagleson in response to a letter 9/11 Justice sent to Trump expressing their “deep pain and anger” over the decision to host two LIV Golf tournaments.

The representative apparently told Eagleson that 9/11 was “really near and dear to [Trump].” But, according to Eagleson, it was of “little to no value.”

The LIV Golf tournament is set to kick off on Friday, July 29 in Bedminster and will be LIV’s second U.S. event. Meanwhile, 9/11 Justice and others will protest at Trump National Golf Club throughout the weekend.

Expect a lot of news and potentially some traffic out of Bedminster this week and through the weekend.

