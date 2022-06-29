Morristown, NJ

Billions in Pandemic Relief Funds Lost to Fraud

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTStV_0gPtw8dk00
Morristown Minute

Roughly two years after lawmakers approved the first round of COVID-19 relief funds, the US govt continues to struggle to oversee its own historic stimulus effort as fraudsters claim billions of dollars in relief.

-

Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the New Jersey District Attorney's Office reported
on a Camden County, NJ woman who admitted to fraudulently obtaining 30 loans meant to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.

Rhonda Thomas of Sicklerville, NJ filed fraudulent loans that dispersed over $3 million in federal COVID-19 emergency relief funds to Thomas and her conspirators.

The same day, the NJ District Attorney released information on a former Warren County businessman who admitted to fraudulently obtaining $1.8 million in COVID-19 loans meant for small businesses.

Rocco A. Malanga, formerly of Hackettstown, NJ, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of money laundering for submitting at least three Paycheck Protection Program loan applications on behalf of three different business entities in which Malanga fabricated the number of employees employed as well as their average monthly payroll.

The charges above have become a common occurrence in the state of New Jersey, and across the country, fraud is claiming billions from COVID-19 relief packages.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act is a federal law designed to provide emergency federal assistance to Americans and businesses suffering economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the passing of this massive funding package, instances of massive fraud (upwards of $1 million) have skyrocketed across the country.

In Stamford, CT, a 46-year-old resident pled guilty after putting $4 million in CARES aid towards the purchase of a new Porsche, Mercedes, and a BMW.

In Somerset, NJ this year, a 51-year-old woman allegedly invented employees, inflated wages, and fabricated entire tax filings to obtain approximately $1 million in CARES loans.

In St. Petersburg, FL, a 63-year-old man was sentenced to prison for obtaining an $800,000 CARES loan on behalf of a business that did not exist.

In April, the Justice Department announced it had charged 21 people across the US for pandemic-related health care fraud that resulted in nearly $150 million in federal losses.

Totaling nearly $6 trillion, the U.S. Government’s CARES funds are faced with an unprecedented challenge: how to oversee the historic stimulus effort and prevent fraud.

Policymakers and economists generally agree that investments like the CARES act helped rescue the US economy from the worst crisis since the Great Depression. However, these investments have proven difficult to track, and as money begins to disappear more cases of pandemic-related fraud are uncovered.

There are also questions about whether these government funds benefitted those who needed it most as the aid packages remain a nationwide target for criminals.

Vice News recently spoke to a criminal organization that appears to be taking advantage of COVID-19-related rescue funds.

While the organization and individuals interviewed would not detail their criminal practices, it appears as though criminals have been able to make large sums of money by fraudulently filing COVID relief applications online with stolen personal information swiped off the Dark Web.

In total, it is estimated that hundreds of billions of federal dollars have been lost to pandemic-related fraud. And despite recent efforts to combat such fraud, it may be too late for the Justice Department to prosecute the perpetrators of some of the costliest forms of this fraud.

The failure of the Justice Department to prevent massive pandemic-related fraud has transcended both the Trump and Biden administrations. While the most critical missteps took place during the Trump administration, the Biden administration has failed to quickly recognize the problem it inherited and has appeared to provide more “words” than actions to curb these cases of fraud.

The cases above are a result of Attorney General Barr and his senior advisors focusing on fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program. However, other forms of pandemic-related fraud have been largely ignored – particularly pandemic-related consumer fraud and unemployment fraud.

Additionally, AG Barr has chosen to “crackdown” on widespread “hoarding” and “price-gouging” of personal protective equipment rather than focus on the billions of federal dollars stolen by fraudsters through the CAREs act.

To be clear, the Justice Department is more than adequately equipped to fight identity thieves at home and abroad attempting to take advantage of COVID relief funds.

The department has the ability to identify common forensic features across fraudulent applications (like shared IP addresses or banking routing information) to trace and identify networks of fraudulent applicants at home and abroad.

At a hearing in June of 2020, Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jack Reed (D-RI) urged the Trump administration to address rapidly growing fraud in the unemployment system by using these aforementioned tools at their disposal. However, the warning was largely ignored – with disastrous results.

NBC News reported in April of this year that an estimated $400 billion – nearly half the COVID unemployment relief program – was sent to fraudulent applicants.

It will likely take years after the pandemic is in the rearview to calculate exactly how much of the pandemic-related funds were collected fraudulently by scammers.

All the while, many states struggle to find room in the budget for necessary projects like increasing the salary of public-school teachers or improving road infrastructure and transportation costs/availability.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fraud# crime# government# relief funds# stimulus payments

Comments / 1

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
3356 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morris County, NJ

Vietnam Memorial “The Moving Wall” Coming to County College of Morris

VFW Post 7333 of Randolph brings the traveling tribute, the Vietnam Memorial “The Moving Wall,” to County College of Morris July 7 – 11. Residents from Morris County and beyond will have the opportunity to experience the poignancy and meaning associated with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial when The Moving Wall, a half-size replica, comes to County College of Morris (CCM) this July at the initiative of VFW Post 7333 of Randolph.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs Over 30 Bills into Law

On June 30, 2022, Governor Murphy signed over 30 bills into law. Here’s what you should know…. On the last day of June, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following 30+ bills into law:

