Morristown’s ESO Artisanal Pasta Final 3 Teams Battling to Claim $50k prize in Food Network’s ‘Great Food Truck Race’

Season 15 Episode 6 of Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race” features three young entrepreneurs from ESO Artisanal Pasta in Morristown.

-

You can watch Morristown, New Jersey’s very own ESO Artisanal Pasta compete for the $50k prize in the second-to-last episode of the Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race” this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on the Food Network.

This season oof the Food Network’s “Great Food Truck Race” began with nine teams of professional chefs each given custom food trucks and various locations to serve. Each episode ended with the elimination of one team.

Six episodes into Season 15, three young entrepreneurs from ESO Artisanal Pasta in Morristown are among the last three teams competing for the $50k prize.

The ESO Artisanal Pasta team is up against Maybe Cheese Born with It, a mac-and-cheese focused team from Toledo, Ohio, and SENOREATA, Cuban cuisine from Los Angeles.

Even though the ESO team had never before operated a food truck, they quickly rose to the top of the pack.

ESO Artisanal Pasta’s Head Chef AJ Sankofa founded ESO in 2020, but quickly faced adversity through the pandemic and legal battles with his former partners.

A GoFundMe campaign for ESO raised over $20,000 and, together with a $10,000 grant from the New York Jets Foundation, launched the restaurants comeback last year.

The ESO team has survived a few close calls so far this season, but sit in second as of episode 5 after winning the appetizer and dessert challenges selected by professional chef guest judges.

ESO Artisanal Pasta is located at 92A Elm Street in Morristown, NJ and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.