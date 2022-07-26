Bedminster Township, NJ

Protests at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club Over Saudi-Backed Golf Event

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBFNm_0gsV0vte00
Morristown Minute

9/11 Family Members & Survivors Plan Protest at Trump’s Bedminster golf club over Saudi-backed LIV Golf event.

-

Over a hundred family members and survivors of the September 11th terrorist attack are expected to attend a protest at former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club this weekend during the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf event.

The LIV Golf Invitational in Bedminster will take place July 29 to 31 and hosts a 48-person field heading to the tourney – including big-name golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson.

Brett Eagleson, a founder of the group 9/11 Justice, told Politico the group will hold a press conference Friday morning on the opening day of the tournament down the street from the exclusive Bedminster golf club.

The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster is the next site for a planned series of Saudi Arabian-funded golf tournaments. Eagleson’s group plans to call attention to the Saudi government’s connection to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and call out the 48-person roster of pro-golfers for “choosing to take Saudi payouts and look the other way on the country’s human rights abuses and role in the worst terrorist attacks on American soil.”

The protestors will have the support of members of Congress like Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Sen Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), though it is not clear if the senators will attend the protest.

The tournament and protest place another spotlight on Trump’s often criticized connection to the Saudi government and LIV.

LIV Golf is a professional golf tour financed by the Public Investment Fund, also known as the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Trump’s family and business connection with Saudi Arabian officials is now highlighted against the backdrop of an ever-increasing effort to distance the U.S. from Saudi Arabia due to the country’s human rights violations. President Joe Biden also recently faced criticism over his visit to Saudi Arabia after vowing to make the nation a “pariah.”

According to Eagleson, a Trump representative called Eagleson in response to a letter 9/11 Justice sent to Trump expressing their “deep pain and anger” over the decision to host two LIV Golf tournaments.

The representative apparently told Eagleson that 9/11 was “really near and dear to [Trump].” But, according to Eagleson, it was of “little to no value.”

The LIV Golf tournament is set to kick off on Friday, July 29 in Bedminster and will be LIV’s second U.S. event. Meanwhile, 9/11 Justice and others will protest at Trump National Golf Club throughout the weekend.

Expect a lot of news and potentially some traffic out of Bedminster this week and through the weekend.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# protest# golf# event# terrorism# trump

Comments / 38

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
3966 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Murphy Signs 7 New Election Bills into Law

Gov. Murphy yesterday signed 7 bills into law that focuses on reforms to New Jersey's voting process – including automatic voter registration, in-person early voting, and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11, 2022, at 6 pm with guest speaker FDNY Firefighter Carl F. Asaro Jr., whose father died responding to the 9/11 attacks. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners is inviting residents of Morris County and beyond to join them on Sept. 11, 2022, Sunday, at 6 p.m. to observe the 21st Anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County’s Veterans of Forgotten Wars

As Morris County works to identify local veterans of “Forgotten Wars,” the public has been invited to name those who served in the endless Korean conflict. The signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement 69 years ago today, 10 a.m. on July 27, 1953, officially ended the brutally destructive, large-scale military actions that defined the Korean War, which left more than 5 million dead after three years.

Read full story

NJ Urges Residents to Conserve Water

With recent record heatwaves across the country and our own state, the Murphy Administration encourages New Jersey residents and businesses to conserve water. As the state of NJ, and most of the country, continues to experience persistent periods of hot and dry weather, the Murphy Administration this week encouraged residents and businesses to conserve water.

Read full story
1 comments
Denville, NJ

Palmer Rd Bridge Close for 8-month Replacement in Denville & Randolph

Deteriorating beam on Palmer Rd BridgeMorrisCountyNJ.gov. Detours are in place for the eight-month reconstruction of the c.1917 Palmer Road Bridge over Mill Brook in Denville and Randolph.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

$28 million Investment in NJ Arts for All 21 Counties

New Jersey State Council on the Arts Approves Over $28 million in Grants, Announces New Grant Program and Services. The New Jersey State Council on the Arts announced yesterday that it has awarded more than $28 million in grants to over 700 arts organizations, projects, and artists throughout the state.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

The Ultimate Guide for Relocating Your Career or Business to Morristown

Thinking about relocating to Morristown, or Morris County, NJ? This article outlines everything you need to know about Morris County’s thriving economic landscape. Why live in Morris County? Why start a business in Morris County? How about the thriving economic landscape?

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit’s FY23 Operating Budget

FY2023 Budget Approved by Board of Directors Keeps Fares Stable While Advancing Critical Infrastructure Projects, Fleet Modernization, and Customer Experience Improvements. The NJ TRANSIT Board of Directors Wednesday (7/20) adopted the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 2023) operating budget and updated capital plan that supports continued investments in personnel, infrastructure, and equipment to maintain a state of good repair and enhance the overall customer experience.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Approved: NJ TRANSIT’s FY2023 Local & Community Transportation Programs

Includes $63.4 Million to Support a Variety of Vital Programs and Services to Meet the Mobility Needs of New Jersey’s Most Vulnerable Citizens. The NJ TRANSIT Board of Directors today authorized the release of $63.4 million in federal and state funds to implement local transportation programs for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), providing critical services for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, the economically disadvantaged, and rural residents. Each of the programs extends or complements existing NJ TRANSIT services.

Read full story

Millions in Support for NJ Apprenticeship Program

NJDOL awards +$2M in grants to businesses and organizations to bolster apprenticeship programs in New Jersey. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJ DOL) has awarded a total of $2.17 million in funding to seven businesses and organizations under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) and Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education (PACE) grant programs, which support the creation and expansion of apprenticeship through the state.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Police Licensing Bill Signed into Law in NJ

New Jersey joins 46 other states in signing a police licensing program into law that establishes professionalism and standards of practices for police officers. Governor Murphy today signed a new bill into law establishing a police licensing program for all New Jersey law enforcement officers.

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

Electric Vehicle Voucher Program Expanded Statewide

NJ ZIP will make an additional $45 million available and widen eligibility to include heavy-duty vehicles later this year. Last week the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJ EDA) announce the expansion of the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) with the approval of $45 million in funds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), doubling the amount of funding dedicated to the program.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s 2022 Property Revaluation, Explained

What is a revaluation, why is Morristown doing it now, will property taxes get higher – and more questions answered about Morristown’s 2022 Property Revaluation. After facing pressure from surrounding towns, the Morris County Tax Board has mandated that the Town of Morristown begin a town-wide revaluation process.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison, NJ

12 Kids Hospitalized After Swimming in Drew University Pool

Drew University says no toxic chlorine levels in their pools after 12 kids fell ill and were taken to the hospital. Twelve children participating in a soccer camp at Drew University fell ill while swimming at a pool on the Madison, New Jersey campus Monday.

Read full story
1 comments

$9.4M to Improve Water Quality & Battle Climate Change in NJ

Murphy administration awards $9.4 million in grants for projects to improve water quality and reduce the impacts of climate change in New Jersey. - *not sponsored or affiliate content.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJs 2022 Taxpayers’ Guide to Education Spending

The NJ Department of Education today released the 2022 Taxpayers’ Guide to Education Spending to help NJ residents learn more about the spending practices of school districts across the state.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Governor & Health Commissioner Outline Expanded Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

With 45 Cases in NJ, DOH Expands Eligibility for Monkeypox Vaccine to Include those At High Risk of Exposure within Past Two Weeks. Governor Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) Commissioner Judith Persichilli today announced expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine and the State’s distribution plan for the 2,700 available doses.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

First Lady Creates National Model to Tackle Maternal and Infant Health Crisis

First Lady Murphy begins her term as chair of the National Governors Association’s Governors’ Spouses Program by tackling maternal and infant health crises. First LadyTammy Murphy will begin her term as the National Governors Association’s (NGA) Governors’ Spouses’ Program Chair, while Governor Murphy replaces Governor Asa Hutchinson as Chairman of the NGA.

Read full story
Salem County, NJ

NJ Wind Port Achieves Major Milestone with Approval of Land Purchase

Purchase of 109.4-acre property off the coast of Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County, NJ will bring thousands of jobs and drive billions in economic growth to NJ. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Board (NJEDA) has approved the purchase of a 109.4-acre property which will enable the planned expansion of the NJ Wind Port in Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County. The approval took place during last week’s Board meeting.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy