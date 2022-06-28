Morristown, NJ

Cross-State Coalition of Attorney Generals Propose New Federal Rule to Expand Awareness of On-the-Job Dangers

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446BAa_0gOZXSdP00
Morristown Minute

Cross-State Coalition of AGs proposes a new federal rule requiring employers to report more detailed information about workplace injuries and illnesses to OSHA.

-

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin led a coalition of Attorneys General on Monday, June 27, 2022, in supporting a proposed federal rule that would empower workers and expand public awareness of on-the-job dangers.

The proposed rule would require many employers to report more detailed information about workplace injuries and illnesses to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and would make that information publicly available.

In a letter today to U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh, Acting Attorney General Platkin and the other participating Attorneys General expressed support for the proposed rule, describing it as “a significant improvement” on current reporting requirements.

The coalition-backed new rule would update current reporting regulations with important new amendments that call for more extensive reporting to OSHA by some employers.

Among other things, the rule would require certain employers with more than 100 employees in high-risk industries to annually submit three forms to OSHA electronically – a Log of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses (OSHA Form 300), an Injury and Illness Report (OSHA Form 301), and the summary information (OSHA Form 300A).

The proposed rule would also largely maintain the current requirement that employers with 20 or more employees in certain industries submit health and safety information on an annual basis.

The required submissions to OSHA would exclude any employee-identifying information and would be made available to the public electronically.

The new rule will also empower workers, encourage the improvement of working conditions, and provide for added transparency, Acting Attorney General Platkin and the other Attorneys General note.

As the letter states, such transparency will help state regulators more effectively enforce state labor and safety laws and identify and address workplace hazards, while at the same time increasing understanding of occupational dangers among researchers, job seekers, the general public, and others.

“Workers in New Jersey and across the nation have a right to do their jobs in the safest possible conditions, and the public has a right to know what workplace hazards exist within our industries. The proposed OSHA rule promotes both goals, and we are proud to lead the effort to support it,” said Acting Attorney General Platkin. “Requiring employers to provide more detailed reporting of occupational injuries and illnesses will help New Jersey and other states better target our enforcement, awareness, and prevention efforts.”

In today’s letter, Acting Attorney General Platkin and the other coalition participants stress the limitations, currently in place, of requiring employers to submit only the annual summary information reported on OSHA Form 300A.

Far more can be learned, the letter observes, from some of the information collected on the Log of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses (OSHA Form 300) and the Injury and Illness Report (OSHA Form 301) that certain employers with more than 100 employees in high-risk industries will be required to submit annually under the proposed OSHA rule.

Specifically, the Attorney Generals note, that these two forms collect detailed, narrative information about each injury or illness.

The forms collect information regarding, for instance, what an employee was doing before the accident, how the injury occurred, what the specific injury or illness was, and which part or parts of the employee’s body were affected.

The forms also include information regarding where on the premises the injury happened, the job title of the affected employee, and what object or substance directly harmed the employee.

As the coalition letter notes, these fields paint a detailed picture of the nature and severity of workplace safety risks, more than simply the number of reported cases.

To increase public access to the data that will be made available by the proposed rule, the Attorneys General suggest that OSHA consider requiring designated industries to post information about the availability of the data, conduct outreach programs in collaboration with state departments of labor and health, and create partnerships with non-profit and non-governmental industries to provide training and outreach.

The letter also praises the steps OSHA takes in the proposed rule to ensure that workers’ privacy and identifying information are safeguarded.

In 2016, under the Obama Administration, OSHA finalized a rule that required all employers with 250 or more employees to submit to OSHA detailed injury and illness reports electronically (OSHA Forms 300 and 301) on an annual basis.

Under the Trump Administration, OSHA subsequently delayed implementation of that rule and then enacted its own rule, which eliminated the Obama-era requirement but maintained the summary reporting of Form 300A.

New Jersey subsequently led a coalition of states that opposed the Trump Administration’s rollback of the Obama Administration’s reporting regulations, first with a letter to OSHA in September 2018, and later with a federal lawsuit challenging the final rule.

The proposed rule would accomplish the objective of the New Jersey-led coalition of states to unwind the Trump Administration’s rollback of the workplace hazard reporting regulations.

Joining Acting Attorney General Platkin in today’s letter of support for the proposed OSHA reporting rule were the Attorneys General of: California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Read the notice of proposed rulemaking: “Improve Tracking of Workplace Injuries and Illnesses.”

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Follow Morristown Minute on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more state and local updates.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# employment# jobs# workers# safety# law

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
3279 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

NJ Office of Attorney Ethics Releases 2021 Annual Report

OAE of the NJ Supreme Court releases its annual Attorney Disciplinary System Report, detailing investigations, charges, and allegations of serious attorney misconduct. The Office of Attorney Ethics (OAE) has released its annual Attorney Disciplinary Report for 2021, detailing investigations, allegations, and charges of serious misconduct against New Jersey attorneys throughout the year.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

NJ Man Convicted of Child Pornography Threw Evidence Into Bay, Morris County Prosecutor Warns of Online Danger.

Morris County Prosecutors Office published a Public Safety Announcement yesterday, June 28, following the conviction of a Middlesex, NJ man on multiple counts of child pornography.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Billions in Pandemic Relief Funds Lost to Fraud

Roughly two years after lawmakers approved the first round of COVID-19 relief funds, the US govt continues to struggle to oversee its own historic stimulus effort as fraudsters claim billions of dollars in relief.

Read full story
1 comments
Scotch Plains, NJ

Students Recognized During Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week

NJ Human Services Announced College Scholarship Awards for Four NJ Students from Bayonne, Blackwood, Weehawken, and Scotch Plains Recognized for Achievements during Helen Keller DeafBlind Awareness Week.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Work Under Way on New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Bicycle and Pedestrian Path

Construction has begun on the New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Bicycle and Pedestrian Shared Use Path, a 4.8-mile trail project spearheaded by Morris County to repurpose an abandoned stretch of railroad.

Read full story

Fireworks Safety Tips From NJ State Fire Marshal

New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Encourages Residents to Celebrate at Public Fireworks Displays Handled by Professionals Rather Than Use Fireworks Themselves. New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (NJDFS) Director and State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky today issued fireworks safety tips, including the safe use of ground-based sparkling devices and novelties, in advance of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Reminder: NJ State Rental Assistance Program Waiting List Opens July 11 at 9 am

The state-funded program provides housing subsidies for low-income NJ residents. A total of 4,000 households will be selected through a lottery system to be added to the waiting list. Here’s how you can apply, if eligible.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Life After Roe: The State of Abortions in the State of NJ

The Supreme Court of the United States has overturned the long upheld constitutional protection over abortion rights in the country. What happens next, and what should you do if you need an abortion?

Read full story
5 comments

N.J. DOH Encourages HIV Testing in Observance of National HIV Testing Day

As part of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) recommends that adolescents and adults get tested for HIV as part of a regular self-care routine.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Hurricane Ida Registration Survey Required for Emergency Assistance

Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Urges New Jersey Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ida to Complete a Survey about Their Assistance Needs. *Updated 6/25/2022 with Title Change to indicate survey requirement.

Read full story
Wildwood, NJ

Wildwood Mayor, Ex-Mayor, Commissioner Charged with Theft, Tampering with Public Records

Wildwood Mayor Peter J. Byron, current City Commissioner Steven E. Mikulski, and former Mayor Ernest V. Troiano Jr.Morristown Minute. Wildwood Mayor, Former Mayor, & City Commissioner Fraudulently Claimed State Health Insurance Benefits for Years Costing NJ Nearly $1 Million.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Calls For Boating & Swimming Safety After 14 Drownings in NJ in 2 Months

State, Local, and Morris County Officials Gather at Lake Hopatcong to Urge Caution After 14 Drownings Since Late April in NJ. On this day in 2015, Chris D’Amico, Sr. of Mt. Arlington lost his 10-year-old son, Christopher, when the boy fell off the front of a pontoon boat on Lake Hopatcong and was hit by the propellers.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

The State of Public Health in Morristown

A new website, Healthy Community Planning NJ, provides local data on public health and wellness to help municipalities better understand the threats to public health faced by local communities.

Read full story

NJs First Offshore Wind Farm Will Power 3.2 Million Homes by 2035

Ørsted’s 1,100-megawatt offshore wind farm, Ocean Wind 1, is estimated to generate $1.17 billion in economic benefits, create thousands of jobs, and provide electricity to half a million homes in New Jersey.

Read full story
4 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Considers 30 Historic Sites for Preservation Funding

Five First-Time Projects Included in Recommendations for $2.65 Million in Grants; 7 Sites in Morristown Under Consideration for a Total of Over $500k in Funding. The Morris County Board of County Commissioners was asked last night to approve $2.65 million in grants from the county’s Preservation Trust Fund to help restore, preserve and further protect 30 historic sites, including five that were never submitted for review in the past.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

Governor Murphy, Senate President Scutari, Assembly Speaker Coughlin Announce Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. Tax Holiday Aims to Make Essential Items for Students More Affordable.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Ranks in Top 25 Healthiest Communities in America

Health Study Released by U.S. News & World Report Ranks Morris County 16th Nationwide, 1st in NJ. Morris County ranked among “The 25 Healthiest Communities in America” in a new analysis of health and wellness in 3,000 communities across the United States released today by U.S. News & World Report in collaboration with CVS Health.

Read full story
1 comments

$325 Million Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program for Struggling Homeowners

The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) Uses Federal Funding to Provide Financial Assistance and Counseling for Homeowners. On Feb. 8, the State of New Jersey launched the Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA), a federally financed program for homeowners who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Morris County, NJ

Sunshine and Over $50K to Four Small Businesses on the First Day of Summer

Inside Time’s Tin Cup in Boonton, Commissioner Shaw with owner Laurel Durenberger.MorrisCountyNJ.gov. Over $50k in Checks Personally Delivered in Denville & Boonton to four small businesses on the First Day of Summer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy