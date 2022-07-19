NJ Wind Port Achieves Major Milestone with Approval of Land Purchase

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV6j4_0gkwZlO100
Morristown Minute

Purchase of 109.4-acre property off the coast of Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County, NJ will bring thousands of jobs and drive billions in economic growth to NJ.

-

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Board (NJEDA) has approved the purchase of a 109.4-acre property which will enable the planned expansion of the NJ Wind Port in Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County. The approval took place during last week’s Board meeting.

The planned NJ Wind Port is located on the eastern shore of the Delaware River in Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County, approximately seven-and-a-half miles southwest of the City of Salem.

The New Jersey Wind Port is a first-in-the-nation infrastructure investment that will provide a location for staging, assembly, and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects on the East Coast.

At full build-out, the Wind Port has the potential to create up to 1,500 manufacturing, assembly, and operations jobs and drive billions of dollars in economic growth back into the New Jersey economy.

Phase 1 of the Wind Port broke ground in September 2021, creating hundreds of construction jobs. The construction of Phase One of the project, including dredging, a marshaling site, and an initial manufacturing site, is estimated to cost approximately $400 million.

The purchase of the 109.4-acre property from NDEV LLC, a subsidiary of PSEG Power, will enable Phase 2 of the project as proposed, expanding the Port’s total footprint to over 220 acres and enabling it to support the marshaling of two wind projects concurrently as well as up to three co-located manufacturing facilities.

Construction on the first two parcels, including a wharf, component storage/assembly areas, and an initial manufacturing site, has begun, creating hundreds of local union jobs. This phase of construction is expected to be completed by early 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCgYd_0gkwZlO100
NJ Wind Port

Sullivan added that expanded marshaling capacity will also help to alleviate the current shortfall in fit-for-purpose port capacity across the region, helping states up and down the U.S east coast to deliver on their wind targets on time and cost-effectively.

The 109.4-acre property is set directly north of a property the NJEDA is leasing from PSEG Nuclear to develop Phase 1 of the NJ Wind Port. It is currently permitted as a confined disposal facility (CDF), with the permitting process to enable the Port’s expansion due to commence shortly. The purchase from NDEV LLC was for a negotiated price of $24.25 million.

The State of New Jersey is committed to constructing the New Jersey Wind Port using union labor and requires developers and contractors to pay a prevailing wage.

The State is also committed to setting a new standard for the inclusion of women- and minority-owned businesses during the construction of the New Jersey Wind Port.

The NJEDA has established a requirement that at least 25 percent of subcontractors for the port construction are small businesses and at least 15 percent are women-, minority-, or veteran-owned. The project also includes worker diversity goals of 18 percent people of color and 6.9 percent women.

NJEDA expects to commence tenant selection for parcels of the property in the coming months.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# energy# construction# infrastructure# wind# business

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
3878 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

Police Licensing Bill Signed into Law in NJ

New Jersey joins 46 other states in signing a police licensing program into law that establishes professionalism and standards of practices for police officers. Governor Murphy today signed a new bill into law establishing a police licensing program for all New Jersey law enforcement officers.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Electric Vehicle Voucher Program Expanded Statewide

NJ ZIP will make an additional $45 million available and widen eligibility to include heavy-duty vehicles later this year. Last week the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJ EDA) announce the expansion of the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) with the approval of $45 million in funds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), doubling the amount of funding dedicated to the program.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s 2022 Property Revaluation, Explained

What is a revaluation, why is Morristown doing it now, will property taxes get higher – and more questions answered about Morristown’s 2022 Property Revaluation. After facing pressure from surrounding towns, the Morris County Tax Board has mandated that the Town of Morristown begin a town-wide revaluation process.

Read full story
Madison, NJ

12 Kids Hospitalized After Swimming in Drew University Pool

Drew University says no toxic chlorine levels in their pools after 12 kids fell ill and were taken to the hospital. Twelve children participating in a soccer camp at Drew University fell ill while swimming at a pool on the Madison, New Jersey campus Monday.

