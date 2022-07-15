Hopatcong, NJ

Vandalism to Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring Buoys

Morristown Minute

NJ Department of Environmental Protection

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection and the State Police are investigating vandalism to harmful algal bloom monitoring buoys in several northern New Jersey lakes.

The NJ Department of Environmental Protection is working with the State Police in investigating vandalism to harmful algal bloom monitoring buoys in several northern New Jersey lakes, specifically the detaching of buoys from anchor lines.

These harmful algal monitoring buoys collect water data used to warn the public about harmful algal bloom conditions and improve our long-term understanding of these blooms. As a result of rising incidents of vandalism, the State Police marine and land-based units have stepped up patrols in the areas of these buoys and will criminally charge anyone caught tampering with the buoys.

Anyone with information about these incidents or who sees suspicious behavior is urged to contact the State Police at 609-882-2000 or the DEP’s hotline at 877-WARNDEP (877-927-6337).

“As Mayors of the Lake Hopatcong communities, we have worked very hard over the last few years and partnered successfully with the NJDEP since the original harmful algal bloom in 2019,” said Jefferson Township Mayor Eric F. Wilsusen. “Monitoring the lake and communicating with the public about water quality issues concerning a potential harmful algal bloom is vital to all to best utilize this valuable resource. Whoever intentionally vandalized the harmful algal bloom monitoring buoys does not have our lake’s best interest in mind and is doing a disservice to the community.”

Since June of this year, there have been two incidents of buoy vandalism at Lake Hopatcong, one at Greenwood Lake, and one, most recently, at Spruce Run Reservoir around the Fourth of July weekend.

There were also two incidents last summer at Lake Hopatcong – in each case the buoys were recovered.

In addition to intentional vandalism, there have been three incidents of damage likely resulting from boats hitting the buoys unintentionally. The NJ DEP reminds the public to be on alert for these buoys when boating – the perimeter of each buoy is marked by safety buoys.

The NJ DEP maintains a network of high-tech, real-time monitoring buoys as part of a comprehensive response to harmful algal blooms, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, temperature, chlorophyll, and pH.

A growing global problem due to climate change, harmful algal blooms are not caused by true algae but rather by cyanobacteria that in many ways resemble and behave like algae. These cyanobacteria naturally occur in fresh water and can proliferate to unhealthful levels in sunlight and hot weather, forming dense mats resembling pea soup or spilled paint.

Exposure to cyanobacteria cells can cause a range of mild to moderate health effects, including rashes, allergy-like reactions, flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, respiratory irritation, and eye irritation. Incidental ingestion of water containing the toxins these bacteria can produce, known as cyanotoxins, can result in more serious health effects such as liver toxicity and neurological effects. Children and pets are more vulnerable because they ingest more water in relation to their size.

For more information on harmful algal blooms and the state’s interactive harmful algal bloom mapping tool, visit https://www.nj.gov/dep/hab/.

