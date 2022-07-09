"The Moving Wall" Traveling Tribute to Vietnam Veterans on Display at CCM

The Color Guard of the VFW Post 7333 conducted a rifle salute and presented the colors during welcoming ceremonies at The Moving Wall MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Hundreds visit “The Moving Wall," the traveling half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, before the opening ceremony at County College of Morris.

Hundreds of residents from Morris County and beyond had already visited “The Moving Wall” Vietnam Veterans Memorial by the time opening ceremonies were held the morning of July 8 at the County College of Morris.

Assembled the afternoon of July 7, The Moving Wall, which is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., has been attracting visitors since it arrived Thursday, escorted by a motorcycle motorcade.

The memorial wall is being sponsored by the VFW Post 7333 of Randolph, and visitors will be able to view the tribute to military personnel lost in the Vietnam War through Monday morning - July 11.

Visitors at The Moving Wall following welcome ceremony Friday, July 8, 2022, at County College of Morris. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Proclamations honoring the visiting memorial were read Friday morning by Randolph Mayor Marie Potter and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill during an official welcoming ceremony kicked off by CCM President Anthony Iacono and the leadership of VFW Post 7333.

Additional proclamations and dedications were read at a grand opening ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9 by State Sen. Anthony Bucco, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, and Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director John Krickus (USMC).

Visitors searched for and found names of loved ones on The Moving Wall during its display at CCM on July 8, 2022. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

Various organizations and veterans groups are scheduled to lay wreaths at the site following the Saturday afternoon ceremony.

The Moving Wall will be on display near Parking Lot 1 on the college campus, off Center Grove Road in Randolph, until it is disassembled on the morning of July 11.

Today, visitors sought out the names of loved-one lost in the conflict, many of them making “rubbings” with crayon and paper while others left mementos. Visitors will have access to the wall anytime, whether or not ceremonies are being held.

William Menzel, a Vietnam veteran and project coordinator for VFW Post 7333, thanked the volunteers and area public officials who assisted in the all-volunteer effort that brought The Wall to Morris County, purely with donated resources and funds.

Menzel also honored fellow Vietnam veteran and VFW 7333 member Emerson Crooks for initiating efforts with Sen. Bucco to bring The Wall to the area.

The Moving Wall was visited by a long list of dignitaries on July 8, 2022, including (l-r) Morris County Commissioners Stephen Shaw and Doug MorrisCountyNJ.gov

The Wall was constructed after John Devitt, a Vietnam veteran, attended the 1982 dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Devitt said at the time that he felt The Wall's power and vowed to share that experience with those who might not have the opportunity to visit in person.

Devitt, Norris Shears, Gerry Haver, and other Vietnam veteran volunteers built The Moving Wall. Two were eventually constructed, and they have traveled the nation since 1984.

Following formal greetings at The Moving Wall on July 8, 2022, the VFW Post 7333 lead organizers had a moment of levity and celebration. MorrisCountyNJ.gov

