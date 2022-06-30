Morristown, NJ

Daniel’s Law Allows Public Officials to Redact Home Address from Certain Records, Internet Postings

Morristown Minute

Morristown Minute

“Daniel’s Law” Online Portal Will Soon Open for Public Officials Covered by the Law to Have Personal Information Removed from Public Disclosure.

Following the opening of the Office of Information Privacy (OIP) in March to facilitate the State’s implementation of Daniel’s Law, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and OIP are announcing that an online portal will launch on July 12, 2022 for all authorized public officials and public agencies to apply to have specific personal information redacted from certain records and internet postings.

Daniel’s Law was enacted in response to the tragic death of Daniel Anderl, the son of Judge Esther Salas and Mark Anderl.

“Daniel Anderl, the 20-year old son of Federal Court Judge Esther Salas and his father, Mark Anderl were gunned down when Daniel answered the front door of his parents' home. The perpetrator was disguised as a delivery person. It is believed that the intended target was Judge Salas.” – Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq.

The law prohibits disclosure of the residential addresses of certain persons covered by the law (“Covered Persons”) on websites controlled by state, county, and local government agencies.

The community of Covered Persons includes former, active, and retired judicial officers, prosecutors, and members of law enforcement and their immediate family members residing in the same household.

“Not a single day goes by that I don’t think about my Daniel. For me and my husband Mark, there is nothing we can do to bring our Daniel back. However, if you are a Covered Person, you have an option,” said United States District Judge Esther Salas. “Please log onto the portal on July 12, follow the steps and apply for the safeguards of Daniel’s Law.”

As Covered Persons await the opening of the portal on July 12, DCA and OIP suggest that they establish an account on the MyNewJersey website if they do not already have one. When the OIP Portal is available, Covered Persons will use their MyNJ log in to access the Portal. While most active Covered Persons already have such accounts, retired or formerly active Covered Persons may not. Taking this step now will allow Covered Persons to submit their requests as soon as the OIP Portal is ready to receive them.

The OIP was established within DCA under P.L.2021, c.371 and signed by Governor Murphy earlier this year to create and manage the process by which authorized persons can register to have a Covered Person’s home address information redacted from certain records and internet postings.

Authorized persons include any person who is a covered person (former, active, and retired judicial officers, prosecutors, and members of law enforcement), a federal District Court or Marshals Service designee, certain individuals legally designated to act on behalf of a covered person, and parents or legal guardians of covered persons who are minors.

The OIP guidelines will inform state, county and local government agencies of the steps they need to follow to secure personal information when a redaction request has been approved by the OIP for a Covered Person.

For more information about the Office of Information Privacy, visit: nj.gov/dca/oip/.

