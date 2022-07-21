Electric Vehicle Voucher Program Expanded Statewide

-

Last week the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJ EDA) announce the expansion of the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) with the approval of $45 million in funds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), doubling the amount of funding dedicated to the program.

The NJ EDA also approved major eligibility changes – expanding eligibility to include heavy-duty vehicles and expanding the program beyond the first four pilot communities in the initial phase to a statewide program.

As of last month, the NJ EDA has approved 144 ZIP applications totaling $32.2 million in vouchers for zero-emission medium-duty vehicles, with many more applications still being processed. The NJ EDA anticipates the expansion of the program will allow 200-400 additional vouchers to be awarded.

Over 90% of the entities approved for electric vehicle vouchers are small businesses, and approximately 57% of the total approved vouchers have gone to minority- and/or woman-owned businesses.

The zero-emission vehicles provided so far through grant vouchers are expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 6,500 short tons annually within the communities they operate.

ENAT Transportation & Logistics, one of the first NJ ZIP awardees to receive its vehicles, is on its way to transitioning its entire commercial fleet to electric vehicles within the next five years and is currently working with Bergen Community College to serve as a housing location for their zero-emission vehicles as part of the Bergen Community College Business Accelerator.

Another small business, Kelmy Productions, LLC, based in Camden County, also recently received support from NJ ZIP. Kelmy Productions, located in Sicklerville, is a minority-owned small business focused on event photography, marketing, and web design around the tri-state area.

“As New Jersey’s transportation sector is the largest source of these emissions, the NJ ZIP expansion constitutes a significant step forward. NJ ZIP supports small businesses with an eye toward transitioning their current vehicle fleet to zero-emission alternatives, helping to protect the environment, improve public health, and advance our environmental justice and clean energy goals,” said New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

In addition to expanding the NJ ZIP program, the NJ EDA will work to identify a New Jersey university partner to provide technical assistance for the ZIP program and its zero-emission vehicles. The university partner will provide critical assistance to small businesses applying for zero-emission vehicle vouchers.

The NJEDA anticipates opening applications, including those for businesses in newly eligible parts of the state, in the coming months. Vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. More information on NJ ZIP, including all eligibility requirements for vendors and purchasers, is available here.

