Free Mobile Phone Platform Launches to Help Jobseekers

Morris/Sussex/Warren Employment & Training Services launches career resource message service directing jobseekers towards information, training, job leads, and more.

The Morris/Sussex/Warren Employment & Training Services (ETS) has launched its FREE mobile platform, which expands career resource accessibility for customers who live and work in the tri-county area.

It is not an app, but rather a text service sending messages to jobseekers that direct them to a webpage designed for mobile phone access to offer a wide array of employment services.

Created in collaboration with the Morris/Sussex/Warren Workforce Development Board and local One-Stop Career Centers, the mobile platforms aim to assist customers with their job search needs by providing on-the-go access to resources such as job readiness services, training program information, current job leads, and more.

Additionally, weekly text updates will alert subscribers to job leads and upcoming hiring events in their local areas.

The Employment Resource platform provides users with a user-friendly mobile experience at no cost.

To sign up and subscribe to this FREE service, text “MSW” to 973.834.6955.

The service will update job leads and hiring events weekly and highlight local employment opportunities and high-volume job requests.

The ETS promotes job seeker services in Morris, Sussex, and Warren Counties for adults and youth (ages 16 – 24) by providing unemployed and underemployed workers with information, advice, job search assistance, supportive services, and training within in-demand industries needed to find and retain employment.

What is the Morris/Sussex/Warren Employment & Training Services (ETS)?

ETS is a Division within the Morris County Department of Human Services and authorized by the Morris/Sussex/Warren Workforce Development Board to provide grant funding pursuant to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

ETS works collaboratively with other state and local agencies, as well as the education and business communities to promote and build a strong and competitive workforce.

ETS is also a partner within the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development One-Stop delivery system and assists job seekers (e.g., adults, dislocated and transitioning workers, youth, veterans, older workers, individuals with disabilities, migrant and seasonal farmworkers, and others) compete in the labor market through career services offerings.

The Morris-Sussex-Warren Workforce Development Board’s main purpose is to fund, plan and oversee services provided by the One-Stop Career Center system in Morris, Sussex, and Warren Counties in New Jersey.

The One-Stop system is a collaboration of partners whose goal is to provide workforce development, education, and social services in a unified, seamless manner to residents and businesses of Morris, Sussex, and Warren Counties.

The board consists of approximately 21 members. The majority of members are from the private sector; other members are from social services, labor, community-based organizations, and education. The six committees of the board make policy recommendations to the entire board.