Read full story

$9.4M to Improve Water Quality & Battle Climate Change in NJ

Murphy administration awards $9.4 million in grants for projects to improve water quality and reduce the impacts of climate change in New Jersey. - *not sponsored or affiliate content.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJs 2022 Taxpayers’ Guide to Education Spending

The NJ Department of Education today released the 2022 Taxpayers’ Guide to Education Spending to help NJ residents learn more about the spending practices of school districts across the state.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Governor & Health Commissioner Outline Expanded Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

With 45 Cases in NJ, DOH Expands Eligibility for Monkeypox Vaccine to Include those At High Risk of Exposure within Past Two Weeks. Governor Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) Commissioner Judith Persichilli today announced expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine and the State’s distribution plan for the 2,700 available doses.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

First Lady Creates National Model to Tackle Maternal and Infant Health Crisis

First Lady Murphy begins her term as chair of the National Governors Association’s Governors’ Spouses Program by tackling maternal and infant health crises. First LadyTammy Murphy will begin her term as the National Governors Association’s (NGA) Governors’ Spouses’ Program Chair, while Governor Murphy replaces Governor Asa Hutchinson as Chairman of the NGA.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

New Scam Circulating Morristown & Morris Township

According to the Morris Township Police, a new scam where a caller tells people their loved one is injured or arrested and demands money to help is circulating around Morristown & Morris Township.

Read full story
2 comments

CSIT Opens Applications for Maternal and Infant Health Program

Program Dedicates $750,000 in Grant Funding to New Jersey-based Early-Stage Innovation Companies to Tackle Maternal & Infant Health Challenges. The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation, and Technology (CSIT) will open applications for its $750,000 Maternal and Infant Health Research and Development (R&D) Seed Grant Program on Friday, July 1. The application will be available at https://www.njeda.com/maternal-and-infant-health-grant.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJDOC Welcomes Newest Class of State Correctional Police Officers

The newest class, class 252, has completed and graduated from the State Basic Course for Correctional Police Officers at the War Memorial in Trenton. The New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) today held a graduation ceremony for trainees who have completed the State Basic Course for Correctional Police Officers, Class 252, at the War Memorial in Trenton.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

AG Creates New Jersey’s Reproductive Rights Strike Force

NJ Attorney General establishes Reproductive Rights Strike Force to protect access to abortion care for New Jerseyans and residents of other states. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade and imperiled the rights of millions of women throughout the country, Attorney General Platkin this week announced the creation of a Reproductive Rights Strike Force, comprised of officials across the Department of Law & Public Safety.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death Charge Against Budd Lake Man

A first-degree charge has been brought against a Budd Lake man for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old male. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announced the filing of a first-degree Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death charge against John P. Rowe, age 30, of Budd Lake, NJ. The charge arises from a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Mount Olive in September of last year.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Morristown’s ESO Artisanal Pasta Final 3 Teams Battling to Claim $50k prize in Food Network’s ‘Great Food Truck Race’

Season 15 Episode 6 of Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race” features three young entrepreneurs from ESO Artisanal Pasta in Morristown. You can watch Morristown, New Jersey’s very own ESO Artisanal Pasta compete for the $50k prize in the second-to-last episode of the Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race” this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on the Food Network.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Updates Approved to NJ Jury Selection Process

NJ Supreme Court has approved several new rules and regulations to update the jury selection process in the state. On July 12, 2022, the NJ Supreme Court approved new rules and regulations regarding the jury selection process in our state.

Read full story
1 comments
Hopatcong, NJ

Vandalism to Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring Buoys

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection and the State Police are investigating vandalism to harmful algal bloom monitoring buoys in several northern New Jersey lakes. The NJ Department of Environmental Protection is working with the State Police in investigating vandalism to harmful algal bloom monitoring buoys in several northern New Jersey lakes, specifically the detaching of buoys from anchor lines.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Approves 30 Sites for Historic Preservation Grants

The Willows at Fosterfields is a Gothic Revival residence in Morris Township built in 1854 as part of a larger farm.MorrisCountyNJ.gov. 30 total projects, with five first-time projects included, totaling $2.65 million in awards for sites within Morris County.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJDEP Creates Youth Summer Program for Careers in Environmentalism

An 8-week program offers young New Jerseyans the opportunity to explore environmental protection career options in-state. A pilot workforce program from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJ DEP) aims to develop the next generation of environmental protection, conservation, and stewardship leaders by providing an avenue for young adults from open space-constrained communities to engage with nature work seasonal jobs with the NJ DEP.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Approves Permanent, Expanded Rules

Rules include details for Wholesalers, Distributors, and Delivery Services; expand flexibility for microbusinesses; and codify penalties for unsafe, dishonest business practices.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy