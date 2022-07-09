State Rental Assistance Enrollment Period Begins Monday, July 11 Morristown Minute

ICYMI: NJ Residents, the State Rental Assistance Program Waiting List Opens on Monday, July 11

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) will be accepting pre-applications online for the State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) Waiting List starting Monday, July 11, 2022, through Friday, July 22, 2022.

Pre-applications will be accepted to enter a lottery for the statewide SRAP program in the Elderly, Family, Disabled, and Homeless categories.

“We are today reminding residents in need of housing assistance to submit a pre-application for the State Rental Assistance Program waiting list,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “We are aware of the critical need for affordable housing in New Jersey and remain committed to investing in programs that help to make New Jersey more affordable to live and raise a family. If you are in need of housing assistance, please take this opportunity to submit an application during the open enrollment period, which begins on Monday, July 11.”

All pre-applications submitted online during the open enrollment period from Monday, July 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, July 22, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., will be entered into a database and a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting lists.

Pre-applications for SRAP assistance will be accepted from very low-income households. Applicants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older to apply or be an emancipated minor.

Pre-applications successfully submitted during the open enrollment period have the same chance of being selected during the lottery.

Those selected in the lottery for the wait list will then be eligible to receive SRAP vouchers as they become available.

Elderly applicants must serve as the head of the household and be 62 years of age or older.

For those applying in the Family category, the head of household must be 18 years of age or an emancipated minor, with or without children.

To qualify in the Disabled category, the head of household or spouse must be permanently disabled.

Applicants in the “Homeless” category must lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.

If an applicant is disabled and needs assistance with submitting their pre-application during the open enrollment period, they can contact DCA at 609-292-4080 and select Option 9 from the menu to request a reasonable accommodation.

For more information concerning the State Rental Assistance Program click here.

At the time of selection from the waiting lists, applicants must meet the maximum household income limits of the county where they want to live and provide proof of residency.

Also, Disabled and Homeless applicants must provide verification of their disability and homelessness at the time of selection from the waiting list.

Individuals selected by the lottery to be placed on the waiting list will be notified via email which may take several weeks.

STATE RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM 2022 INCOME LIMITS

Morris County per person household:

1-person: $32200

2-person: $36800

3-person: $41400

4-person: $46000

5-person: $49700

6-person: $53375

7-perosn: $57050

8-person: $61265

-

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.