Vietnam Memorial “The Moving Wall” Coming to County College of Morris

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBtbn_0gTWPpS200
Morristown Minute

VFW Post 7333 of Randolph brings the traveling tribute, the Vietnam Memorial “The Moving Wall,” to County College of Morris July 7 – 11.

-

Residents from Morris County and beyond will have the opportunity to experience the poignancy and meaning associated with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial when The Moving Wall, a half-size replica, comes to County College of Morris (CCM) this July at the initiative of VFW Post 7333 of Randolph.

The Moving Wall will be on display July 7 – July 11 at the college, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph, near Parking Lot 1.

The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall created by Vietnam veteran John Devitt and fellow veterans Norris Shears, Gerry Haver, and others. This mini memorial first went on display in October of 1984 in Tyler, Texas.

Now with the help of Randolph V.F.W. Post 7333 of Randolph Township, NJ, the Moving Wall will come to Morris County at the County College of Morris for all to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7cVB_0gTWPpS200
Morris County Commissioner John Krickus, a Marine Corps veteran, presented Bill Menzel, a Vietnam Veteran and Vice Commander of VFW Post 733MorrisCountyNJ.gov

The ceremonies begin on July 8 with proclamations from Randolph Township and Morris County.

The Grand Opening will be on July 9 and include a prayer from Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney from the Diocese of Paterson and proclamations from the U.S. Congress and New Jersey State Legislature. There will also be a tribute to Gold Star families and a wreath-laying ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3misnC_0gTWPpS200
Vietnam Veteran Emerson Crooks of VFW Post 7333 spoke briefly, but emotionally about five colleagues he lost in Vietnam in one nightMorrisCountyNJ.gov

July 10 will include a prayer from Rabbi Asher Herson from the Chabad Center of Northwestern New Jersey and the singing of God Bless America.

July 8 through July 10 also will feature rifle salutes and then the playing of Taps each evening at 8 p.m.

The closing ceremony will take place the morning of July 11 with a prayer from Reverend Timothy Clarkson from Union Hill Presbyterian Church in Denville, the Retiring of Colors, and the collection of wreaths and any mementos left on the wall.

Visitors who lost someone in the Vietnam War will be invited to make a rubbing of their loved one’s name from the wall throughout the course of each day.

“Thanks to the efforts of State Senator Anthony Bucco and VFW members like Emerson Crooks and Jack Sassaman, we will be able to experience the Vietnam Wall and honor our fallen service members. Our goal is to help bring healing to veterans, families and friends who suffered through this divisive conflict,” said Bill Menzel from VFW Post 7333, the project coordinator. “The Moving Wall additionally is intended to educate youth about the Vietnam War and its impact on the nation and veterans.”

In Morris County, NJ, there are names of fallen heroes on the wall from Boonton (4 soldiers), Butler (3), Chatham (4), Chatham Township (1), Denville (6), Dover (5), Hanover (2), Jefferson (2), Lincoln Park (1), Long Hill (2), Kinnelon (1), Madison (6), Mendham (1), Montville (3), Morristown (3), Morris Plains (1), Mountain Lakes (2), Mt. Olive (1), Netcong (1), Parsippany (2), Pequannock (3), Riverdale (2), Rockaway (1), Roxbury (2), Wharton (1).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgtck_0gTWPpS200
MorrisCountyNJ.gov
“We are honored to have been asked to host The Moving Wall at CCM to recognize all veterans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to teach the next generation about the impact and lessons learned as a result of this time in our nation’s history,” said Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of CCM.

Also supporting the efforts to bring the wall to the college are the Morris County Board of County Commissioners.

“All Morris County residents should take advantage of this unique opportunity to see the traveling version of the Vietnam wall. I would especially urge parents to bring their children, and high school and college students to come and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as a big thank you to our Vietnam veterans,” said Deputy Director John Krickus of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, a Marine Corps veteran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnM78_0gTWPpS200
Officials at a press conference, March 9, at County College of Morris with proclamations celebrating the plans to bring the Vietnam VeteransMorrisCountyNJ.gov

When John Devitt, a Vietnam veteran, attended the 1982 dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., he felt its power and vowed to share that experience with those who might not have the opportunity to visit it.

Since Devitt, Norris Shears, Gerry Haver, and other Vietnam veteran volunteers built The Moving Wall it has continued to travel the country for more than 30 years.

This will be the second time The Moving Wall has come to Morris County. The first time was in Jefferson Township in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jk78S_0gTWPpS200
MorrisCountyNJ.gov

The cost to bring the wall to Morris County is estimated at $30,000 and donations are being sought to help to defray that cost.

VFW Post 7333 also is looking for volunteers to assist while the wall is at CCM. To volunteer or to make a donation, go to the VFW Post 7333 webpage. Sponsorship and program advertising opportunities also are available by emailing menzel10@aol.com.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for m

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# memorial# veterans# vietnam# military# events

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
3590 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs Over 30 Bills into Law

On June 30, 2022, Governor Murphy signed over 30 bills into law. Here’s what you should know…. On the last day of June, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following 30+ bills into law:

Read full story
68 comments
Morristown, NJ

19-Year-Old Morristown Resident Charged as Leader of Child Pornography Network

Morris County Prosecutor and Morristown Police announce the filing of additional charges against a 19-year-old Morristown resident as leader of a child sexual abuse network. Ruben Gonzalez, 19, of Morristown, NJ, was charged with:

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Complete Student Loan Forgiveness for Nearly 5,000 NJ Borrowers Defrauded by Corinthian Colleges

4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools from its founding in 1995 to its closure in 2015 will receive $48.8 M in full loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education’s decision to discharge all remaining federal student loan obligations for students who were defrauded by Corinthian Colleges will allow 4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools to receive a total of $48.8 million in full student loan cancellations.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Over a Billion Dollars Coming to New Jersey for Opioid Abatement

As Part of Mallinckrodt Bankruptcy Plan, New Jersey, and its Subdivisions, to Receive Approximately $30 Million Dollars from Dublin-Based Pharmaceutical Company that Flooded Market with Highly Addictive Opioid Painkillers, Downplayed Risks.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

$313k To Expand NJ Summer Programs for At-Risk Youth

19 grants totaling $313,000 to police departments, schools, and non-profits across New Jersey aim to expand summer programs for at-risk youth. The Juvenile Justice Commission (“JJC”) and the Governor’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (“JJDP”) Committee have awarded 19 grants totaling more than $313,000 to police departments, schools, and non-profit organizations across the State to expand summer programs for at-risk youth.

Read full story
1 comments
Hudson County, NJ

Hudson County Pharmacist Sold Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

Acting AG Platkin Announces the Arrest of Hudson County Pharmacist Charged with Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards to Individuals Who Did Not Receive the Vaccine. A Hudson County Pharmacist was arrested and charged with selling fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards to individuals without administering the vaccine and entering false information into a State-managed database of COVID-19 vaccination records.

Read full story
8 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Provides Over $794 Million to New Jersey’s 71 Hospitals

More than $794 million in funding will be provided to NJs 71 hospitals through the FY2023 Appropriations Act signed by the governor on Thursday. The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today released the fiscal year 2023 hospital Charity Care, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and Graduate Medical Education Supplemental (GME-S) funding distributions.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Gov. Signs $50.6B Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Act into Law

Record Tax Relief and Surplus, Historic Levels of School Funding, another Full Pension Payment, Aid to Municipalities and Small Businesses, and More Debt Reduction. Governor Phil Murphy yesterday signed the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) Appropriations Act into law.

Read full story
2 comments
Morris County, NJ

Santa’s Workshop Qualifies for Morris County Small Business Grant

Mom & Pop Shop Operating “Big Red Santa” Receives $5,327 Check. Even Santa qualified for a Morris County Small Business Grant, which was personally delivered today to Mr. and Mrs. Claus at their Kinnelon workshop as the Morris County Board of County Commissioners continued to promote the Morris County Small Business Grant Program – with about $2 million still available to small businesses and nonprofits.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Office of Attorney Ethics Releases 2021 Annual Report

OAE of the NJ Supreme Court releases its annual Attorney Disciplinary System Report, detailing investigations, charges, and allegations of serious attorney misconduct. The Office of Attorney Ethics (OAE) has released its annual Attorney Disciplinary Report for 2021, detailing investigations, allegations, and charges of serious misconduct against New Jersey attorneys throughout the year.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

NJ Man Convicted of Child Pornography Threw Evidence Into Bay, Morris County Prosecutor Warns of Online Danger.

Morris County Prosecutors Office published a Public Safety Announcement yesterday, June 28, following the conviction of a Middlesex, NJ man on multiple counts of child pornography.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Billions in Pandemic Relief Funds Lost to Fraud

Roughly two years after lawmakers approved the first round of COVID-19 relief funds, the US govt continues to struggle to oversee its own historic stimulus effort as fraudsters claim billions of dollars in relief.

Read full story
1 comments
Scotch Plains, NJ

Students Recognized During Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week

NJ Human Services Announced College Scholarship Awards for Four NJ Students from Bayonne, Blackwood, Weehawken, and Scotch Plains Recognized for Achievements during Helen Keller DeafBlind Awareness Week.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Cross-State Coalition of Attorney Generals Propose New Federal Rule to Expand Awareness of On-the-Job Dangers

Cross-State Coalition of AGs proposes a new federal rule requiring employers to report more detailed information about workplace injuries and illnesses to OSHA. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin led a coalition of Attorneys General on Monday, June 27, 2022, in supporting a proposed federal rule that would empower workers and expand public awareness of on-the-job dangers.

Read full story
2 comments
Morris County, NJ

Work Under Way on New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Construction has begun on the New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Bicycle and Pedestrian Shared Use Path, a 4.8-mile trail project spearheaded by Morris County to repurpose an abandoned stretch of railroad.

Read full story

Fireworks Safety Tips From NJ State Fire Marshal

New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Encourages Residents to Celebrate at Public Fireworks Displays Handled by Professionals Rather Than Use Fireworks Themselves. New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (NJDFS) Director and State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky today issued fireworks safety tips, including the safe use of ground-based sparkling devices and novelties, in advance of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Reminder: NJ State Rental Assistance Program Waiting List Opens July 11 at 9 am

The state-funded program provides housing subsidies for low-income NJ residents. A total of 4,000 households will be selected through a lottery system to be added to the waiting list. Here’s how you can apply, if eligible.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Life After Roe: The State of Abortions in the State of NJ

The Supreme Court of the United States has overturned the long upheld constitutional protection over abortion rights in the country. What happens next, and what should you do if you need an abortion?

Read full story
5 comments

N.J. DOH Encourages HIV Testing in Observance of National HIV Testing Day

As part of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) recommends that adolescents and adults get tested for HIV as part of a regular self-care routine.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy