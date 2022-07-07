Governor Murphy Signs Gun Safety Package 3.0 with seven bills restricting the purchase, manufacturing, and sale of firearms in NJ.
-
July 5, Governor Murphy signed seven comprehensive gun safety bills, six of which were part of his Gun Safety 3.0 package that he introduced to the Legislature in April 2021.
The seven gun safety reform bills include:
- A1765/S1893 (McKeon, Atkins, Jasey/Ruiz, Pou) - Allows Attorney General to bring a cause of action for certain public nuisance violations arising from the sale or marketing of firearms.
- A1179/S1204 (Jasey, Swain, Jaffer/Cryan, Zwicker) - Requires firearm owners who become New Jersey residents to obtain a firearm purchaser identification card and register handguns acquired out-of-State.
- A4367/S2846 (McKeon, Greenwald/Scutari, Cryan) - Upgrades certain crimes related to manufacturing firearms from third degree to second degree.
- A4366/S2905 (Atkins, Quijano/Scutari) – Revises the definition of destructive device to include certain .50 caliber rifles.
- A1302/S2903 (Greenwald, Reynolds-Jackson, Atkins/Cryan) - Regulates the sale of handgun ammunition and develops an electronic reporting system of handgun ammunition sales.
- A4370/S2906 (Reynolds-Jackson, Greenwald/Codey) - Requires training for issuance of firearms purchaser identification card and permit to purchase a handgun under certain circumstances; provides that firearms purchaser identification card include photograph and thumbprint and remain valid for ten years.*
- A4368/S2907 (Greenwald, McKeon/Codey) - Requires firearm retailers to sell microstamping-enabled firearms upon determination of availability by AG.
“In the wake of horrific mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois, Uvalde Texas, and Buffalo, New York, it is necessary that we take action in order to protect our communities. I am proud to sign these bills today and thank my legislative partners for sending them to my desk,” said Governor Murphy. “As I have said before, this is a huge step forward for commonsense gun safety and for safer communities. But it cannot be our only or last step. I look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature and take action to make this state safer for all.”
"In New Jersey we understand what it takes to actually stop the vicious cycle of mass shootings and everyday gun violence in New Jersey. We do it by passing common sense gun safety laws that work," said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. "We cannot continue repeating the sentiment that there is nothing that can be done to end this scourge of gun violence. There is and we owe it to the next generation to sign common sense gun safety laws that cut the problem off at the source."
-
For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!
Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.
Comments / 1