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

19-Year-Old Morristown Resident Charged as Leader of Child Pornography Network

Morris County Prosecutor and Morristown Police announce the filing of additional charges against a 19-year-old Morristown resident as leader of a child sexual abuse network. Ruben Gonzalez, 19, of Morristown, NJ, was charged with:

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Complete Student Loan Forgiveness for Nearly 5,000 NJ Borrowers Defrauded by Corinthian Colleges

4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools from its founding in 1995 to its closure in 2015 will receive $48.8 M in full loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education’s decision to discharge all remaining federal student loan obligations for students who were defrauded by Corinthian Colleges will allow 4,660 New Jersey borrowers who attended Corinthian schools to receive a total of $48.8 million in full student loan cancellations.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Over a Billion Dollars Coming to New Jersey for Opioid Abatement

As Part of Mallinckrodt Bankruptcy Plan, New Jersey, and its Subdivisions, to Receive Approximately $30 Million Dollars from Dublin-Based Pharmaceutical Company that Flooded Market with Highly Addictive Opioid Painkillers, Downplayed Risks.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

$313k To Expand NJ Summer Programs for At-Risk Youth

19 grants totaling $313,000 to police departments, schools, and non-profits across New Jersey aim to expand summer programs for at-risk youth. The Juvenile Justice Commission (“JJC”) and the Governor’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (“JJDP”) Committee have awarded 19 grants totaling more than $313,000 to police departments, schools, and non-profit organizations across the State to expand summer programs for at-risk youth.

Read full story
1 comments
Hudson County, NJ

Hudson County Pharmacist Sold Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

Acting AG Platkin Announces the Arrest of Hudson County Pharmacist Charged with Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards to Individuals Who Did Not Receive the Vaccine. A Hudson County Pharmacist was arrested and charged with selling fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards to individuals without administering the vaccine and entering false information into a State-managed database of COVID-19 vaccination records.

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Provides Over $794 Million to New Jersey’s 71 Hospitals

More than $794 million in funding will be provided to NJs 71 hospitals through the FY2023 Appropriations Act signed by the governor on Thursday. The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today released the fiscal year 2023 hospital Charity Care, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and Graduate Medical Education Supplemental (GME-S) funding distributions.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Gov. Signs $50.6B Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Act into Law

Record Tax Relief and Surplus, Historic Levels of School Funding, another Full Pension Payment, Aid to Municipalities and Small Businesses, and More Debt Reduction. Governor Phil Murphy yesterday signed the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) Appropriations Act into law.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Santa’s Workshop Qualifies for Morris County Small Business Grant

Mom & Pop Shop Operating “Big Red Santa” Receives $5,327 Check. Even Santa qualified for a Morris County Small Business Grant, which was personally delivered today to Mr. and Mrs. Claus at their Kinnelon workshop as the Morris County Board of County Commissioners continued to promote the Morris County Small Business Grant Program – with about $2 million still available to small businesses and nonprofits.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

NJ Office of Attorney Ethics Releases 2021 Annual Report

OAE of the NJ Supreme Court releases its annual Attorney Disciplinary System Report, detailing investigations, charges, and allegations of serious attorney misconduct. The Office of Attorney Ethics (OAE) has released its annual Attorney Disciplinary Report for 2021, detailing investigations, allegations, and charges of serious misconduct against New Jersey attorneys throughout the year.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

NJ Man Convicted of Child Pornography Threw Evidence Into Bay, Morris County Prosecutor Warns of Online Danger.

Morris County Prosecutors Office published a Public Safety Announcement yesterday, June 28, following the conviction of a Middlesex, NJ man on multiple counts of child pornography.

Read full story
Scotch Plains, NJ

Students Recognized During Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week

NJ Human Services Announced College Scholarship Awards for Four NJ Students from Bayonne, Blackwood, Weehawken, and Scotch Plains Recognized for Achievements during Helen Keller DeafBlind Awareness Week.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Cross-State Coalition of Attorney Generals Propose New Federal Rule to Expand Awareness of On-the-Job Dangers

Cross-State Coalition of AGs proposes a new federal rule requiring employers to report more detailed information about workplace injuries and illnesses to OSHA. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin led a coalition of Attorneys General on Monday, June 27, 2022, in supporting a proposed federal rule that would empower workers and expand public awareness of on-the-job dangers.

Read full story
2 comments
Morris County, NJ

Work Under Way on New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Construction has begun on the New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Bicycle and Pedestrian Shared Use Path, a 4.8-mile trail project spearheaded by Morris County to repurpose an abandoned stretch of railroad.

Read full story

Fireworks Safety Tips From NJ State Fire Marshal

New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Encourages Residents to Celebrate at Public Fireworks Displays Handled by Professionals Rather Than Use Fireworks Themselves. New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (NJDFS) Director and State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky today issued fireworks safety tips, including the safe use of ground-based sparkling devices and novelties, in advance of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Reminder: NJ State Rental Assistance Program Waiting List Opens July 11 at 9 am

The state-funded program provides housing subsidies for low-income NJ residents. A total of 4,000 households will be selected through a lottery system to be added to the waiting list. Here’s how you can apply, if eligible.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Life After Roe: The State of Abortions in the State of NJ

The Supreme Court of the United States has overturned the long upheld constitutional protection over abortion rights in the country. What happens next, and what should you do if you need an abortion?

Read full story
5 comments

N.J. DOH Encourages HIV Testing in Observance of National HIV Testing Day

As part of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) recommends that adolescents and adults get tested for HIV as part of a regular self-care routine.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy