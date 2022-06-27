Morristown, NJ

Reminder: NJ State Rental Assistance Program Waiting List Opens July 11 at 9 am

Morristown Minute

Morristown Minute

The state-funded program provides housing subsidies for low-income NJ residents. A total of 4,000 households will be selected through a lottery system to be added to the waiting list. Here’s how you can apply, if eligible.

-

The State of New Jersey Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) is a state-funded program that provides housing subsidies on behalf of very low-income New Jersey residents, for decent, safe, and sanitary housing.

A total of 4,000 households will be selected through a lottery system to be added to the waiting lists.

You must be eighteen (18) years of age or older to apply, or be an emancipated minor. Only one (1) SRAP pre-application per household will be accepted. Please note that only New Jersey residents are eligible to apply for SRAP assistance.

Those that are eligible include:

  • Elderly: The Head of household must be 62 years of age or over.
  • Family: The Head of household is 18 years of age or an emancipated minor; with or without children.
  • Disabled: The Head of household or Spouse must be permanently disabled
  • Homeless: A household that lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence. (use mailing address, or ask a family/friend to use their address.)

1,000 SRAP pre-applications will be accepted through the lottery system for each of the above four categories.

You may apply for more than one category, but you must submit an application for each category for which you are applying.

When: The open enrollment period is Monday, JULY 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. to Friday, JULY 22, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

SRAP pe-applications will be selected through a lottery process, therefore, it does not matter when you submit your pre-application as long as you complete it during the open enrollment period.

Every application successfully submitted during the open enrollment period has a chance of being selected during the lottery.

Where: SRAP pre-applications are only available online at: https://www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559.

Submission of an SRAP pre-application does not guarantee placement on any of the SRAP waiting lists; only pre-applications selected via the lottery will be placed on a waiting list.

Income Limits: At the time of selection from any of the SRAP waiting lists, applicants must meet the income limits of the county where they will be residing and provide proof of residency.

The chart only goes up to 8 household members. If you have a larger household, please contact DCA at 609-292-4080 and select Option 9 for assistance in determining the maximum income limits for your household. The below income chart shows income limits that are in effect now.

For Morris County, income limits per-person household are:

  • 1-person - $32,200
  • 2-person - $36,800
  • 3-person - $41,400
  • 4-person - $46,000
  • 5-person - $49,700
  • 6-person - $53,375
  • 7-person - $57,050
  • 8-person - $61,265

Information Required: Names, social security numbers, birthdates, and income information for all individuals living in the household. An email address is required. If you do not have one, the application process will allow you to create one.

If you need assistance in another language the pre-application is available in 90 languages, which can be found at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/NJ559, at the top right of the pre-application.

Reasonable Accommodation: The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) will extend reasonable accommodations to disabled individuals on a case-by-case basis and will take into consideration the disability and the need(s) of the individual(s). An individual can call DCA Applicant Service Unit at 609-292-4080, Option 9.

Lottery Process: The waiting list placement will be based on a computerized selection (lottery) process. Once the waiting list open enrollment period ends, pre-applications will be selected to be placed on the SRAP waiting lists after sorting preferences. Submission of an SRAP pre-application does not guarantee placement on any of the waiting lists, eligibility, or an offer of an SRAP Voucher.

After the Lottery Announcement: information will be posted at: https://www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 on or after August 15, 2022. At this site, you can verify if you were selected for any of the waiting lists.

For individuals who were accepted to the wait list via the lottery, your status will be ACTIVE. If you were not selected your status will be INACTIVE.

Click here for additional information, 2022 SRAP FAQ.

Make sure your application is accurate, you won’t be able to make changes or corrections once the open enrollment period begins and you submit your application.

-

