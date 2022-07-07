Governor Murphy Signs Gun Safety Package 3.0

Vietnam Memorial “The Moving Wall” Coming to County College of Morris

VFW Post 7333 of Randolph brings the traveling tribute, the Vietnam Memorial “The Moving Wall,” to County College of Morris July 7 – 11. Residents from Morris County and beyond will have the opportunity to experience the poignancy and meaning associated with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial when The Moving Wall, a half-size replica, comes to County College of Morris (CCM) this July at the initiative of VFW Post 7333 of Randolph.