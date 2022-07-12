NJ State Board of Education Selects Leadership for 2022-2023 School Year

Kathy Goldenberg and Andrew J. Mulvihill will continue to serve as president and vice president, respectively, for the 2022 to 2023 New Jersey school year.

The New Jersey State Board of Education today selected the board’s leadership for the coming school year.

Kathy Goldenberg will continue to serve as board president and Andrew J. Mulvihill will continue as vice president. Each term will run for one year.

“I look forward to [continued work] with the New Jersey State Board of Education’s returning leadership, Kathy Goldenberg, President, and Andrew Mulvihill, Vice President, and with all other New Jersey State Board of Education members,” said Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education.

Goldenberg, of Moorestown in Burlington County, was appointed to the Board in 2017. She served as vice president from 2018 to 2019, and as president since 2019.

“I am truly humbled to once again be selected by our esteemed Members of the State Board of Education as their President,” said Kathy Goldenberg, President of the State Board. “It is an absolute honor to work with bright, hardworking individuals who generously contribute their time and efforts to put the educational interests of our students of New Jersey first and above political concerns.”

“Over the past three years I have had the opportunity of working closely with Vice-President Andrew Mulvihill,” said President Goldenberg. “We have worked diligently together on educational issues never seen before in our lifetime. The pandemic has had a profound impact on our ability to effectively reach and educate all of our students.”

“The State Board’s primary goal is to make sure our students of New Jersey are offered an excellent public education so that they may succeed in their future endeavors beginning with college or career-ready aspirations,” she added.

Andrew Mulvihill, of Andover in Sussex County, was appointed to the Board in 2011 and has served as vice president since 2017.

“I hope that this year the board operates with a deep understanding of New Jersey’s educational strengths and weaknesses. We should stand tall for leading the nation with one of the nation’s best school systems built with outstanding, dedicated teachers and schools where many of our children thrive,” said Andrew Mulvihill, Vice President of the State Board. “We need to recognize we are tragically failing far too many of our students from the inner cities. It is unacceptable that New Jersey has scores of public schools where less than 20% of the students show proficiency in math, writing or reading. A failure to provide a solid education to all is a failure to provide equal opportunity to all in their pursuit of the American dream. This is a problem. I believe we need to do much better and work to hold ourselves and the Department of Education accountable for these shortcomings. I have but one constituency, the children of New Jersey, and pledge to continue to make every decision with only their best interests in mind.”

The State Board of Education has 13 members who are appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the state. Members serve without compensation for six-year terms.

The State Board adopts the administrative code, which are the regulations that detail how state education law will be implemented. The regulations cover the supervision and governance of the state’s nearly 2,500 public schools that serve approximately 1.36 million students. In addition, the State Board advises on educational policies proposed by the Education Commissioner and confirms Department of Education staff appointments made by the Commissioner.

