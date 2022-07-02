19-Year-Old Morristown Resident Charged as Leader of Child Pornography Network

Morris County Prosecutor and Morristown Police announce the filing of additional charges against a 19-year-old Morristown resident as leader of a child sexual abuse network.

Ruben Gonzalez, 19, of Morristown, NJ, was charged with:

one count of Leader of a Child Pornography Network, 2nd Degree.

one count of Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Distribute, 2nd Degree.

one count of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, 2nd Degree.

one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 1st Degree.

eight counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 2nd Degree.

11 counts of Invasion of Privacy, 3rd Degree.

and three counts of Computer Criminal Activity, 3rd Degree.

The defendant was arrested on the above charges on June 27, 2022, following an examination of the defendant’s cell phone.

It is alleged that on or between December 2, 2020, and November 5, 2021, the defendant conspired with others to lead a child pornography network, using the Telegram Application to communicate and coordinate the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

It is also alleged that the defendant would use the “Screen Record” option on his cell phone to secretly record and save the sexual activity of the victims, without their knowledge or consent. Some of the victims of the defendant’s conduct were minors.

Ruben Gonzalez is currently detained at the Morris County Correctional Facility on the above charges and three separate Morris County Indictments charging him with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Sexual Contact, and Invasion of Privacy. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 12, 2022.

Prosecutor Carroll thanked the Morristown Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) for their efforts in the investigation and arrest of this defendant.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

