Morristown's Bookmobile 2022 Summer Tour

Check out the Bookmobile on its 2022 Summer Tour from the Morristown and Morris Township Library.

The Morristown and Morris Township Library has provided bookmobile service to our community since 1923.

Currently Morristown and Morris Township library in Morris County is the only library in the county that provides this direct service.

The library “enjoys visiting with patrons who might not otherwise be able to come to the Library in person to check out books or enjoy Storytime.”

The library serves different age populations, with a focus on young children at the beginning of their journey in literacy.

During the school year the Morristown and Morris Township Library will have a Monday-Thursday schedule with morning and lunchtime stops primarily devoted to the youngest patrons in various daycare centers and preschools, as well as the Unity Charter School.

In the afternoons, the Bookmobile visits the Morris School District’s afterschool childcare program provided at the elementary schools.

During July and August, the Bookmobile’s Monday-Thursday schedule changes direction. The Bookmobile visit playgrounds, swimming pools and municipal parks within Morristown and Morris Township. It will also visit summer camps and the Summer Fun and Summer Plus programs run by the Morris School District.

Morristown and Morris Township Library welcome requests for Bookmobile visits at Morristown and Morris Township public and private institutions.

The Bookmobile supervisor is Mary Lynn Becza, Assistant Director. You may reach her by either telephone (973) 993-8923 or email, marylynn.becza@mmt.mainlib.org.

Monday @ Morris School District, Normandy Park, Groups 1-5, 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Ginty Playground 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM

Cauldwell Playground 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM

Ginty Pool 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday @ Morris School District, Normandy Park, Groups 6-10, 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Alfred Vail School Playground 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM

Burnham Pool 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Summer Plus 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Wednesday @ Morris School District, Lafayette School, Groups 1-6, 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Green (Cromwell) Playground 10:45 AM to 11:15 AM

Saunders Playground 11:35 AM to 12:00 PM

Streeter Pool 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM

