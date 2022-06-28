Students Recognized During Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week

NJ Human Services Announced College Scholarship Awards for Four NJ Students from Bayonne, Blackwood, Weehawken, and Scotch Plains Recognized for Achievements during Helen Keller DeafBlind Awareness Week.

Spotlighting the achievements of individuals who are blind, deafblind, and visually impaired, the Department of Human Services' Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CBVI) announced college scholarships to four blind, deafblind, and visually impaired students during a virtual event commemorating Helen Keller DeafBlind Awareness Week in New Jersey.

The event, hosted this week in partnership with the DeafBlind Community Access Network of New Jersey, also featured a presentation of Governor Murphy’s proclamation declaring June 26 through July 2 as Helen Keller DeafBlind Awareness Week, and streaming of the American Masters documentary, “Becoming Helen Keller”, in celebration of Helen Keller’s birthday.

“It is an honor to celebrate the work of these students and provide financial support as they pursue higher education, especially as we celebrate the 142nd birthday of the social activist, Helen Keller, whose work continues to positively impact the lives of our blind, deafblind and visually impaired residents,” said Commissioner Sarah Adelman.

“We have a long history of helping advance higher education for students who are blind, deafblind or visually impaired, and we are proud to do it once again on the week Governor Murphy proclaimed it be Helen Keller Deaf-Blindness Awareness Week in New Jersey,” CBVI Executive Director Dr. Bernice Davis said. “It is important to promote the potential of people who are blind, deafblind and visually impaired and to recognize their achievements.”

This year’s awardees are:

Angelina Solomon of Bayonne, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology at Montclair State University.

of Bayonne, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology at Montclair State University. Mark Szafran of Blackwood, pursuing a Master of Arts degree in Education at Rowan College.

of Blackwood, pursuing a Master of Arts degree in Education at Rowan College. Omar Tzic of Weehawken, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science at New Jersey City University.

of Weehawken, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science at New Jersey City University. Gavin Morrobel of Scotch Plains, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Congratulations to the awardees!

